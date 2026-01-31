Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls in The Daily LITG, 31st Of January, 2026

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Doubt For IDW's Future

LITG two years ago… John Cassaday's Beast

LITG three years ago, Rick & Morty

LITG four years ago, The Day Of David Tennant's Doctor Who

LITG five years ago, Sneasels And Superman – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG six years ago – Baby Yoda crashed Sideshow

And My Hero Academia had a Heroes Rising

LITG seven years ago – Wally West Wasn't Dead

And Justice League looked ahead

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Henry Barajas, DOO of Top Cow

DOO of Top Cow Grant Morrison , writer of Luda, We3, Arkham Asylum, Invisibles, The Filth, New X-Men, Happy, Zenith, St Swithins Day, Animal Man, Doom Patrol, Seven Soldiers, Wonder Woman Earth One, Batman RIP, All Star Superman.

, writer of Luda, We3, Arkham Asylum, Invisibles, The Filth, New X-Men, Happy, Zenith, St Swithins Day, Animal Man, Doom Patrol, Seven Soldiers, Wonder Woman Earth One, Batman RIP, All Star Superman. Jonathan Baylis , writer of So Buttons.

, writer of So Buttons. Former 2000AD editor, Jonathan Oliver.

Paty Cockrum, Marvel production designer, founder of the Dave & Paty Cockrum Scholarship.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

