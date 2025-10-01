Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: newlitg, She-Ra

She-Ra: Princess Of Power & Swift Wind – Daily LITG, 1st October, 2025

She-Ra: Princess of Power & Swift Wind was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

She-Ra: Princess of Power & Swift Wind was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

She-Ra: Princess of Power & Swift Wind and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Marvel and DC losing the Super Hero Trademark

LITG two years ago, DC's Killing Time For Paperbacks

LITG three years ago, Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals All

LITG four years ago, Going Home To Smallville

LITG five years ago, It's Always Sunny In Pokémon GO

LITG six years ago, it was all Magic The Gathering

And Rebellion was saying that they were the Law.

LITG seven years ago, Richard Meyer sued Mark Waid.

And DC Comics wasn't talking to Mike Barr.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

David Dorman , artist on Batman, Spider-Man, Superman, G.I. Joe, Alien, Predator, Indiana Jones, King Kong, and Alien vs. Predator

, artist on Batman, Spider-Man, Superman, G.I. Joe, Alien, Predator, Indiana Jones, King Kong, and Alien vs. Predator Comic convention owner Spat Oktan.

Research and Communications Officer and former Bleeding Cool contributor Tom Huxley.

Cartoonist Derek Egy

Comic book writer and former Bleeding Cool contributor, Heather Kenealy.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

