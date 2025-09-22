Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Ultimate Spellings in The Daily LITG, 22nd of September 2025

Ultimate Spellings was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories.

Yes, The Miles Morales Ultimate Origin Box Does Spell The Word "Boob"
Ultimate Incursion #5

Ultimate Spellings and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

  1. Yes, The Miles Morales Ultimate Origin Box Does Spell The Word "Boob"
  2. Marvel Comics Pulls Wonder Man From Schedule, No Longer December 2025
  3. Two Big Spoilers For Absolute Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman
  4. Birds Of Prey Is Cancelled With #28 In December 2025
  5. Earth, Wind & Fire Gets Grammy Salute: Stevie Wonder & More (PREVIEW)
  6. Deadpool/Batman Utterly Smashes Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  7. Dynamite's December 2025 Solicits: ThunderCats, Terminator & Red Sonja
  8. Batman Sits Upon the Mobius Chair Arrives with McFarlane Toys Release
  9. Mad Cave Studios' December 2025 Full Solicits, Dan DiDio On Defenders
  10. The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes Return? Lincoln Teases "Conversation"

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Frank Miller Draws Sabretooth

Frank MIller's Sabretooth
Frank MIller's Sabretooth
  1. Frank Miller Draws Sabretooth For Marvel Comics 
  2. Brie Larson To Star As Elektra In 2025
  3. DC To Give Fans What They Say They Want With Batman: Dark Patterns
  4. McFarlane's Legacy of Batman Cinema 6 Figure Collection is a Toy Grail
  5. DC Comics Full December 2024 Solicits, More Than Just Absolute Batman
  6. Superman & Lois Season 4 Eps. 1 & 2 Official Overviews Released
  7. Penthouse Comics' Happy Finishes in December 2024 Solicits
  8. Marvel To Introduce An Ultimate Guardians Of The Galaxy In 2025
  9. Garth Ennis' Rogue Trooper Finale in Rebellion December 2024 Solicits
  10. Doctor Who Actors Are Living In Their Own Real-Life "Whoniverse"
  11. The 1939 Debut of the Flame in Wonderworld Comics #3, Up for Auction
  12. Alex Schomburg Covers the Mysterious Miss Masque, Up for Auction
  13. Uncle Sam as Superhero in National Comics #1, up for Auction
  14. Story Behind Fantastic Comics' Most Iconic Lou Fine Cover, at Auction
  15. Melissa F Olson's Archaic #1 in Ahoy Comics' December 2024 Solicits
  16. Grant Morrison And Frank Quitely To Sign We3 In Glasgow Next Week
  17. Milo Manara's Caravaggio in Fantagraphics' December 2024 Solicits
  18. Long Cold Winter, Missing On The Moon- Mad Cave December 2024 Solicits
  19. DC Give Batman Fans What They Want – Daily LITG, 21st September 2024

LITG two years ago, Marvel Comics Full December 2023 Solicits

Marvel's December Solicits in the Daily LITG, 22nd September 2023

  1. Marvel Comics Full December 2023 Solicits
  2. Rick and Morty Season 7 Opening Addresses Justin Roiland Situation 
  3. Marvel's Scarlet Witch Is Cancelled, But Not As We Know It
  4. Brian Bendis & Alex Maleev Create a Masterpiece For Dark Horse
  5. Major Talent Cuts Rock WWE in Wake of TKO Merger, Employee Layoffs 
  6. McFarlane Debuts Limited Run The Joker Comedian Sketch Edition Figure 
  7. Spider-Man 2099 Vs Horror In New Weekly Series From Marvel For 2024
  8. Who Is Joining Orchis? Where Are The X-Men? Today's Krakoan #XSpoilers
  9. DC Comics Cancels Hardware, Trial Of Amazons & Batman Foil Facsimiles
  10. DC Comics Cancels Listing For Justice Society Of America #10
  11. Darth Vader Gets The Scourge in Star Wars December 2023 Solicits
  12. Aaron Douglas & Mark Verheiden Launch Borealis From Dark Horse Comics
  13. David & Maria Lapham's Underheist From Boom Studios
  14. Jennifer Blood: Battle Diary Sounds A Bit Like Punisher: War Journal
  15. Katana Collins and Kewber Baal Revive The Legenderry Red Sonja
  16. Beware! Marvel to Publish Prequel to Original Planet Of The Apes Movie
  17. Oni's Man From Maybe #1 Published With Surprise Word Balloon Variants
  18. Sabrina The Teenage Witch in Archie Comics December 2023 Solicits
  19. Winston Churchill on the Cover of Weird Comics #20, up for Auction
  20. Aviv Or Draws New Critical Role Comic, Artagan, From Dark Horse
  21. Rick & Morty No Longer "Created By"- Daily LITG, 21st September 2023

LITG three years ago, X-Terminators

Marvel Comics

  1. X-Terminators #1 Is More Like X-Terminators #1
  2. Don Simpson Has A Few Things To Say About Rob Liefeld's WhatNot Cover
  3. Judgment Day Changes Krakoan Resurrection Again (Major XSpoilers)
  4. Neil Gaiman Supports/Defends JMS's Babylon 5 Reboot Series Efforts
  5. Lots Of Leaked Listings For Marvel January 2023 Solicitations
  6. A Final Judgment For Captain America (Judgment Day Spoilers)
  7. Supernatural Spinoff Pitch: So Hear Us Out, Ackles, Padalecki & Kripke
  8. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Explains Why No Season 2 Decision Yet
  9. Hellraiser Trailer Finally Unleashed, Film Out October 7th On Hulu
  10. Tonight Is Kartana/Celesteela Raid Hour #2 In Pokemon GO: Sept. 2022
  11. Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast Announces Within Temptation Collab
  12. A Complete Run of Marvel Mystery Comics, Up for Auction
  13. 35 Mobility Aid Crutches Given Away Alongside Edge Of Spider-Verse #3
  14. Dragon Ball Z Fans Won't Want To Miss This Shonen Jump Auction
  15. Today's Edge Of Spider-Verse Has A Song For Its Spinstress
  16. Deadpool Gets An Invite From The Horded Emperor To His New Series
  17. Steve Geppi Responds To Dark Horse Penguin Random House Exclusivity
  18. Now Dark Horse Comics Goes Exclusive With Penguin Random House
  19. Wolverine Is No Longer The Best There Is At What He Does (Spoilers)
  20. Supernatural Spinoffs in The Daily LITG, 21st September 2022

LITG four years ago, Dark Side Of The Ring's Dark Side-

Ultimate Spellings in The Daily LITG, 22nd of September 2025
Screencap
  1. Dark Side of the Ring: Rob Van Dam Looks to Clarify Ric Flair Comments
  2. Family Guy Gets Heartbreaking Goodbye Bumper from Adult Swim
  3. Saying Goodbye To Family Guy in The Daily LITG, 21st September 2021
  4. Disney Parks 50th Anniversary McDonald's Happy Meal Toys Are Here
  5. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Wraps Block 3 Filming
  6. Editorial And Creative Clashes In DC Comics' New 52, Ten Years On
  7. Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Looks at Chris Kanyon's Double Life
  8. Hellraiser Writer David S. Goyer Says New Film Looks "Terrifying"
  9. Mark Millar's Night Club – What If Vampires Wanted To Be Superheroes?
  10. Looks Like I'm Coming To Thanksgiving San Diego Comic-Con After All
  11. Scarecrow's Fear Manifesto Seems Very Familiar (Batman #113 Spoilers)
  12. Ablaze Unveils Artbook and Manga Releases for December 2021
  13. Sensor is Junji Ito's Most Ambitious Cosmic Horror Tale Yet
  14. Miracle Molly As A Fable Of Work-For-Hire And Creator-Owned Comics?
  15. House Of Slaughter #1 Gets Almost Half A Million Orders
  16. How Batman Talks To The Governments Of The World (Spoilers)
  17. Our First Look At Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar's King Conan #1
  18. The X-Men, Thomas Edison And The Teslelephant
  19. PrintWatch: Shang Chi, Recount, Department of Truth, Ordinary Gods
  20. Alex Toth-Inspired Zorro Black & White Noir in AMP December Solicits
  21. First Look At Bryan Hitch and Geoff Johns' Redcoat

LITG five years ago, American Horror Stories and John Oliver

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. American Horror Stories Teaser Fuels Our Dumpster Fire of Speculation
  2. Last Week Tonight Host John Oliver Wins 5th Emmy, Addresses Danbury
  3. Destiny 2 Hunter Sovereign Heroes Get New Threezero Figures
  4. Jim Campbell on Unauthorized Watchmen Sequel: "F*** Tom King"
  5. Rick and Morty Emmy Shock: Rick Reveals Why He Hasn't Tackled COVID
  6. Star Wars The Mandalorian Black Series Credit Collection Revealed
  7. Are Abilities, Natures, & New Characters Coming To Pokémon GO?
  8. Thundercats Ultimates By Super7: Let's Look At Lion-O
  9. Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Articuno
  10. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Preview: Morgan's Right Here, Virginia
  11. Dan DiDio Appointed Tutor at The Kubert School, From Concept to Sale
  12. Mike Mignola Suggests Nazi-Punching Hellboy Might Vote Biden/Harris
  13. Next Week's Spawn #310 Has Orders Of 120,000 Copies
  14. Immortal She-Hulk Preview – Is Krakoa A Well For Mutants?
  15. The Bad Idea Hero Trade Preview Sells For $780 on eBay

LITG six years ago, Dan DiDio was crossing over Svengoolie

And didn't that work out well?

  1. Dan Didio Finally Gives DC Fans the Crossover They Deserve
  2. Proper Nightwing to Return in 2020 in James Tynion IV's Batman Run
  3. Back to Watchmen and Batman With Tom King
  4. IDW Cancels "Magic The Gathering: Chandra: The Trials Of Alara" Comic Before Publication
  5. James Tynion IV is DC Comics' New Batman Writer in 2020 – Is Something Killing The Robins?
  6. "Star Trek" Characters Who Should "Boldly Go" to Spinoff Series [Opinion]
  7. OFFICIAL – Dan DiDio Confirms James Tynion IV as New Batman Writer in 2020
  8. COSPLAY 9-1-1: 5 Things This Cosplayer Needs You to Know [OPINION]
  9. "Crisis" Management: 9 "Guarantees" for "Arrow," "The Flash," & More
  10. Speculator Corner: Marvel Comics #1000 – First Appearance of Apocalypse's Original Four Horsemen From HOXPOX
  11. Magneto Joins the X-Men in New Mezco One:12 Figure
  12. Another Deep-Dive Reference into Grant Morrison's New X-Men in House Of X #2
  13. MMPRxTMNT – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – New Comics Crossover For December
  14. Can Cosmic Ghost Rider Lift Thor's Hammer? Avengers #24 [Preview]
  15. Claremont and Sienkiewicz Return and Haven't Lost a Step in New Mutants: War Children #1 [Preview]
  16. "Supernatural" Season 15: "Back and to the Future" Overview [PREVIEW]
  17. OFFICIAL: Tony Daniel, Danny Miki and Tomeu Morey as New Batman Ongoing Artists in 2020
  18. Marvel Promises a Very Different Marvel Universe in 2020, With Iron Man and Incoming
  19. Meet Osita, Lok, and Chaos Kitten, the New Members of DC's Suicide Squad
  20. Speculator Corner: Will Last Avengers Story #2 Beat Spider-Girl #59?
  21. Lucius Fox to Play a Big Role Next Year in Batman Comic – Is Luke Fox Being Teased?

LITG seven years ago, there was only one thing on our mind

How many articles could we get out of this one?

  1. Bleeding Cool Brings You Batman's Penis In All Its Batglory From Batman: Damned #1
  2. Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One 
  3. Has DC Comics Got Nightwing Completely the Wrong Way Round? (Batman #55 Spoilers) 
  4. Chelsea Cain Rips Marvel and Comics Industry a New One in Scorching Interview
  5. At the End of X-Men Blue, the X-Men Return to the Beginning (Preview) 

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with sixteen years for us as well.

  • Peter Kuper, creator of World War 3 Illustrated, Spy Vs Spy cartoonist.
  • Magdalene Visaggio, co-creator of Kim & Kim, Eternity Girl, writer on Dr Mirage.
  • Spike, Night of the Living Dead and Afterburn artist Matt Busch.
  • Joe Mulvey, creator of Scam.
  • Springheeled Jack creator Dave Hitchcock.
  • Steve Lavigne, creator of Cudley the Cowlick, Sgt. Bananas, and Stump and Sling.
  • Matt Busch, professor of Media and Communication Arts at Macomb Community College.

