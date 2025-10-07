Posted in: Movies | Tagged: newlitg, wicked

Wicked And Wicked in The Daily LITG, 7th October, 2025

Wicked And Wicked was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Wicked And Wicked: For Good tops Bleeding Cool's most-read stories with huge interest in early screenings

A roundup of the day's ten hottest pop culture stories in comics, movies, and TV from Bleeding Cool

See trending highlights from past Daily LITG issues, including anniversaries and key industry moments

Spotlights on comic industry birthdays and how to sign up for the Daily LITG newsletter for the latest news

Wicked And Wicked was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Wicked And Wicked and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Angel 25th Anniversary

LITG two years ago, Sir Patrick Stewart on Wil Wheaton

LITG three years ago, DC Reveals New Superman Family Members & Outfits – No Capes?

?

LITG four years ago: Trent Crimm Is Just The Worst

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Funko & Barbara Gordon

LITG six years ago, Harley Quinn was getting a new beau.

And no one guessed it was Booster Gold.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Howard Chaykin , creator of American Flagg and Hey Kids Comics

, creator of American Flagg and Hey Kids Comics Marvin Perry Mann, comics inker.

comics inker. Phil Yeh , creator of one of the first US graphic novels, Even Cazco Gets the Blues.

, creator of one of the first US graphic novels, Even Cazco Gets the Blues. Fernando Ruiz, co-creator of Die Kitty Die, instructor at the Joe Kubert School.

co-creator of Die Kitty Die, instructor at the Joe Kubert School. David Doub , publisher of Dusk Comics.

, publisher of Dusk Comics. Chris Arrant , formerly of Bleeding Cool, now writer for GamesRadar

, formerly of Bleeding Cool, now writer for GamesRadar David Mack, creator of Kabuki, co-creator of Echo.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!