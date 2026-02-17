Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Superman/Spider-Man
First Look At Superman/Spider-Man – The Daily LITG, 17th February 2026
A First Look inside Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez's Superman/Spider-Man in The Daily LITG for the 17th of February 2026
First Look Inside Superman/Spider-Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool.
First Look Inside Superman/Spider-Man and the top ten stories from yesterday
- First Look At Mark Waid & Jorge Jiménez's Superman/Spider-Man From DC
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: 7 New Character Posters Released
- Final Look At Absolute Poison Ivy From Absolute Batman #17 (Spoilers)
- New ThunderCats X SilverHawks Character, Chromium, From Dynamite
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Is Henry Cavill Joining GOT Universe?
- When DC Cancelled Half Its Titles – The Daily LITG, 15th February 2026
- Uncanny X-Men #24 Preview: Jubilee Bites Off More Than She Can Chew
- Soar with Hasbro's New X-Men 97' Archangel Marvel Legends Figure
- Rory McConville & Pablo De Bonis on Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword
- Comic Creators Rally For Unions, Guilds And Cooperatives
And some other stories I wrote yesterday
- Spawn's Mirko Colak Draws New Comic, We: The Last Spark, From Gin Kung
- 80,000 Attend Angoulême Fringe Replacement, "Le Grand Off"
- The Conjuring's Michael Chaves Brings Corpse Knight to Image Comics
- Andrew MacLean's Head Lopper Back For A Tenth Birthday
- Super Mario Galaxy Movie Posters in The Daily LITG, 16th February 2026
