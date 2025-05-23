Posted in: TV | Tagged: mcm, newlitg

MCM London Comic Con & South Park in The Daily LITG 23rd of May 2025

On my way to MCM London on the Elizabeth line... who will be joining me? This is your Daily LITG for the 23rd of May 2025

Article Summary Heading to MCM London Comic Con 2025 on the Elizabeth line for comic book news and pop culture updates

South Park Permanent Resident tops Bleeding Cool's most-read list amid industry shakeups and big reveals

Catch up on trending comics news, from Marvel solicits to collectible disruptions and Power Rangers launches

Look back at previous years’ MCM and comic headlines, plus today’s key industry birthdays and mailing list info

On my way to MCM London Comic Con, Spring 2025… last night's Soho shindig with a variety of comics guests from the show went down rather well, but now it is time for the show, proper. And I am on my way, passing through Farringdon on the Elizabeth line… South Park Permanent Resident was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

South Park Permanent Resident in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, X-Men and Partition

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG two years ago, Fear the Walking Dead

LITG three years ago, Something about SNL

LITG four years ago – Transformers The Movie Is Moving Again

LITG five years ago – Rick, Morty, Funko, Paul Giamatti

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but with IDW Publishing making a number of employees fully redundant, a story that only Bleeding Cool has deemed worth covering, it seems. Oh, and Paul Giamatti. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mike Deodato, comic book co-creator of Riri Williams

MCM, MCM, MCM, MCM

