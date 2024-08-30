Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: ,

The Bat-Signal Popcorn Bucket in the Daily LITG 30th August 2024

The Bat-Signal Popcorn Bucket topped traffic again on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

The Bat-Signal Popcorn Bucket topped traffic again on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

The Batman Returns to Theaters Along with a Bat-Signal Popcorn Bucket

The Bat-Signal Popcorn Bucket topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. The Batman Returns to Theaters Along with a Bat-Signal Popcorn Bucket
  2. The Boys Season 5: We're Getting In-Universe Final Season Updates 
  3. Mark Millar On All This Fuss About The Absolute Batman Logo
  4. Firefly: Jewel Staite on Why Series Endures; Fillion Being "The Best"
  5. A New Spider-Man Symbiote Suit For Aliens Vs Avengers (Spoilers)
  6. Yellowstone Teaser Doesn't Bode Well for Kevin Costner's John Dutton
  7. It's Morphin' Time with the Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue
  8. Marvel Publish Star Wars: Last Stand To End The Galactic Civil War
  9. Today's X-Men, Past, Present, Future, Parallel & Crossover (Spoilers)
  10. Snag Up These Undead Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's Popcorn Buckets

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Robert Crumb, creator of Zap Comix.
  • Jack C. Harris, editor, writer, co-creator of The Ray and Annex.
  • Ken Bruzenak, comics letterer.
  • Rickey Shanklin, creator of Blood of the Innocent.
  • Craig Boldman, writer for Archie Comics.
  • Sean Von Gorman, artist on Toe Tag Riot, Pawn Shop, Liberator.

