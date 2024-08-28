Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: ,

Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger in the Daily LITG, 28th August, 2024

The Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • The Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue dominated traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
  • Discover the most popular stories, including major Marvel and DC Comics updates and spoilers.
  • Highlights from the past years: Transformers, Walking Dead, WWE, and more pop culture news.
  • LITG celebrates comic book birthdays and provides a roundup of top stories from Bleeding Cool.

The Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

It's Morphin' Time with the Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue 
Power Rangers Credit: Diamond Select Toys

Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. It's Morphin' Time with the Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue
  2. The Future Of The Fantastic Four And Doctor Doom At Marvel (Spoilers)
  3. Robert F. Kennedy Jr: "Wonder Woman Just Joined The Justice League"
  4. Absolute Power, Amanda Waller And The Multiverse (DC Comics Spoilers)
  5. Alien: Romulus Director Addresses the Film's Big Reveal
  6. Zeb Wells Ties Up Loose Spider-Ends (Amazing Spider-Man #56 Spoilers)
  7. She-Hulk Still Doesn't Know Who Spider-Man Is (Amazing #56 Spoilers)
  8. Detective Comics #1088 Preview: Batman vs. Literally Everyone, Again
  9. No More American Horror Story in the Daily LITG, 26th of August, 2024
  10. Power Girl & Axel Gust Put A Label On It… (Spoilers)

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Commander Ultra Magnus

Hasbro Debuts Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Terracon Nightbird 
Credit: Hasbro – Commander Ultra Magnus
  1. The Transformers: The Movie 86-21 Ultra Magnus Arrives from Hasbro
  2. DC Comics President Thought Joss Whedon's Justice League Was Terrible
  3. The Flash #1 – It's Like Immortal Hulk & Saga Of The Swamp Thing
  4. Saraya Becomes AEW Women's Champion at All In, Stabbing WWE in Back
  5. Doctor Who Deal with "Respectful" Disney "A Fantastic Thing": BBC
  6. Mega Rayquaza Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Fest 2023
  7. Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) Betrays WWE, Appears at AEW All In
  8. Hasbro Debuts Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Terracon Nightbird
  9. American Horror Story: Delicate Season 12 Teaser: They're Everywhere 
  10. Tom Brevoort Expects Marvel Age #1000 To "Sell Out Pretty Instantly"
  11. Marvel's First Film Was Iron Man Because Kids Thought He Was A Robot
  12. Tom King Wants Wonder Woman To Get Her Own Dark Knight Returns
  13. Donald Trump Was There When Marvel First Created The MCU
  14. Dead Detective #1 in Blackbox November 2023 Solicits
  15. Squish & Squash Launch in Keenspot November 2023 Solicits
  16. American Horror Story Teased in The Daily LITG, 27th of August, 2023

LITG two years ago, Marvel Removes Old Shang-Chi Comics

in The Daily LITG, 28th August 2022

  1. Marvel Comics Removes Masters Of Kung Fu Mentions From Its Website
  2. Superman & Lois: Alex Garfin Clears Up Jonathan Kent Recasting Rumors
  3. Star Trek: Picard S03 Will Include Tasha Yar, Denise Crosby Confirms
  4. McFarlane Celebrates Batman: TAS 30th Anniversary with Deluxe Figure
  5. She-Hulk: Before Tatiana Maslany, We (Almost) Had… Brigitte Nielsen?
  6. Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale Event Happens Today
  7. Pheromosa Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: GO Fest Finale
  8. The Flash Gets His Own Wave of DC Page Punchers from McFarlane
  9. Okay, Let's Try And Make This Chris Claremont Story Go Viral As Well
  10. McFarlane Kicks off New Batman: Arkham City BAF Wave with Batman
  11. Psychedelic Adventures of A Hero Mailman in Speed Comics, at Auction
  12. The Mighty Seventh and Harvey's Speed Comics #38, Up for Auction
  13. Shock Gibson vs an Army of the Dead in Speed Comics #1, Up for Auction
  14. Frank Miller Presents Ashcan Gets A Second Printing For Comic Stores
  15. Eternal Descent #1 Preview Kicks Of New Era with Writer Michael Moreci
  16. AfterShock, Titan, Ablaze, Frank Miller Made Deluxe Diamond Publishers
  17. Golden Age Comic Creator Lily Renée, Dies At The Age Of 101
  18. DC Release Video Interviews for Death Of Superman 30th Anniversary
  19. Grimm Fairy Tales Holiday Pinups in Zenescope November 2022 Solicits
  20. Tasha Yar Returns To Star Trek in The Daily LITG, 27th August 2022

LITG three years ago, World Of Warcraft's Future

Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger in the Daily LITG, 28th August, 2024
LITG: Credit: Blizzard
  1. World Of Warcraft Dev Team Issues Statement On Game's Future
  2. WWE Is Reportedly In The Dog House With Both Of Its TV Networks
  3. The Walking Dead Rick Grimes Returns with threezero
  4. DC Comics To Publish Grant Morrison's Absolute Multiversity
  5. Bryan Hitch and Geoff Johns' Redcoat, From Image Comics
  6. Tonight Is August 2021 GO Battle Night In Pokémon GO
  7. Ghostbusters: Afterlife Getting A Ecto-1 Themed Popcorn Bucket
  8. DC Comics Blames Pandemic For Delays And Shortages
  9. CinemaCon: Universal Drops 1st Look At Jurassic World: Dominion & More
  10. First Look: Bruce Banner Piloting Hulk #1 by Donny Cates, Ryan Ottley
  11. New Comic-Con Museum Being Built In San Diego
  12. Reborn as a Vending Machine Manga: Yen Press to Publish E-Chapters
  13. Shuri Vs Venom In New Marvel Comics Novel Series
  14. 13 Free Comic Book Day 2021 Titles, Available Digitally
  15. Titan to Publish Cowboy Bebop Comic by Dan Watters & Lamar Mathurin
  16. The Promise Collection 1943: Wonder Woman for President
  17. What Keyboard Can Withstand The Tumultuous Typing Of Alan Moore?
  18. PrintWatch: Nocterra, Radiant Black, Moon Knight, Kang, Star Wars
  19. Pokémon GO Battle Night in The Daily LITG, 27th August 2021

LITG four years ago, Supernatural, Critical Role, Walking Dead

  1. Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Tweet Like a Wooden Stake to Our Feels
  2. Critical Role Releases A New Look At Their Upcoming Animated Series
  3. Fear the Walking Dead Star Jenna Elfman: "Messed Up Stuff" in Season 6
  4. Funko Unveils New South Park Pops Headed Our Way
  5. The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
  6. The Three Jokers – So What Does It All Mean Then? (Spoilers)
  7. Did The Joker No Longer Kill Jason Todd? The Three Jokers Suggests So
  8. Batwoman, Black Canary & White Canary Don't Go Chasing Waterfalls
  9. Batwing #19 and #20 Sell For $1000 on eBay After DC Black Batman News
  10. Yu-Gi-Oh Dark Magician and Dark Magician Girl Return with Kotobukiya
  11. The Campaign To #SaveHellblazer Ramps Up A Notch
  12. Marvel Comics Variant Covers Based On Fortnite Season 4
  13. Batman Ego Sells For $100 on eBay, After Links to The Batman Movie
  14. Leigh Baulch's Early Designs For The Sandman Looked Like David Bowie
  15. Valiant Comics Open Submissions For Published Comic Book Writers

LITG five years ago, Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000

When it was all about Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000… and some of them are panning out only now with Defenders.

  1. That Mystery "Incoming" Figure From Marvel's December 2019 Teaser – is it Hulking as a New Captain Marvel?
  2. How Tomorrow's Marvel Comics #1000 Will Change Things (Spoilers)
  3. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Presents "The Charlie-Work It Out Plan"
  4. Misprinted "Mystic Intellect" Deck Sparks Interest – "Magic: The Gathering"
  5. Hot Toys Unveils "Justice League Batman" Finished Product
  6. A New Look for Poison Ivy and The Joker in Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass
  7. Erik Larsen and Brian Keene vs. Terrific Production Over Creator Rights
  8. Gossip: No One Mention the Inhumans, Ms Marvel
  9. Fanboy Rampage: Whose Job Is It To Sell Comics, Anyway?
  10. Immortal Hulk Gossip – to Relaunch Or Not? And When?
  11. Doomsday Clock #11 Printed, In Stock at Diamond, In Comic Shops Next Week Alongside Legion: Millennium #1
  12. Gossip: The Future of Peter Milligan and Mike Allred's The X-Cellent?
  13. "Proud Boys" Protest Mile High Comics in Denver, Colorado, Over Drag Show
  14. Interview: Mini Ladd Chats About His Career & His New Tour
  15. Gossip: The Future for Weapon Plus and Weapon X
  16. Kevin Conroy talks Arrowverse crossover, advice for Robert Pattinson
  17. "Supernatural," "The Orville" & More: 5 Bad TV Clichés [BC TV Meltdown]
  18. Gossip: DC Comics, Mad Magazine, Warner Bros and AT&T Realpolitik at Play
  19. Gossip: A Dr Strange Event in December to Relaunch the Series?
  20. "Supernatural," "The Orville" & More: 5 Bad TV Clichés [BC TV Meltdown]
  21. "Thor: Love and Thunder" Director Taika Waititi on New "Power Couple"
  22. Video Trailer for Marvel Comics #1000 – as Mark Waid's Captain America Essay Amended Over Politics
  23. The Batman Tattoos That Won It, in Channel 4's Naked Attraction Dating Show

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Dell Barras, artist on Green Arrow, Batman, Superman, Hulk, Conan the Barbarian, Motormouth.
  • Mike Leeke, artist on Robotech, Elementals, H.A.R.D. Corps, X-O Manowar and more.
  • Brian Sutton, colourist at Antarctic Press.
  • Keith Quinn, artist on Fame: Jackie Robinson
  • David Miller, artist on Malefic, Grimm Fairy Tales, Screwed, Honk!

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Power Rangers Power Rangers Power Rangers Power Rangers Power Rangers Power Rangers

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.