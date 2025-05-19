Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, rick and morty

Rick And Morty Season 9 and Omnibuses in The Daily LITG, 19th May 2025

Rick and Morty Season 9 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Rick and Morty Season 9 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Rick and Morty Season 9 in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Transformers, GI Joe & The Energon Universe

LITG two years ago, Barry Season 4

LITG three years ago, No More Star Trek For John Billingsley

LITG four years ago – Walking Dead Princesses

LITG five years ago – Poison Ivy

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Black Lightning reaction, Poison Ivy investigation and more.

LITG six years ago, Marvel Comics #1000

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

David Tischman, writer on American Century, Cable, Bite Club, Star Trek, and Heroine Chic.

writer on American Century, Cable, Bite Club, Star Trek, and Heroine Chic. Patrick Meaney , director of Grant Morrison: Talking With Gods, Warren Ellis: Captured Ghosts, She Makes Comics and Neil Gaiman: Dream Dangerously.

, director of Grant Morrison: Talking With Gods, Warren Ellis: Captured Ghosts, She Makes Comics and Neil Gaiman: Dream Dangerously. Gene Tipton, owner of Dark Shot Comics Publishing

owner of Dark Shot Comics Publishing Steve Lieber, artist on Detective Comics, Superior Foes of Spider-Man and Hawkman, co-creator of Whiteout.

artist on Detective Comics, Superior Foes of Spider-Man and Hawkman, co-creator of Whiteout. Jay Faerber, writer on Generation X, New Warriors, Titans, co-creator of Noble Causes, Dynamo 5, Near Death and Copperhead, and TV series Supergirl.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Rick And Morty, Rick And Morty, Rick And Morty, Rick And Morty, Rick And Morty, Rick And Morty, Rick And Morty,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!