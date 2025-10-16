Posted in: TV | Tagged: doctor who, newlitg
The End Of Doctor Who in LITG, in The Daily LITG, 16th October 2025
The End Of Doctor Who in LITG two days ago, was oddly the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
The End Of Doctor Who in LITG two days ago, was oddly the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
The End Of Doctor Who in LITG and the ten most popular stories, yesterday
- The End Of Doctor Who in The Daily LITG 14th of October 2025
- Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Offers Production Update on Sequel Pilot
- A New Blonde In Peter Parker's Life (Amazing Spider-Man #14 Spoilers)
- Someone Else In The DC Universe Has Noticed Superman Unlimited
- Reacher Creator Lee Child Reveals Jack's True "Secret Origin Story"
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 Sells Over 100,000 Copies
- Gossip: New DC Comics #1 Relaunches Are Coming, To Follow Batman #1
- Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Offers "Very Different" Take on Joker
- Did Russell T Davies Quietly End "Doctor Who" and We Missed It?
- This Week's X-Men Age Of Revelation & Two Rogues, One Galactus
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.
- Comics Publisher Humanoids Files For Chapter 7 Bankruptcy
- Publishers & Distributors In Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Seek Mediation
- Jeff Spokes Selling His Artwork From The Cancelled Red Hood #2, 3 & 4
- Superhero Globalist Conspiracy Theories Over DC's K.O. In Titans #28
- Of Mice, Men, And Totalitarian Satire In Wonder Woman #26 (Spoilers)
- How The Kingpin Is Controlling The Punisher, Revealed (Spoilers)
- Captain America Reveals A Truth About The US & Doctor Doom (Spoilers)
- Buffy Sequel in The Daily LITG, 15th October 2025
LITG one year ago, Three Spoilers For Absolute Superman #1
- Three Spoilers For Absolute Superman #1 by Jason Aaron & Rafa Sandoval
- Lion-O Vs Mumm-Ra For ThunderCats In 2025
- Star Trek TOS/TNG Films Exit Paramount for New Streaming Homes
- Always Sunny Season 17 Filming Begins; Glenn Howerton Thanks FX, Fans
- The Herculoids #1 by Tom Sniegoski & Craig Rousseau, with Mike Mignola
- Superman & Lois S04 "Always My Hero" Drops Game-Changers (SPOILERS)
- Superman: James Gunn Introduces Krypto for #AdoptAShelterDog Month
- Spoilers For Absolute Superman #1 in The Daily LITG, 15th October 2024
- Zack Snyder Talks "Grown Up" Superhero Comics With Frank Miller
- McFarlane Toys Teases New Batman V Superman DC Multiverse Figures
- Ultimate Spider-Man #10 Brings Back a Name No One Expected (Spoilers)
- "The Bat" Inspired Lone Wolf of Boston in Exposed #1, at Auction
- Nick Fury Gets A New Role In The X-Men Comics (Mystique Spoilers)
- Hulkette To Make Her Comics Debut In Spider-Boy #13
- Action Comics #1071 Revives *That* From Kevin Smith's Superman Lives
- Toldja: DC Comics Available Digitally On GlobalComix From Today
- Bob Layton Draws The Terminator For Dynamite
- Bring On The Bad Guys… Slithe Stars In ThunderCats #10 in November
- Vampirella #675 by Priest & Aaron Felizmenio Sets Its Sights On #700
- Invader Comics to Publish Onyx The Fortuitous in a Golden Books Style
- Rick Remender & Paul Azaceta's The Seasons From Image Comics In 2025
- Heavy Metal Relaunches With Frank Forte, Chris Thompson & Dave Kelly
- Altered States: Purgatori: Grindhouse by Ray Fawkes & Alvaro Sarraseca
LITG two years ago, Warwick Davis Vs Disney+
- Willow Star Warwick Davis Questions Disney About Series Being Pulled
- Someone Just Took A Dump On The Show Floor Of New York Comic Con
- Steve McNiven & Charles Soule Create a Love Letter to Frank Miller
- Doctor Who: Why BBC's WHO-niverse Will Be Missing "An Unearthly Child"
- SNL: Taylor Swift Intros Ice Spice; Travis Kelce Pokes NFL (VIDEO)
- Hollywood Unions Go "Endgame": Demand AMPTP Resume SAG-AFTRA Talks
- Mark Brooks Reveals A Return To The X-Mansion For The X-Men At NYCC
- NYCC Bar Gossip: Gotham War Between Batman & Catwoman Just a Grift
- The Van Gogh Museum Is Done With Pokemon TCG Fans
- DC Publish Alternate "Fauxsimile" Version Of A Death In The Family
- DC Reveals Female Brainiac at NYCC- First Appearance Superman #850?
- Bad Idea Replace Save Now With Spaceman After Giving Away Race Copies
- Kid Cudi's Moon Man Comic With Kyle Higgins, Marco Locati & Igor Monti
- Top 10 Bleeding Cool Comic Book Bestseller List – 13th October 2023
- Marvel Turns The Pet Avengers Into The Infinity Paws
- No Captain America in Chip Zdarsky & Daniel Acuña's Avengers: Twilight
- The Tiger Blood Powered Tiger Man in Rangers Comics, at Auction
- Harriet Tubman: Conductor On The Underground Railroad Graphic Novel
- Did Someone Smear NYCC? The Daily LITG on the 15th of October, 2023
LITG three years ago, Straight Robin Cancellation
- DC Cancels Heterosexual Robin Comic After 17 Issues as Sales Fall Flat
- Adult Swim Instagram Post Gets Real; Reads Like It Speaks for Many
- Hulk & Daredevil Actor Suspected Of Stealing Golden Age Comics
- Daily Mail Leaks Editorial Notes For Superman Cancellation Story
- Doctor Who: Honoring What Worked During Chris Chibnall's Run
- Today Is Litwick Community Day In Pokemon GO: Full Details
- The First Pokemon TCG Set of 2023 Gets Release Date
- 19 Pieces Of Batman Gossip From The Bars Of New York Comic Con
- 9 Pieces Of Dark Crisis & Flashpoint Gossip From The Bars Of NYCC
- Skybound & Image Comics To Celebrate 20 Years Of Invincible In 2023
- Find the Secret Cave in This Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #7 Preview
- Alan Moore Is Considering Launching A Podcast About Anarchism
- The Sweetness Between Us, Vampire YA Rom Com by Sarah Winifred Searle
- Dark Horse Publish Sloane Leong Sequel To Image Comics' Prism Stalker
- Emma Reynolds Writes Activist Graphic Novel, Drawn to Change the World
- Straight Robin Cancellation in The Daily LITG, 15th of October, 2022
LITG four years ago, DC Comics' 2022 Vision
- Full DC Comics January 2022 Solicits & Solicitations, Not Just Batman
- Lamb Review: This Is A24 at Its Most A24 and It's Awesome
- Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies Reveals Next Doctor?!
- Netflix Employee Fired for Sharing Confidential Dave Chappelle Info
- Star Trek: George Takei Sets Phaser to Shun William Shatner's Flight
- DC Comics Introduces New Version Of Hourman In 2022
- Tasks For Halloween 2021 Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- The Return Of DC's Super-Pets In January 2022
- DC Comics Solicits Reveal Identity Of Mother Soul … Ish
- David Michelinie Apologises to Todd McFarlane Over Venom Creator Claim
- Image Comics From Jupiter's Legacy To Gunslinger Spawn, Delayed
- Can Ka-Zar Beat Galactus? A New Look at Marvel's Avengers #750
- Batman/Fortnite Comic Features Foundation & Batman Who Laughs Download
- The Promise Collection 1947: Love, Death, and Comic Books
- Penguin Classics To Add Marvel Comics To Their Collection
- Jerry Craft's Graphic Novels Back In Texas Schools After Petition War
- Meet New DC Comics Cosmic Superhero, She's Doctor Multiverse
- Lamb, Bam, Thank You Ma'am in The Daily LITG, 15th of October 2021
- After Jon Kent's Big News, Peter J Tomasi Reunites Super Sons in 2022
LITG five years ago, DC Future State and Pokémon GO
- DC Comics Turned 5G Into Future State, Publishing It All In 2 Months
- Full "An Inter-Egg-Sting Development" Research Tasks In Pokémon GO
- Jonathan Kent is Superman, Bottling Metropolis for 5G/Future State
- Pawniard, Sandile, & Vullaby Are Live In Pokémon GO
- Eve Opens The Box – Giant-Sized Pokemon Funko POP Vinyls For Europe
- New The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Figures Revealed by McFarlane Toys
- Will Batman Just Be Black For 2 Months? The Next Batman Reveals All
- Alan Moore's Complete Providence Compendium – Order Now
- Is The Future State 5G Dark Detective, Officer Nakano Of Gotham?
- Defeating Cliff In Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters For Fall 2020
- Henry Henry Took Over Vault Comics Twitter to Promote A Dark Interlude
- Marvel Reprints Amazing Spider-Man #49/#850 Blank Variant For Free
- Rorschach #1 Kills Steve Ditko – His Alt Version Anyway
- Rick And Morty Promises The Kinkiest Super-Villains Ever, In 2021
- Is Batman Dating Wonder Woman In 5G/Future State?
LITG seven years ago, Colbert was retorted
And Cyclops was back one more time.
- The Future of Black Label at DC Comics – It's All Stephen Colbert's Fault?
- Outlander: Wanna Hear Caitriona Balfe's Sam Heughan Impression?
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Jay Baruchel Talks Letting Hiccup Go at NYCC
- Back From the Dead? Marvel Confirms Cyclops on the Cover of Uncanny X-Men #11
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection Will Receive Several New Options
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Ait/Planet Lar publisher Larry Young
- Cartoonist, comics teacher and Cartoon Museum staffer Steve Marchant
- Former Bleeding Cool contributor, Comicon's Olly MacNamee
- American Flagg and Doctor Strange comic book artist Mark Badger
- Comic book illustrator Andrea Strarosti
