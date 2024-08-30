Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: newlitg, popcorn

The Bat-Signal Popcorn Bucket in the Daily LITG 30th August 2024

The Bat-Signal Popcorn Bucket topped traffic again on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

Article Summary The Bat-Signal Popcorn Bucket steals the spotlight in pop culture news on Bleeding Cool's Lying In The Gutters.

Check out the top ten stories, including updates on The Boys, Firefly, and new Spider-Man suits.

Discover other popular comic book stories and collector updates that made waves yesterday.

Reflect on past LITGs, from Todd McFarlane's Sandman art to Pokémon phenomena.

The Bat-Signal Popcorn Bucket topped traffic again on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around.

The Bat-Signal Popcorn Bucket topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Robert Crumb, creator of Zap Comix.

creator of Zap Comix. Jack C. Harris, editor, writer, co-creator of The Ray and Annex.

editor, writer, co-creator of The Ray and Annex. Ken Bruzenak, comics letterer.

comics letterer. Rickey Shanklin , creator of Blood of the Innocent.

, creator of Blood of the Innocent. Craig Boldman, writer for Archie Comics.

writer for Archie Comics. Sean Von Gorman, artist on Toe Tag Riot, Pawn Shop, Liberator.

Jason Latour , co-creator of Southern Bastards and Spider-Gwen.

, co-creator of Southern Bastards and Spider-Gwen. Tom Humberstone, editor and publisher of Solipsistic Pop.

editor and publisher of Solipsistic Pop. Bradley Bradley , grader at CGC.

, grader at CGC. David Messina , artist on The Bounce, Angel, Rom…

, artist on The Bounce, Angel, Rom… Sergio Rios of Gingerbread Man.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

