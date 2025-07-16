Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, X-Men Age Of Revelation

X-Men Age Of Revelation Today in The Daily LITG, 16th of July 2025

Rogue Storm, Iron & Frost, Sinister's Six was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Rogue Storm, Iron & Frost, Sinister's Six was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.

Rogue Storm, Iron & Frost, Sinister's Six, and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a couple of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Marvel's Plans For Doctor Doom

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG two years ago, Superman back in the shower

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

LITG three years ago, Oni Press Issued Statement About Firings Not Written By Anyone At Oni

Where It All Began For The Walking Dead, four years ago

LITG five years ago, Vampirella, Dark Ages, Supernatural

As well as Vampirella and Marvel's new Dark Ages, there was plenty of Supernatural mischief, there was plenty of pre-San Diego merchandise news even though there was no San Diego.

LITG six years ago.

It was coming up to San Diego Comic-Con and everything was ablaze…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Bek Beyram, owner of Piranha Comics chain of London comic stores.

owner of Piranha Comics chain of London comic stores. Chad Woody , underground comix creator.

, underground comix creator. Bryan Sharp, Counterpoint Comics editor

Counterpoint Comics editor Michael Dorman , artist on Santa Claus Private Eye.

, artist on Santa Claus Private Eye. Eddy Newell , artist on Black Lightning, Green Hornet.

, artist on Black Lightning, Green Hornet. Diego Escalada, creator of the Expanded Comics app.

creator of the Expanded Comics app. Francisco Javier Rodriguez, comic book colourist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

