Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

When DC Cancelled Half Its Titles – The Daily LITG, 15th February 2026

When DC Comics Cancelled Half Their Titles… Fifty Years Ago was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • DC Comics' mass cancellation of half its titles 50 years ago tops comic news discussions today
  • Spotlight on the biggest comic book and pop culture stories from Bleeding Cool’s archives
  • See what was trending in comics, collectibles, and movies year by year on this day in history
  • Industry birthdays and a chance to subscribe for daily comic news and insider updates

When DC Comics Cancelled Half Their Titles… Fifty Years Ago was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

DC Comics

When DC Comics Cancelled Half Their Titles… Fifty Years Ago and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. When DC Comics Cancelled Half Their Titles… Fifty Years Ago
  2. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: 7 New Character Posters Released
  3. K.O & Absolute Wonder Woman Annual Top The BC Weekly Bestseller List
  4. Matt Fraction Talks About The Joker, Tim Drake & Going For Batman #100
  5. How DC Encourages Comic Shops To Order More Reign Of The Superboys
  6. More Absolute Wonder Woman Designs From Hayden Sherman
  7. Dan Slott Returns To Spider-Man: Brand New Day In Time For The Movie
  8. Soar with Hasbro's New X-Men 97' Archangel Marvel Legends Figure
  9. Return to the 90s with New Marvel Legends Avengers 2-Pack
  10. New Costumes For Mary Jane Watson & Knull in Marvel's Queen In Black

And some other stories I wrote yesterday

LITG one year ago, Darkseid Is Aquaman

Darkseid Is... Aquaman
Darkseid Is… Aquaman
  1. Darkseid Is… Aquaman?
  2. SNL50: The Homecoming Concert: How to Watch, Who's Performing & More
  3. New $50 Maximum Marvel Legends Spider-Man Divides Collectors
  4. Marvel To Introduce A Hell Hulk In May 2025
  5. McFarlane Toys Unveils New Gold Label B&W Batman Year Two Figure
  6. Everything You Wanted To Know About Absolute Flash…
  7. Buffy/Angel Star James Marsters Responds to Sequel Series Questions
  8. Frank Miller Draws Black Cat For Amazing Spider-Man #70
  9. Marvel Comics' Ultimate Solicits For May 2025 Promise New Summer Books
  10. London's Mega City Comics Saved, Renamed As Forbidden Planet Camden
  11. Very Special Valentine's Day Messages to Launch Tales From Ero-Tech
  12. New Hires And Promotions As Oni Press Take Three Staffers From Boom
  13. First Look At One World Under Doom #2 by Ryan North and R.B. Silva
  14. Black Panel Press Launches GoFundMe After Diamond Comics Bankruptcy
  15. Snopes Confirms It's Not $32,000, It Wasn't USAID & Not A Trans Comic
  16. Romance, Green Lantern: John Stewart, Tamaranean & Thanagarians
  17. Jonathan Hickman Returns To Mister Sinister In Aliens Vs Avengers #3
  18. Marvel Introduce Hell Hulk… Hellk? The Daily LITG 14th February 2025

LITG two years ago… Dunkin Donuts Dropping Ben Affleck

Dunkin Donuts Drops Ben Affleck in the Daily LITG, 15th February 2024
Image: Dunkin Donuts Screencap (Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Tom Brady)
  1. Dunkin Donuts Drops Ben Affleck & The DunKings: Extended Cut (VIDEO) 
  2. What's In The Boxes? Mars Attacks In X-Men Comics Today (XSpoilers) 
  3. Marvel's New Super Hero Team For 2024, The Blood Hunters
  4. Fantastic Four Cast Announced By Marvel Studios For Valentine's Day 
  5. Marvel Brings Back The Midnight Sons For 2024 
  6. Marvel And DC Comics To Republish Their Crossovers, Including Amalgam
  7. Expanded Edition Of Alex Ross' Fantastic Four: Full Circle 
  8. Marvel To Launch New "Hellverine" Series In May 2024 
  9. How Spider-Verse Changed What Uncle Ben Meant (Spoilers) 
  10. Monty Python: Eric Idle Goes Public with Issues; John Cleese Responds 
  11. Paul Neary, British Comics Legend, Dies At 74. RIP
  12. Torpedo 1972: Ablaze Previews Sequel to 80s European Gangster Comic
  13. Punisher Co-Creator Ross Andru Drawing Romantic Hearts, at Auction
  14. PrintWatch: Rebel Moon, Ultimate X-Men, GI Joe, Night People,
  15. Mad Cave/Papercutz To Sign Up Disney/Pixar Graphic Novels
  16. Mutant Beach Party In Derek Charm's Toxic Summer #1 From Oni In May
  17. Marvel Loves DC in the Daily LITG, 14th February 2024

LITG three years ago, Flashpoint Superman

Batman Dark Detective Gets Jokerized with New McFarlane Toys Figure
Credit: McFarlane Toys
  1. Flashpoint Superman Save the Day with McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse
  2. DC Comics Reveals Ages Of Characters On Their Dating Profiles 
  3. Twenty-Two Marvel Comics Omnibuses For Late 2023 & Early 2024
  4. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #105 Preview: Failing the Alpha Test 
  5. Captain Marvel? Shazam? DC Comics Will Now Just Call Him The Captain
  6. The Dark Knight Trilogy Coming Soon to McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse
  7. Scariest Joker Story Since Killing Joke? Tom King's Brave and the Bold 
  8. South Park Season 26 Episode 2 Promo: Kyle's Being "Royally" Annoying
  9. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Review: Another Messy Marvel Movie
  10. Batman Dark Detective Gets Jokerized with New McFarlane Toys Figure
  11. The Black Terror Debuts in Exciting Comics #9, Up for Auction
  12. The Fire And The Fury When Amazon Hobbled Comixology – Part 2
  13. Two New Cullen Bunn Horror Comics For May, Lamentation & Ghostlore
  14. Enrico Marini's Noir Burlesque, Now From Titan Comics
  15. When Alan Moore Was Interested In Writing Ant-Man
  16. Marvel Comics Introduce Three New Venoms In Extreme Venomverse #2
  17. Chris Weston On Designing Michael Keaton's Batman Suits For The Flash
  18. Che Grayson & Kelsey Ramsay's Dark Spaces Good Deeds from IDW in May
  19. Hardware Rewrites Milestone's Past, But Can't Escape It (Spoilers)
  20. Love Rosalía Coca-Cola In The Daily LITG, 14th of February, 2023

LITG four years ago, Reach Around

reacher
Reacher (Image: Amazon/Paramount)
  1. A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
  2. Hasbro Repaints Chewbacca Figure and Calls it Black Krrsantan
  3. Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 8 Should Have Folded: Review
  4. Sesame Street Spoils Russell T. Davies' Doctor Who Series 14 Plans?!
  5. Harley Quinn Season 3: Peacemaker Influence Even Impacting Alan Tudyk
  6. Law & Order: Meloni, Hargitay Have Question for NBC: Where's The Love?
  7. Grant Morrison Talks DC Comics, Dan DiDio And 5G On Substack
  8. Frank Cho Spider-Gwen, Zatanna, Mary Jane & Man-Thing Sketch Covers
  9. Interview with the Vampire: AMC Previews Anne Rice Series Adaptation
  10. Community: Chevy Chase Responds to Accusations: "I Don't Give a Crap"
  11. Morgan Perry Moves From Boom Studios To Skybound Entertainment
  12. Bendis and Gaydos Launch New Pearl Comic at Dark Horse
  13. Kylun Returns In Marvel's X-Men May 2022 Solicitations
  14. Grant Morrison Talks DC Comics, Dan DiDio And 5G On Substack
  15. Thor Swings His Mighty Hammer At Silver Surfer At Heritage Auctions
  16. Moon Knight's Debut series Kicks Off At Heritage Auctions
  17. DC Comics To Issue Posthumous Daniel Johnston Covers For Batman #121
  18. Todd McFarlane Does Jim Lee For Spawn: Scorched #3
  19. Greg James And Chris Smith Follow Kid Normal With Super Ghost
  20. Don Simpson Bringing Back 1963 Annual Without Alan Moore
  21. Tom Brevoort Says Avengers & Avengers Forever 'Collide In Holocaust'
  22. Man Who Tried To Ban Fun Home, Charged With Child Molestation
  23. Eternals Foreshadow X-Men, Apocalypse and Judgment Day
  24. University Of Northampton Labels V for Vendetta For Upsetting Material
  25. First Squirrel Girl Appearance CGC 9.6 At Auction Today
  26. Doctor Emo In The Daily LITG, 14th February 2022

LITG five years ago, Darth Vader and Gina Carano

Joss Whedon, Cas Anvar &#038; Darth Vader &#8211; Daily LITG 15th February 2021
LITG Screenshot: Joss Whedon on the Avengers: Infinity War red carpet
  1. Buffy, Angel Star David Boreanaz Posts Support for Charisma Carpenter
  2. The Expanse Showed Us How to Kill Off Any Space Opera Character
  3. Darth Vader Sees An Alternate Ending To Return Of The Jedi (Spoilers)
  4. Buffy Writer Marti Noxon Posts Support; Carpenter Responds to Richards
  5. Buffy, Angel Stars James Marsters, J. August Richards Post Support
  6. Lucifer Season 6: Tom Ellis & Lesley-Ann Brandt Look Devilishly Sharp
  7. If You're Lucky, You Might Encounter a Feebas! Is Pokémon GO Trolling?
  8. Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson Offer Uplifting Valentines
  9. Ghostbusters Figures For All Ages Are Hitting Stores From Hasbro
  10. DC Comics Posts Nightwing Thirst Trap For Valentine's Day
  11. The Lofty Influence of Wonder Woman #98
  12. Did An Important US Navy Ship Help Inspire Dolphin in Showcase #79?
  13. The Week in Comics – Sunday, February 14th, 2021
  14. Further Deconstructing The Metabarons
  15. Scholastic Picks Up The Inflatables Graphic Novel Series
  16. Haunted by The Hostage and Now You Can Be Too
  17. Obscure Comics: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Street Collectors #1
  18. DC Essential – Superman Laughs At Watchmen, Harley Quinn At 3 Jokers
  19. X-Force Beats Dark Detective To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  20. Why Barbara Gordon Is Happy To Be Oracle (Infinite Frontier Spoilers)
  21. Marvel's Voices #1 – First Appearances Of The Children Of The Atom
  22. Made In Korea by Jeremy Holt & George Schall From Image Comics In May
  23. CoverWatch: From Donny Cates To J Scott Campbell's "Japanese" Joker

LITG six years ago – Parasite became a comic

And we first started to hear of plans for a shared Image universe.

  1. Bong Joon Ho's Parasite Storyboards Released as Graphic Novel
  2. SCOOP: Return Of The Image Comics Shared-Superhero Universe – and Time to Start Hoarding Savage Dragon
  3. Joker War, Superboy Prime and Death Metal in DC Comics May 2020 Solicitations
  4. Secret Lair Series Goes "Stargazing" – "Magic: The Gathering"
  5. SCOOP: New Marvel Brexit British Superhero Team Comic Launches In Empyre
  6. There Is Power In The Union, Marvel's New British Super-Hero Comic by Paul Grist and Andrea Di Vito
  7. Wolverine Murders the X-Men Again in Wolverine #1 [Preview]
  8. DC to Publish Generation One: Age Of Mysteries Through To Generation Five: Age of Tomorrow
  9. Marvel Reveals New X-Factor Costume Designs, Adds Alpha Flight's Aurora to the Team
  10. SCOOP: Alan Moore's Feature Film, The Show, Has Premiere at SXSW 2020

LITG seven years ago, Batman Damned was being redrawn

And Savage Avengers still had The Punisher in it.

  1. DC Comics Cancels Orders for Batman Damned #3
  2. Savage Avengers: Conan Teams with Punisher, Venom, Wolverine, Elektra, & Brother Voodoo
  3. DC Comics Cancels the Second Coming
  4. DC Comics Cancels Orders for Absolute Daytripper, Absolute Swamp Thing and New Teen Titans Omnibus 4
  5. Is Detective Comics #1000 the Laziest Midnight Release Variant Cover DC Comics Has Ever Produced?

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Ben McCool, Grumpy Cat writer
  • Stan Kay, writer of Fraggle Rock and Muppets comics.
  • Norman Felchle, artist for Superman, Spider-Man, Resident Evil, WildC.A.T.S. Adventures, The Griffin and The Night.
  • Christian Colbert, creator on Raven's Hollow and Lucius Hammer
  • Pat Callanan, owner of Cave Comics in Newtown
  • John Odum, comic book journalist
  • Comic book letterer, Jesse Post

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.