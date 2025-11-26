Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, tim seeley

Tim Seeley Quits Twitter in The Daily LITG, 26th November 2025

Tim Seeley Quits Twitter was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Tim Seeley Quits Twitter was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

Tim Seeley Quits Twitter and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Batman: Hush 2

LITG two years ago, The Mercy Of The Gods

LITG three years ago, Walking Dead Alternatives

LITG four years ago, How Many GI Joe?

LITG five years ago, from Wonder Wonder to X-Men

LITG six years ago, it was Donny Vs The Pirates

And some of the DC omnibuses actually came out.

LITG seven years ago, showed what $4000 of comics looked like

And we knew who killed Wally West.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Artist on Alpha Flight, Legion of Super-Heroes, Captain Atom, Green Lantern and Batman: Year Three, Pat Broderick

Scott Beatty , creator of the DC Ultimate Guides and prolific comic book writer.

, creator of the DC Ultimate Guides and prolific comic book writer. Uber artist Caanan White.

Jd Calderon , creator of comics Tall Tails and The Oswald Chronicles.

, creator of comics Tall Tails and The Oswald Chronicles. Belgian comic book creator Kristof Spaey.

Dan Green, comic book inker on Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Uncanny X-Men, Wolverine, Hulk and Justice League of America.

comic book inker on Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Uncanny X-Men, Wolverine, Hulk and Justice League of America. Comics colourist Barbara Marker.

Doug Rice , inker on Dynamo Joe, Manhunter, Disney Adventures and Plastic Man.

, inker on Dynamo Joe, Manhunter, Disney Adventures and Plastic Man. Owner of Arcana Studio, Sean O'Reilly.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

