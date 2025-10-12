DC Next Level in 2026 in The Daily LITG 11th of October 2025

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

DC Next Level at NYCC was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

DC Next Level at NYCC: DC Comics Launch New #1s In 2026
DC Comics panel at NYCC – DC Next Level

DC Next Level at NYCC and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

  1. DC Next Level at NYCC: DC Comics Launch New #1s In 2026 
  2. Dan Mora's Designs For All The Robins If They Grew Up To Be Batman
  3. Marvel Announces Generation X-23, Rogue, X-Force, Magik & Colossus
  4. Absolute Batman, Daniel Warren Johnson, DC Comics And ICE
  5. DC Next Level at NYCC: Greg Rucka Is NOT On Zatanna, Sorry
  6. NYCC: Iron Man #1 by Joshua Williamson & Carmen Carnero For 2026
  7. DC At NYCC: Who's Fighting Who In DC's K.O. In December, Revealed
  8. Homelander, Sub-Zero, Vampirella & Red Sonja To Appear In DC's K.O.
  9. NYCC: Marvel Really Really Really Is Ending The Ultimate Universe
  10. Absolute Catwoman by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder and Bengal in 2026

LITG one year ago, JMS at Marvel

  1. J Michael Straczynski Smashes The Marvel Universe Together In 2025
  2. The Righteous Gemstones Star Walton Goggins Wraps Season 4 Filming 
  3. Separated At Birth: All-Star Batman And Absolute Batman
  4. Jason Aaron, Charles Soule, Todd McFarlane Announce New Comics At NYCC
  5. Jonathan Hickman & Esad Ribic's Aliens Vs Avengers Is Two Months Late
  6. James Gunn Clarifies Booster Gold Confusion; Shuts Down Batman Rumor 
  7. Marvel Publishes Star Wars: A New Legacy Ahead Of 2025 Relaunch
  8. Agatha All Along: Looking at That Big Reveal; [SPOILER] Posts Reaction 
  9. Playmates Reveals New Classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-Pack
  10. Absolute Batman #1 A Sell Out Across Comic Book Stores
  11. Absolute Batman #1 Gets A Third Printing Already
  12. Geeks OUT Brings "Comics Made Me Gay" & Drag Queen Story Hour to NYCC
  13. Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter to Launch Fantasy Manga at NYCC
  14. DC Tells AEW Origin Stories In Promo Comics Written By Steve Orlando
  15. Massive-Verse Invites Everyone To Friday Night Drinks At NYCC
  16. Lonnie Nadler & Dennis Menheere Turn Little Nightmares Into A Comic
LITG two years ago, Keith Giffen's Last Laugh

Keith Giffen, Co-Creator Of Rocket Raccoon & Lobo, Has Died, Aged 70

  1. Keith Giffen, Co-Creator Of Rocket Raccoon & Lobo, Has Died, Aged 70
  2. Marvel Comics Replies To Letter About Spider-Man's Marriage
  3. The DC Comics Pitch That Saw Conner Kent, Superboy as a Trans Woman
  4. Evil Peter Parker Does to Paul What All Spider-Man Readers Want Him To
  5. This Action Comics #1057 Story Would Have Led to Superboy Being Trans
  6. Wolverine & X-Men Red Bring out The Big Weapons Today #XSpoilers
  7. South Park: Joining the Panderverse Set for Paramount This October
  8. Hasbro Debuts G1 The Transformers: The Movie Perceptor Figure 
  9. Becky Lynch, Tegan Nox Prove AEW No Match for WWE in Raw Title Bout
  10. Doctor Octopus' Comics Origin Rewritten to Match Spider-Man 2 Movie
  11. Tom Hardy Joins Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri & Ryan Smallman for Arcbound
  12. Aub Driver Joins IDW As Their New Director of Marketing
  13. Oni Press Launches Five Creator Owned Comics As ONI 2024
  14. Dynamite Adds Up Vampirella #666 For 2024- Can You Check Their Maths?
  15. Don Lee, Christopher Priest and Jae Lee's New Comic, Sterling North
  16. The Destroyer & Inebrio Horsefeathers From Bad Idea- Where To Get Them
LITG three years ago, Buffer Zone

DC Next Level in 2026 in The Daily LITG 11th of October 2025
Screencap
  1. Hulk & Daredevil Actor Suspected Of Stealing Golden Age Comics
  2. Star Wars: The Black Series Ralph McQuarrie Figures Arrive from Hasbro
  3. Jon Kent Vs The Internet in Superman: Son Of Kal-El #16 (Spoilers)
  4. Mitch Drucker, Cosplayer, Dies At New York Comic Con, RIP
  5. New York Comic Con 2022 Needed Many More Super-Heroes
  6. The BatContinuity Of DC's Batman Comics Today (BatSpoilers)
  7. First Of The Warner Bros. Discovery Layoffs Begin?
  8. Today Is Haunter Spotlight Hour In Pokemon GO: October 2022
  9. Peach Momoko – Too Popular For New York Comic Con?
  10. Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Calms M. Night Shyamalan Film Fears
  11. The Rare Kaanga Comics #8 With Maurice Whitman Cover, at Auction
  12. Jerome Opeña, The Latest Artist Drawing Jonathan Hickman's 3W3M
  13. Matt Baker's Sky Girl in Fiction House's Jumbo Comics, Up for Auction
  14. Yen Press Announces Ten New Titles at New York Comic Con
  15. Louis Southard Vs Scout Comics Over Midnight Western Theatre
  16. Did Your Retailer Bat-Bump Orders Enough for Dark Ride #2?
  17. The Making Of A Retailer Exclusive Cover To Batman/Joker: Deadly Duo
  18. Lily Renée's Señorita Rio from WWII-Era Fiction House, Up for Auction
LITG four years ago, Steven S. DeKnight Holds Fast

Steven S. DeKnight Holds Fast in The Daily LITG, 12th of October 2021
Steven S DeKnight by Gage Skidmore
  1. Steven S. DeKnight Quits Marvel Till Akira Yoshida Situation Resolved
  2. Jonathan Kent, The New Superman, Out As Bisexual From DC Comics
  3. Mattel's Masters of the Universe: Origins is a Pure Nostalgia Delight
  4. Why Couldn't DC Comics Call The Teen Titans, The Titans, In 1982
  5. Sir Lenny Henry On Being A Black Hobbit In The Lord Of The Rings
  6. The Punisher: Jon Bernthal on Daredevil/MCU Rumor, Frank Castle Return
  7. Invasion Toys Issues Statement Over Ejection From New York Comic Con
  8. X-Force #24 Preview: Black Tom Explores The Beast's Gonads
  9. Scream Official Poster Is Revealed, Trailer Imminent
  10. Miles Morales Spider-Man #31 Preview: Taskmaster Wants a Threesome
  11. Iron Man vs Captain America in Tales of Suspense #58, Up for Auction
  12. New Throwback Stories Added to Archie Milestones Digest Collections
  13. Increase In Queer Superhero Comics, Not Some Corporate Woke Agenda
  14. The Memorable Debut of Deadman in Strange Adventures #205, at Auction
  15. Predator Comics Debut Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  16. Marlon Wayans' Robin May Have Been Called Winston Drake (Spoilers)
  17. Aaron Alexovich Sells Shock City Graphic Novel For Six Figures
  18. Doctor Doom Iconic Cover Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  19. Human Torch Fights A Galactic Pandemic in 1954, at Auction
  20. Moon Knight #25 CGC 9.8 To Set New Record At Auction
  21. Donny Cates Bought Miracleman #1 Cover At New York Comic Con
  22. Boom Adds Magic, House Of Slaughter & Oswald's Body To LCSD 2021
  23. Ten Years To Save the World Launches At The Lakes Comics Art Festival
LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Tom Hardy and Jeff Goldblum

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. New Eggs & Shadow Mewtwo Coming To Pokémon GO
  2. We Can Do Better Than Tom Hardy as James Bond
  3. Deerling Is The New Seasonal Unova Release In Pokémon GO
  4. Jurassic World: Jeff Goldblum Recreates Iconic Side Pose
  5. Where in the World to Find Regional Pokémon in Pokémon GO
  6. Secret Lair & Magic: The Gathering – Let's Talk About Lucille
  7. Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull Play Set Returns from Mattel
  8. The Boys: Eric Kripke Regrets Not Going for That Season 2 Money Move
  9. Complete Autumn Event Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO
  10. Bob's Burgers, Adventure Time & More: Top 5 Animated Halloween Treats
  11. How Writing for Women Created an Entire Cultural Phenomena
  12. Robert Kirkman Announces New Foil Fever For Skybound Hallowe'en
  13. Batman #100 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, Obviously
  14. Separated At Birth – Doctor Doom and Cocaine Bear
  15. Mark Millar Explains It All About Netflix and Millarworld

LITG six years ago, Stan Lee was celebrated

And David Bowie wanted to play Rorschach.

  1. Marvel Make Selling "Celebrate Stan Lee" Comics a Firing Offense
  2. David Bowie Wanted to Play Rorschach in the Watchmen Movie – Alan Moore Talks Comics, Music and Class Struggle
  3. A New "Crisis" For DC Comics in 2020, Ahead of 5G
  4. Bleeding Cool Explains the Ending of the Joker Movie
  5. Belligerent Donny Cates Refuses to Admit Comic He Never Read Inspired Cosmic Ghost Rider
  6. A Modest Proposal to Deal With the Gary Glitter/Joker Movie Problem
  7. Godzilla Director Reveals New Easter Egg and Scrapped Mothra Ending
  8. How Much Did Mark Millar Sell Millarworld to Netflix For?
  9. "Magic: The Gathering: Arena" to Make Emergency Ban Announcement
  10. "Castlevania" Team Talks Season 3, Favorite Scenes, Vampires & More
  11. Get Your Gross, Weird "Sonic The Hedgehog" Movie Costume Now
  12. "Batman": Why is Thomas Wayne A Meanie Now?
  13. Jonathan Hickman Fooled Me Twice, Shame On Me – Powers Of X #6 Finale Spoilers
  14. Vampire on Vampire Violence in Buffy the Vampire Slayer #9 First Look [Hellmouth Preview]
  15. Was WWE's Hell in a Cell Fiasco Part of Long-Term Scheme to Make Roman Reigns "The Guy?"
  16. Alan Moore and Kevin O'Neill's Cinema Purgatorio to be Collected in April 2020
  17. Green Lantern Brings The Willpower In New XM Studios Statue
  18. Superboy Explores the Phallic Future in Art from Bendis and Sook's Legion of Super-Heroes #1
  19. Morbius, Batwoman, Scary Godmother and More Get Omnibuses in 2020
  20. Listen to Neil Gaiman Talk Music, Bob Dylan, and Never Having Met Warren Ellis on BBC Radio 6

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Dan Abnett, co-creator of Sinister Dexter, recreator of the Guardians Of The Galaxy.
  • Alessandro Miracolo, artist on 47 Dead Men Talking, Grimm Fairy Tales
  • Rodney Buchemi, artist on Incredible Hercules, Red Prophet, KISS
  • Genevieve Halton, writer on Flare.

