The Karate Kid Timeline in the Daily LITG, 21st of November, 2024

The Karate Kid Timeline topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

Article Summary Explore The Karate Kid Timeline, now leading post viewership on Bleeding Cool, steeped in Cobra Kai context.

Discover the intense pop culture clash with Marvel's upcoming Predator Vs Spider-Man in 2025.

Catch a sneak peek of Nosferatu with five high-quality new images released to the public.

Dive into intricate comic storylines, like X-Men's surprising future and Superman's latest twists.

The Karate Kid Timeline and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Cats Vs Daleks

LITG two years ago, Exterminate Me!

I'm fifty, folks. How did that happen?

LITG three years ago, Doctorin the TARDIS

I appear to be forty-nine years old. How odd.

LITG three years ago, Snowboards and shoplifters

LITG five years ago, Ric was on his way out

But it would still take another year.

LITG six years ago, bars were suing comic shops

They won as well.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. And I'm getting a cake.

Former Head Of Content at Webtoon, and of Graphite, now at Rocketship, Tom Akel.

Vault PR man David Dissanayake.

Tess Fowler, artist on Kid Lobotomy.

artist on Kid Lobotomy. Underground cartoonist Larry Welz .

. Comico's Dennis LaSorda.

Me.

