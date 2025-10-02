Posted in: TV | Tagged: james gunn, newlitg, peacemaker

Peacemaker, James Gunn, Racists in the Daily LITG, 2nd October, 2025

Peacemaker, James Gunn, Racists was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Peacemaker and James Gunn spark debate as top trending story, drawing attention to fandom divisions

Catch up on the ten most-read pop culture and comic book stories making waves on Bleeding Cool

Flashbacks to most popular LITG stories from past years highlight evolving comic and TV trends

Celebrate notable comic book birthdays and get a quick roundup of fresh industry news and gossip

Peacemaker, James Gunn, Racists was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Peacemaker, James Gunn, Racists and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, The Nature Of The Absolute DC Earth

LITG two years ago, Dall-E 3

LITG three years ago, Marvel Legends Team

LITG four years ago, Superman's Boyfriend

LITG five years ago, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Darth Maul and Cobra Kai

LITG six years ago, it was all Magic The Gathering

And Rebellion was saying that they were the Law.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ned Hartley, Commissioning Editor at Penguin Random House, Bananaman comic creator

Commissioning Editor at Penguin Random House, Bananaman comic creator Barbara Kesel , former comics editor/writer for DC, CrossGen, Image, Dark Horse, IDW, creator of Grace, Titan, Bloody Mary, Catalyst: Agents of Change, editor on Watchmen.

, former comics editor/writer for DC, CrossGen, Image, Dark Horse, IDW, creator of Grace, Titan, Bloody Mary, Catalyst: Agents of Change, editor on Watchmen. John Talbot Marshall, creator of Buford strip, artist on Blondie.

creator of Buford strip, artist on Blondie. Bill W. Miller , of Jontar Returns and Vamperotica.

, of Jontar Returns and Vamperotica. Eric Palicki , writer on No Angel and This Nightmare Kills Fascists.

, writer on No Angel and This Nightmare Kills Fascists. Piotr Kowalski, artist on Robocop, Hulk, Dark Tower and Sex.

artist on Robocop, Hulk, Dark Tower and Sex. Mark Borax , former managing editor of Comics Interview.

, former managing editor of Comics Interview. Randy Zimmerman , of Flint Comix & Entertainment.

, of Flint Comix & Entertainment. Bruce Zick, concept artist at Pixar, artist on Thor, Pirates Of Dark Water, and Terminal Point.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!