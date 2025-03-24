Posted in: Movies | Tagged:

Christopher Nolan's Odyssey in The Daily LITG, 24th of March, 2025

"Christopher Nolan Running The Odyssey Like An Indie Film" was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday.

Christopher Nolan Running The Odyssey Like An Indie Film was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… DC Comics X Artificial Intelligence

LITG two years ago, Marvel Cancels Captain Marvel In June

LITG three years ago, Todd McFarlane & Female Figures

LITG four years ago, Grant Morrison Returns To DC Comics

LITG five years ago – Diamond closed for coronavirus

And so did DC Comics' printers.

LITG six years ago – Joyce Chin was hospitalised

And Mark Brooks was under the spotlight. What happened to the lobsters?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Glenn Fabry of Neverwhere, American Gods, Preacher, Judge Dredd.

of Neverwhere, American Gods, Preacher, Judge Dredd. Steve Pugh of Animal Man, Howard The Duck.

of Animal Man, Howard The Duck. Pasqual Ferry, artist of Thor, Heroes for Hire, Action Comics and Adam Strange

artist of Thor, Heroes for Hire, Action Comics and Adam Strange Sarah Chrisp , owner of The Comic Book Shop in Macclesfield.

, owner of The Comic Book Shop in Macclesfield. Mike Scigliano of the Steamworld Chronicles.

