Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger in the Daily LITG, 28th August, 2024

The Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

The Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Commander Ultra Magnus

LITG two years ago, Marvel Removes Old Shang-Chi Comics

LITG three years ago, World Of Warcraft's Future

LITG four years ago, Supernatural, Critical Role, Walking Dead

LITG five years ago, Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000

When it was all about Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000… and some of them are panning out only now with Defenders.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Dell Barras, artist on Green Arrow, Batman, Superman, Hulk, Conan the Barbarian, Motormouth.

artist on Green Arrow, Batman, Superman, Hulk, Conan the Barbarian, Motormouth. Mike Leeke , artist on Robotech, Elementals, H.A.R.D. Corps, X-O Manowar and more.

, artist on Robotech, Elementals, H.A.R.D. Corps, X-O Manowar and more. Brian Sutton , colourist at Antarctic Press.

, colourist at Antarctic Press. Keith Quinn, artist on Fame: Jackie Robinson

artist on Fame: Jackie Robinson David Miller, artist on Malefic, Grimm Fairy Tales, Screwed, Honk!

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

