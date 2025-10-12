Posted in: Comics | Tagged: DC Next Level, newlitg

DC Next Level in 2026 in The Daily LITG 11th of October 2025

DC Next Level at NYCC was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary DC Next Level at NYCC reveals major new #1 comics launching from DC Comics in 2026

See the top ten most-read comic book news stories trending on Bleeding Cool right now

Catch up on recent highlights, announcements, and panels from NYCC 2025

Look back at trending comic news and anniversaries from past years, plus notable birthdays

DC Next Level at NYCC was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

DC Next Level at NYCC and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, JMS at Marvel

LITG two years ago, Keith Giffen's Last Laugh

LITG three years ago, Buffer Zone

LITG four years ago, Steven S. DeKnight Holds Fast

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Tom Hardy and Jeff Goldblum

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG six years ago, Stan Lee was celebrated

And David Bowie wanted to play Rorschach.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Dan Abnett, co-creator of Sinister Dexter, recreator of the Guardians Of The Galaxy.

co-creator of Sinister Dexter, recreator of the Guardians Of The Galaxy. Alessandro Miracolo , artist on 47 Dead Men Talking, Grimm Fairy Tales

, artist on 47 Dead Men Talking, Grimm Fairy Tales Rodney Buchemi, artist on Incredible Hercules, Red Prophet, KISS

artist on Incredible Hercules, Red Prophet, KISS Genevieve Halton, writer on Flare.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



DC Next Level, DC Next Level, DC Next Level, DC Next Level, DC Next Level, DC Next Level,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!