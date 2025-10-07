Posted in: Movies | Tagged: newlitg, wicked
Wicked And Wicked in The Daily LITG, 7th October, 2025
Wicked And Wicked was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Wicked And Wicked: For Good tops Bleeding Cool's most-read stories with huge interest in early screenings
- A roundup of the day's ten hottest pop culture stories in comics, movies, and TV from Bleeding Cool
- See trending highlights from past Daily LITG issues, including anniversaries and key industry moments
- Spotlights on comic industry birthdays and how to sign up for the Daily LITG newsletter for the latest news
Wicked And Wicked was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Wicked And Wicked and the ten most popular stories, yesterday
- Wicked And Wicked: For Good Double Feature, Early Prime Screenings
- DC's K.O. #2 Partially-Hidden Cover Revealed (Spoilers)
- Marvel Knights: Punisher #1 Preview: Frank's Savage Evolution
- Jeremy Adams & Tony S Daniel On Batman In 2026… Then Tony At Marvel?
- Jason Aaron & Kewber Baal Launch Thundaar The Barbarian From Dynamite
- Optimus Prime Gets a Megatron Upgrade with New Transformers MDLX
- Emerald Twilight Green Lantern Figure Coming Soon from McFarlane
- Youngblood Covers The Walking Dead, Die, Geiger, Spawn & Power Fantasy
- Greg Weisman & Tad Stones' Gargoyles/Darkwing Duck Crossover For 2026
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Set for Jan 2026; Poster Released
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.
- Punisher Keeps His Skull On In Marvel's "Winter Break" Variant Covers
- Oni Press Unveils A New Logo You Can Actually Read, In Advance of NYCC
- NYCC Wrestling Comics Announcements From Headlocked & Masked Republic
- Nine Pages From This Week's 108,000+ Selling Harley Quinn X Elvira #1
- The Legend Has It, New Marvel Hip-Hop Tribute Comic Launches At NYCC
- The FBI Punisher Challenge Coin in The Daily LITG, 6th October, 2025
LITG one year ago, Angel 25th Anniversary
- Angel: Boreanaz, Carpenter React to "Buffy" Spinoff's 25th Anniversary
- The 19-Panel Page In Absolute Batman #1 (Minor Spoilers)
- Absolute Batman #1 Preview: Bruce Wayne Goes Broke
- Image Comics/Skybound Redact Final Pages From GI Joe #1 Review Copies
- James Cameron Explains Why Terminator 2 is Better Than the First Film
- DC Comics Teases Art From Absolute Superman #2 Vs Peacemaker
- Josemaria Casanovas is Doing a Jim Lee X-Men #1 Ultimate Cover Homage
- SNL 50: Rudolph, Samberg, Gaffigan, Carvey, Yang Return for Cold Open
- Ludwig: The Best New Quirky Detective Show You Should Be Watching
- Joker: Folie Ã Deux Completely Underwhelms In Its Opening Weekend
- How the Clayton/Mencken Rivalry Helped Create the Spicy Pulp Market
- Mark Millar Plans to Start a Film Studio When He Finishes With Netflix
- One Comic Store Opens, One Closes, One Destroyed by Hurricane Helene
- DC All-In Gossip in The Daily LITG, 6th of October 2024
LITG two years ago, Sir Patrick Stewart on Wil Wheaton
- Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Had Wil Wheaton/Wesley Crusher Concerns
- Skeletek Joins Motherboard with Masters of the Universe Masterverse
- Oni Press Adds New Hires From Marvel Comics, IDW, Valiant & Bad Idea
- Justice Society Of America Gets Later Again, Again
- Top 10 Bleeding Cool Comic Book Bestseller List – 6th October 2023
- Wonder Woman's Daughter Trinity Gets Her Own Comic In 2024
- Mattel Debuts New Masters of the Universe: Origins Filmation Variants
- Warrior Nun: Ben Dunn "Big Announcement" Not Exactly What We Expected
- Where Are The X-Men, Who Survived And Will They Resurrect? #XSpoilers
- Grendel: Netflix Series Details; Cancellation "Crushing": Matt Wagner
- First Look At Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. #2
- Which Comics Creators Got Credited in Loki Season 2 Episode 1?
- Delaware Parents Object to High School Manga & Anime Club Ban
- PrintWatch: Ranger Academy, Thor, Iron Man, Rare Flavours And Conan
- The Rules To Get Bad Idea Comics At New York Comic-Con 2023
- Wyn From G.O.D.S. Almost Had A Kilt… Is He Scottish?
- Wonder Woman's Daughter in The Daily LITG, the 6th of October, 2023
LITG three years ago, DC Reveals New Superman Family Members & Outfits – No Capes?
- DC Reveals New Superman Family Members & Outfits – No Capes?
- Raise $2.6 Million On Kickstarter To Close Down Bad Idea Comics
- She-Hulk Writer on Daredevil Fan's NSFW Feige Offer: "Time to Collect"
- Alan Moore & Stewart Lee on the 'Suppurating Boil of my Comics Career'
- Those Who Had Business With Drew Ford Are Invited To Get In Touch
- Today's Marauders Rewrites Grant Morrison X-Men History (XSpoilers)
- Two New Looks For A Superman In Dark Crisis Tomorrow (Spoilers)
- Werewolf By Night Review: Flawlessly Directed Monster Movie Throwback
- Sons of Anarchy: Charlie Hunnam Hints at More Jax Teller in His Future
- Kim Jung Gi Dies, Aged 47, On His Way To New York Comic Con
- DC's Lazarus Planet Is Their Magical Crisis For 2023
- Captain Wings Prevents World War III in Wings Comics #85, at Auction
- Everett's Hydroman, Mills' Purple Zombie in Heroic Comics, at Auction
- Z2 Swoops In And Changes Its NYCC Panel Name To Hip-Hop And Comics
- Dark Horse's Deal With Steve Niles & Shannon Denton's Monster Forge
- Is Lorenzo De Felici's Kroma The Next Ultramega?
- Everyone Head To Booth 1839 At New York Comic Con & Pick Up The Theory
- Vault Upgrades Door To Door Night By Night to Ongoing, Based on Sales
- Vincent Kukua Of Oni Press, Image Comics & Black Mask Has Died
- SocialMedia Goes Big For Tate Brombal & Nick Robles Behold, Behemoth
- Owl Goingback & Alison Sampson's Werewolf By Night Gets A Marvel Drop
- Rich Douek & Alex Cormack Reunite in 2023 for IDW's Breath Of Shadows
- Stop Bad Idea At NYCC in The Daily LITG, October 6th 2022
LITG four years ago: Trent Crimm Is Just The Worst
- Peter Parker Losing his Trademark in Amazing Spider-Man #75 (Spoilers)
- American Horror Story at 10: Our AHS Ranking- Murder House to 1984
- Retailers Report: Marvel Comics Damages from Penguin Random House
- Penguin Random House Lost First Marvel Comics Shipment To DCBS
- Ted Lasso's Trent Crimm (Independent) Is The Worst Journalist On TV
- Witchbreed, Krakoa, Arakki & Clones- This Week's X-Books (Spoilers)
- Will Niantic & WB Games Abandon Harry Potter: Wizards Unite?
- DC's Editor-In-Chief Hugged James Tynion IV When Batman Sold 200K
- Bookmakers Pull All Bets On The Next Doctor Who — Is The Fix In?
- Pokémon TCG Countdown: Four Days Until Celebrations
- There Is Not Enough Paper In America For Comic Books Right Now
- DC Debuts Doctor Multiverse on Justice League Incarnate #1 Variant
- Take a New Look Inside The Labyrinth by Simon Stålenhag
- John Dolmayan Setting Up A Comics Grading Service, Trust Grading
- Katee Sackhoff Tries To Survive The Night of the Animated Dead
- King Diamond's Abigail GN Gets Platinum Edition with Toy Hearse
- Marvel Announces Homage Variants of Classic Marvel Comic Covers
- Ingram Increases Print-On-Demand Prices in the USA by 6%
- Increased Driver Wages & Customs Congestion Affect Comics Distribution
- George Mann Writes Graphic Novel, Motherbridge: Seeds of Change
- Retailers Report: Marvel Comics Damages from Penguin Random House
- Pronoun Choice In The Middle Of A Marvel War (Defenders #3 Spoilers)
- Trent Crimm Is Just The Worst in The Daily LITG, 6th of October 2021
LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Funko & Barbara Gordon
- Yamask Has Returned For October's Events In Pokémon GO
- The Ghosts of Pokémon GO: Halloween Is Coming
- How To Grind XP & Reach Level 40 In Pokémon GO
- All of the Walmart Con 2020 Exclusive Funko Pop Reveals
- Barbara Gordon Is Oracle Again in Batman #100 – And Will Be In 2021
- Batman #100 – How Punchline Gets Away With It (Spoilers)
- Dave Bautista and CM Punk Form Tag Team to Take On Donald Trump
- The Strange Tale Of Shedinja: A Pokémon GO Catch Like No Other
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Dee "Honor" Exactly What We Expected
- How The Joker Makes a New Gotham and a New Batman (#100 Spoilers)
- James Tynion IV's Second Razorblades, Set Your Alarms For October 16th
- Will Ghost-Maker Deal With Problems Batman Won't? Batman #100…
- Batman #100 Clownhunter Showdown Less Showdown-y Than Expected
- Harley Quinn Takes On The Joker In Batman #100 (Spoilers)
- Nightwing High-Kicking His Way To Recovery (Justice League #54)
- Diamond UK Broken Into, Comics Delayed Until Thursday
LITG six years ago, Harley Quinn was getting a new beau.
And no one guessed it was Booster Gold.
- Harley Quinn Has a New Lover at DC – One That No One Will Be Able To Guess
- Check Out New "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor" Gameplay
- Some Implications Of The New DC Comics 60-Year Timeline – Are We Partying Like It's 1999?
- "The International" Pilot Ordered From CBS With Dolph Lundgren
- Marvel 80th Anniversary Getting More Funko Pops
- Frank Cho is a Little Late for His Outrage at New York Comic Con
- Exclusive: The Full DC Comics New Continuity Timeline – Including Crisis, New 52, Rebirth and Doomsday Clock – As Shown at #NYCC
- A New Aging for Jonathan Kent? The DC Universe Timeline Generation 4 in Full, From Wildstorm to Hell Arisen
- Over Three Hundred Cosplay Shots from New York Comic Con's Final Day, Sunday #NYCC
- Interview: D&D-Inspired Clothing Line Cantrip
- How James Marsters Undercut Joss Whedon From The Beginning, Playing Spike With a Soul #NYCC
- Benjamin Percy Reveals Details of X-Force in the Dawn of X
- "The Rookie" Season 2 Episode 2 Preview – Nolan Is Gonna Be Up All Night
- "Jurassic Park" Figures Coming Soon From Chronicle Collectibles
- How Much of DC's New Gods Movie Will be Based On Tom King and Mitch Gerads' Mister Miracle?
- Mandalorian First Edition and the Hunt on Triple Force Friday [Experience]
- Wonder Woman, First Superhero of the DC Universe- Breaking Down the First 25 Years of the New DC Timeline
- New Covers, Interior Art from Marvel's Dawn of X Panel at NYCC
- A Wander Round the Harley Quinn Gallery at DC Headquarters at #NYCC
- Stephanie Brown Debuted as Robin – the Third Generation of the New DC Comics Timeline
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Howard Chaykin, creator of American Flagg and Hey Kids Comics
- Marvin Perry Mann, comics inker.
- Phil Yeh, creator of one of the first US graphic novels, Even Cazco Gets the Blues.
- Fernando Ruiz, co-creator of Die Kitty Die, instructor at the Joe Kubert School.
- David Doub, publisher of Dusk Comics.
- Chris Arrant, formerly of Bleeding Cool, now writer for GamesRadar
- David Mack, creator of Kabuki, co-creator of Echo.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.