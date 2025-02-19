Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, umbrella academy

Umbrella Academy Returns in The Daily LITG, 19th February 2025

The Umbrella Academy returning was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

The Umbrella Academy returning was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

The Umbrella Academy and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… Marvel cancelling all X-Men Comics

LITG two years ago, James Gunn was reading Bleeding Cool

Would 4 of 8 do? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

LITG three years ago, Batman, Batman, Batman & Nightwing

LITG four years ago, King In Black, Rick And Morty, Pokémon GO

LITG five years ago – The Batman Who Laughs, Animated

And Punchline's first appearance was tiny.

LITG six years ago – scooping DC solicits

And when Flash Year One was a thing.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mico Suayan, artist on Injustice, Bloodshot, X-Men Legacy

artist on Injustice, Bloodshot, X-Men Legacy John Cei Douglas, comics creator of Show Me The Map To Your Heart

comics creator of Show Me The Map To Your Heart Richard A Scott, artist on FemForce

artist on FemForce Jason Gonzalez, artist on The Adventures Of Spawn

artist on The Adventures Of Spawn Anthony Marques, DC Comics editor

DC Comics editor Simon Gough, comics colourist

comics colourist Tom Yeates, artist on Prince Valiant and Zorro

