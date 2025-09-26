Posted in: Comics | Tagged: KO, newlitg

Superman & Justice League in The Daily LITG, 26th of September, 2025

Superman & Justice League was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Superman & Justice League and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Absolute DC Comics & DC All-In

LITG two years ago, NERF x Magic: The Gathering

LITG three years ago, Neil Gaiman Appreciation

LITG four years ago, Todd McFarlane Does Three Jokers

LITG five years ago, Gerry Conway and Pokémon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

LITG six years ago, Guardians Of The Galaxy was being relaunched.

LITG seven years ago, it was back to the Batpenis

There was only one story. For days.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Legendary comics writer and co-creator of Power Pack, Apocalypse, Cable, Doomsday and Steel, Louise Simonson.

Andi Ewington, creator of the comic book Forty-Five, Over-Run, Freeway Fighters and more.

creator of the comic book Forty-Five, Over-Run, Freeway Fighters and more. Mike Mayhew, artist on Mystique, Vampirella, The Pulse, Zorro, She-Hulk and The Star Wars.

artist on Mystique, Vampirella, The Pulse, Zorro, She-Hulk and The Star Wars. Thorny Silas artist on Batman Beyond 2.0, Venom, Royals and Hunt For Wolverine.

artist on Batman Beyond 2.0, Venom, Royals and Hunt For Wolverine. Gabriel Morrissette , artist on Spider-Man 2099, Checkmate, co-creator of Northguard.

, artist on Spider-Man 2099, Checkmate, co-creator of Northguard. Travis Seitler, comic book letterer.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

