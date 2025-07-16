Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, X-Men Age Of Revelation
X-Men Age Of Revelation Today in The Daily LITG, 16th of July 2025
Rogue Storm, Iron & Frost, Sinister's Six was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Rogue Storm, Iron & Frost, Sinister's Six was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Rogue Storm, Iron & Frost, Sinister's Six, and the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Rogue Storm, Iron & Frost, Sinister's Six in X-Men: Age Of Revelation
- Firefly: Alan Tudyk Wants Joss Whedon Back; References Allegations
- Kevin Maguire Posts His Justice League 3000 Art Before He Was Fired
- Supernatural: Ackles, Padalecki & Collins on Revival's Format, Tone
- Marvel Reveals Full Details On Five X-Men: Age Of Revelation Series
- First Look At Laura Kinney: Sabretooth (Age Of Revelation Spoilers)
- Who Are The Omega Kids Of X-Men: Age Of Revelation? (XSpoilers)
- Even More X-Men: Age Of Revelation Character Spoilers On Bleeding Cool
- Philadelphia Is The New Krakoa In X-Men: Age Of Revelation (XSpoilers)
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03E01: "Hegemony, Part II" Sneak Peek
And a couple of my other stories from yesterday
- Duncan Jones, Jock and Nick Dragotta With Rebellion/2000AD at SDCC
- The IDW Signings, Panels And Exclusives Of San Diego Comic-Con 2025
- Oni Press' Exclusives, Panels And Signings at San Diego Comic-Con
- The Panels And Signings Of Dark Horse Comics At San Diego Comic-Con
- Titan Comics Brings Conan & Mike Mignola To San Diego Comic-Con 2025
- Image Comics Panels, Signings & Merch At San Diego Comic-Con 2025
- Michael Davis' Black Panel Returns To San Diego Comic-Con
- New Evel Knievel Comic Launched By His Son At San Diego Comic-Con
- Invincible, Energon Universe, Walking Dead Plans From Skybound For SDCC
- Dynamite Signs With Simon & Schuster For Bookstore Comics Distribution
- Kevin Maguire & Justice League 3000 in The Daily LITG, 15th July, 2025
LITG one year ago, Marvel's Plans For Doctor Doom
- Marvel's Plans For Doctor Doom In 2024 And 2025 (Spoilers)
- Absolute Green Lantern And Absolute Martian Manhunter
- Ultimate Hawkeye to be Native American and is Cyclops A Young Girl?
- Will We Get An Absolute Aquaman From DC Comics?
- Who Is This Mysterious Absolute Batman Figure? (Spoilers)
- Marvel Launch a New Iron Man #1 by Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta
- Amanda Waller Vs Lois Lane In This Week's Absolute Power (Spoilers)
- The DC Universe Wants Taylor Swift To Be Its Black Canary (Spoilers)
- Scott Snyder & Josh Williamson On DC All-In & Absolute Universe
- Expect More Bonus Pages in X-Men: From The Ashes Relaunch Titles
And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.
- Matt Baker and the Last True Love, Up for Auction
- "Mountain Dew Murder" in 1954's Authentic Police Cases #33, at Auction
- Matt Baker and the End of Cinderella Love, Up for Auction
- Parliament Of Rooks Launches in Ablaze October 2024 Solicits
- Expect More Bonus Pages in X-Men: From The Ashes Relaunch Titles
- The Volcanic Rise of Matt Baker's Seven Seas Comics #4, Up for Auction
- Ahoy Launches Toxic Avenger at San Diego Comic-Con With Lloyd Kaufman
- Apex Announce Greg Hildebrandt & More at San Diego Comic-Con
- Absolute Al Ewing and Deniz Camp in The Daily LITG, 15th of July 2024
LITG two years ago, Superman back in the shower
- Superman's Shower Scene in The Daily LITG, 12th of July 2023
- The Venture Bros. Pull Out of SDCC 2023; Publick & Hammer Address Fans
- Cory Sedlmeier Quits The Conan The Barbarian Collections
- Stan Lee Comics Launch 12 New Comics Based On His Unseen Creations
- Bad Idea Comics Has Been Selling Pages To Its Readers For $300 Each
- Ollie Masters & Pierluigi Minotti's Slow Burn #1 From Boom Studios
- John Ridley & Stefano Raffaele's Ministry of Compliance #1 from IDW
- Forget #Barbenheimer, I'll Do Mission: Impossible/Flash/Asteroid City
- Cullen Bunn, Brian Hurtt & Bill Crabtree's The Midnite Show
- Still In The Shower With Superman in The Daily LITG, 15th July 2023
The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition
- Terrors of the Jungle #17
- Startling Terror Tales #10
- Shocking Mystery Cases #50
- Suspense Comics #7
- Suspense Comics #4
LITG three years ago, Oni Press Issued Statement About Firings Not Written By Anyone At Oni
- Oni Press Issue Statement About Firings Not Written By Anyone At Oni
- Funko Announces A New 2022 Funko Fundays Box of Fun
- The Munsters Trailer Released, Film Out In September…Somewhere
- A New Chris Claremont X-Men Comic For November 2022?
- Geoff Johns & Gary Frank's Junkyard Joe #1 From Image in October
- Punchline Joins Lex Luthor's New DCU Legion Of Doom? (Spoilers)
- The Mandalorian Receives Exclusive Vintage Collection Set from Hasbro
- Amazing Fantasy #1000 Adds McNiven, Camuncoli, Checchetto, Stegman…
- Alan Moore's The Show Is A Live-Action Dennis The Menace Movie
- Eaglemoss/Hero Collector Reportedly Goes Into Administration
- Cartoon Museum's Launch of Bryan Talbot's Legend Of Luther Arkwright
- Paige Hender's YA Graphic Novel, The House Outside Hart Creek For 2026
- A Non-Binary Goofy Movie Meets Spirited Away in Love, Misha YA OGN
- Munsters Trailer Released in The Daily LITG July 15th 2022
- David Messina Launches 3Keys at Image Comics in October
- Dead Mall by Adam Cesare and David Stoll Coming This October
- Once & Future to End in October with Once & Future #30
- PrintWatch: Amazing Spider-Man #5 Ghost Rider #4 & Endangered #1 & #2
- Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse of Philadelphia to Close in the Autumn
- Cartoon Museum's Launch of Bryan Talbot's Legend Of Luther Arkwright
- Paige Hender's YA Graphic Novel, The House Outside Hart Creek For 2026
Where It All Began For The Walking Dead, four years ago
- The Walking Dead: Origins Tells Daryl, Carol, Maggie & Negan's Tales
- Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Shares Season 6 Production Update
- Transformers Shattered Glass Jetfire Chooses His Path With Hasbro
- Andrea's Return To The Walking Dead? (Spoilers)
- Funko FunKon Day 3 – MOTU, Harry Potter, DC Comics, and More
- War Of Words Breaks Out Between Rob Liefeld And Big Apple Comic Con
- The Munsters: Rob Zombie Shares Look At Some Costume Designs
- Magneto Killed The Scarlet Witch – Or Was It Mystique?
- Funko FunKon Day 2 Reveals – Suicide Squad, Cap Wolf, and More
- DC Publishes 12 Wonder Woman Comics In October For 80th Anniversary
- Something Is Killing The Children Gets House Of Slaughter Spinoff
- Refrigerator Full Of Heads Is Sequel To Joe Hill's Basketful Of Heads
- Superman And The Authority – And A Promise To JFK (Spoilers)
- Lydia Antonini Quits As IDW Entertainment President
- Brian Haberlin & Geirrod Van Dyke Revive 3D Hellcop With Added Spawn
- Attack Peter's Invincible #19 – Next Comics Vault Live $1100 Variant?
- Over Half A Million Copies Sold Of Department Of Truth Single Issues
- Liefeld Pulls Out Of Big Apple Comic Con, Starlin & Steranko Step In
- PrintWatch: Nice House On The Lake, Justice League, Second Coming
- Walking Dead Origins & Return Of Andrea- Daily LITG 15th July 2021
LITG five years ago, Vampirella, Dark Ages, Supernatural
As well as Vampirella and Marvel's new Dark Ages, there was plenty of Supernatural mischief, there was plenty of pre-San Diego merchandise news even though there was no San Diego.
- Christopher Priest's Writers Commentary, Justifying Vampirella #10
- Marvel's Dark Ages Is a High-Concept Non-Canon Thriller Like DCeased
- Supernatural: Richard Speight, Jr. Engages in Jared Padalecki Mischief
- WWE Raw Scores Lowest Ever Viewership, a Number That Doesn't Matter
- Giant-Size X-Men: Magneto #1 is 50 Cents of Comic in a $5 Bag [XH]
- 15 New Images from Wonder Woman 1984 from Recently Released Books
- X-Men Free Comic Book Day Suggests Sunset Of X to Follow Dawn Of X
- Rorschach: Tom King and Jorge Fornés Create New Watchmen Comic
- Transforming The Batman Who Laughs in Death Metal #2 (Spoilers)
- Putting Politics Back Into Superhero Comics Before Justice League #50
LITG six years ago.
It was coming up to San Diego Comic-Con and everything was ablaze…
- CBR, and a Little Weekend Cosplay Shaming
- IDW Pulls Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #95 From SDCC to Avoid Stampedes as eBay Sales go Mental
- "American Horror Story: 1984" – Cast's Totally Radical Reaction [VIDEO]
- Five McDonalds Menu Items The Comics Media Doesn't Want You to Know About
- Ed Boon Shows Off Nightwolf Properly In First "Mortal Kombat 11" Reveal
- Speculator Corner: There's Something About Captain Marvel #8…
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Bek Beyram, owner of Piranha Comics chain of London comic stores.
- Chad Woody, underground comix creator.
- Bryan Sharp, Counterpoint Comics editor
- Michael Dorman, artist on Santa Claus Private Eye.
- Eddy Newell, artist on Black Lightning, Green Hornet.
- Diego Escalada, creator of the Expanded Comics app.
- Francisco Javier Rodriguez, comic book colourist.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
X-Men Age Of Revelation, X-Men Age Of Revelation, X-Men Age Of Revelation, X-Men Age Of Revelation, X-Men Age Of Revelation, X-Men Age Of Revelation, X-Men Age Of Revelation,