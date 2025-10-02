Posted in: TV | Tagged: james gunn, newlitg, peacemaker
Peacemaker, James Gunn, Racists in the Daily LITG, 2nd October, 2025
Peacemaker, James Gunn, Racists was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Peacemaker, James Gunn, Racists was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.
Peacemaker, James Gunn, Racists and the ten most popular stories, yesterday
- Peacemaker: James Gunn's Okay with Racists Calling Him "Polarizing"
- Absolute Evil, Absolute Green Lantern & Absolute Superman (Spoilers)
- Mattel Reveals New She-Ra: Princess of Power & Swift Wind 2-Pack
- Hot Toys Debuts New Aliens Vs. Predator Broken Tusk 1/6 Scale Figure
- GOSSIPx2: Superman/Spider-Man 2026 Crossover With Jim Lee & Dan Mora?
- Peter Parker In Space – Venom #250 & Amazing Spider-Man #13 (Spoilers)
- Mondo Unveils New Masters of the Universe 200x 1/12 He-Man Figure
- Absolute Hawkman, Absolute Green Arrow And Jeffrey Epstein (Spoilers)
- Mary Jane Watson To Play Aunt May? Venom #250 Spoilers
- X-Men: Age Of Revelation Overture Brings Us Che Glob-vara (Spoilers)
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.
- Chip Zdarsky Kills Off ZCN Magazine In December
- Cover Reveal For Alan Moore's I Hear A New World: Long London Vol 2
- Brian Bolland To Collect The Actress And The Bishop In Colour
- The Complete 2000 AD By Alan Moore Vol One For 2026
- Amazing Spider-Man Classic Newspaper Cartoon Strips, Now in Softcover
- Damsel From D.I.S.T.R.E.S.S. By Andrew Clemson And Mauricio Mora
- She-Ra: Princess Of Power & Swift Wind – Daily LITG, 1st October, 2025
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Ned Hartley, Commissioning Editor at Penguin Random House, Bananaman comic creator
- Barbara Kesel, former comics editor/writer for DC, CrossGen, Image, Dark Horse, IDW, creator of Grace, Titan, Bloody Mary, Catalyst: Agents of Change, editor on Watchmen.
- John Talbot Marshall, creator of Buford strip, artist on Blondie.
- Bill W. Miller, of Jontar Returns and Vamperotica.
- Eric Palicki, writer on No Angel and This Nightmare Kills Fascists.
- Piotr Kowalski, artist on Robocop, Hulk, Dark Tower and Sex.
- Mark Borax, former managing editor of Comics Interview.
- Randy Zimmerman, of Flint Comix & Entertainment.
- Bruce Zick, concept artist at Pixar, artist on Thor, Pirates Of Dark Water, and Terminal Point.
