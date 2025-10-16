Posted in: TV | Tagged: ,

The End Of Doctor Who in LITG, in The Daily LITG, 16th October 2025

The End Of Doctor Who in LITG two days ago, was oddly the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

The End Of Doctor Who in LITG and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

  1. The End Of Doctor Who in The Daily LITG 14th of October 2025
  2. Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Offers Production Update on Sequel Pilot
  3. A New Blonde In Peter Parker's Life (Amazing Spider-Man #14 Spoilers)
  4. Someone Else In The DC Universe Has Noticed Superman Unlimited
  5. Reacher Creator Lee Child Reveals Jack's True "Secret Origin Story"
  6. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 Sells Over 100,000 Copies
  7. Gossip: New DC Comics #1 Relaunches Are Coming, To Follow Batman #1
  8. Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Offers "Very Different" Take on Joker
  9. Did Russell T Davies Quietly End "Doctor Who" and We Missed It?
  10. This Week's X-Men Age Of Revelation & Two Rogues, One Galactus

LITG one year ago, Three Spoilers For Absolute Superman #1

Absolute Superman Vs Peacemaker In Art Teases
Absolute Superman
  1. Three Spoilers For Absolute Superman #1 by Jason Aaron & Rafa Sandoval
  2. Lion-O Vs Mumm-Ra For ThunderCats In 2025
  3. Star Trek TOS/TNG Films Exit Paramount for New Streaming Homes
  4. Always Sunny Season 17 Filming Begins; Glenn Howerton Thanks FX, Fans
  5. The Herculoids #1 by Tom Sniegoski & Craig Rousseau, with Mike Mignola
  6. Superman & Lois S04 "Always My Hero" Drops Game-Changers (SPOILERS)
  7. Superman: James Gunn Introduces Krypto for #AdoptAShelterDog Month
  8. Spoilers For Absolute Superman #1 in The Daily LITG, 15th October 2024
  9. Zack Snyder Talks "Grown Up" Superhero Comics With Frank Miller
  10. McFarlane Toys Teases New Batman V Superman DC Multiverse Figures
  11. Ultimate Spider-Man #10 Brings Back a Name No One Expected (Spoilers)
  12. "The Bat" Inspired Lone Wolf of Boston in Exposed #1, at Auction
  13. Nick Fury Gets A New Role In The X-Men Comics (Mystique Spoilers)
  14. Hulkette To Make Her Comics Debut In Spider-Boy #13
  15. Action Comics #1071 Revives *That* From Kevin Smith's Superman Lives
  16. Toldja: DC Comics Available Digitally On GlobalComix From Today
  17. Bob Layton Draws The Terminator For Dynamite
  18. Bring On The Bad Guys… Slithe Stars In ThunderCats #10 in November
  19. Vampirella #675 by Priest & Aaron Felizmenio Sets Its Sights On #700
  20. Invader Comics to Publish Onyx The Fortuitous in a Golden Books Style
  21. Rick Remender & Paul Azaceta's The Seasons From Image Comics In 2025
  22. Heavy Metal Relaunches With Frank Forte, Chris Thompson & Dave Kelly
  23. Altered States: Purgatori: Grindhouse by Ray Fawkes & Alvaro Sarraseca

LITG two years ago, Warwick Davis Vs Disney+

Willow: George Lucas Agreed With Bringing It Back On Solo Set
Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) in Lucasfilm's WILLOW exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.ay- 
  1. Willow Star Warwick Davis Questions Disney About Series Being Pulled
  2. Someone Just Took A Dump On The Show Floor Of New York Comic Con
  3. Steve McNiven & Charles Soule Create a Love Letter to Frank Miller
  4. Doctor Who: Why BBC's WHO-niverse Will Be Missing "An Unearthly Child"
  5. SNL: Taylor Swift Intros Ice Spice; Travis Kelce Pokes NFL (VIDEO) 
  6. Hollywood Unions Go "Endgame": Demand AMPTP Resume SAG-AFTRA Talks
  7. Mark Brooks Reveals A Return To The X-Mansion For The X-Men At NYCC
  8. NYCC Bar Gossip: Gotham War Between Batman & Catwoman Just a Grift
  9. The Van Gogh Museum Is Done With Pokemon TCG Fans
  10. DC Publish Alternate "Fauxsimile" Version Of A Death In The Family
  11. DC Reveals Female Brainiac at NYCC- First Appearance Superman #850?
  12. Bad Idea Replace Save Now With Spaceman After Giving Away Race Copies
  13. Kid Cudi's Moon Man Comic With Kyle Higgins, Marco Locati & Igor Monti
  14. Top 10 Bleeding Cool Comic Book Bestseller List – 13th October 2023
  15. Marvel Turns The Pet Avengers Into The Infinity Paws
  16. No Captain America in Chip Zdarsky & Daniel Acuña's Avengers: Twilight
  17. The Tiger Blood Powered Tiger Man in Rangers Comics, at Auction
  18. Harriet Tubman: Conductor On The Underground Railroad Graphic Novel
  19. Did Someone Smear NYCC? The Daily LITG on the 15th of October, 2023

LITG three years ago, Straight Robin Cancellation

Straight Males, Sales Fail, in The Daily LITG, 16th of October, 2022
Straight Males, Sales Fail, in The Daily LITG, 16th of October, 2022
  1. DC Cancels Heterosexual Robin Comic After 17 Issues as Sales Fall Flat
  2. Adult Swim Instagram Post Gets Real; Reads Like It Speaks for Many
  3. Hulk & Daredevil Actor Suspected Of Stealing Golden Age Comics
  4. Daily Mail Leaks Editorial Notes For Superman Cancellation Story
  5. Doctor Who: Honoring What Worked During Chris Chibnall's Run
  6. Today Is Litwick Community Day In Pokemon GO: Full Details
  7. The First Pokemon TCG Set of 2023 Gets Release Date
  8. 19 Pieces Of Batman Gossip From The Bars Of New York Comic Con
  9. 9 Pieces Of Dark Crisis & Flashpoint Gossip From The Bars Of NYCC
  10. Skybound & Image Comics To Celebrate 20 Years Of Invincible In 2023
  11. Find the Secret Cave in This Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #7 Preview
  12. Alan Moore Is Considering Launching A Podcast About Anarchism
  13. The Sweetness Between Us, Vampire YA Rom Com by Sarah Winifred Searle
  14. Dark Horse Publish Sloane Leong Sequel To Image Comics' Prism Stalker
  15. Emma Reynolds Writes Activist Graphic Novel, Drawn to Change the World
  16. Straight Robin Cancellation in The Daily LITG, 15th of October, 2022

LITG four years ago, DC Comics' 2022 Vision

Full DC Comics Solicits For January 2022
DC Comics' 2022 Vision in The Daily LITG, 16th October 2021
  1. Full DC Comics January 2022 Solicits & Solicitations, Not Just Batman
  2. Lamb Review: This Is A24 at Its Most A24 and It's Awesome
  3. Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies Reveals Next Doctor?!
  4. Netflix Employee Fired for Sharing Confidential Dave Chappelle Info
  5. Star Trek: George Takei Sets Phaser to Shun William Shatner's Flight
  6. DC Comics Introduces New Version Of Hourman In 2022
  7. Tasks For Halloween 2021 Timed Research In Pokémon GO
  8. The Return Of DC's Super-Pets In January 2022
  9. DC Comics Solicits Reveal Identity Of Mother Soul … Ish
  10. David Michelinie Apologises to Todd McFarlane Over Venom Creator Claim
  11. Image Comics From Jupiter's Legacy To Gunslinger Spawn, Delayed
  12. Can Ka-Zar Beat Galactus? A New Look at Marvel's Avengers #750
  13. Batman/Fortnite Comic Features Foundation & Batman Who Laughs Download
  14. The Promise Collection 1947: Love, Death, and Comic Books
  15. Penguin Classics To Add Marvel Comics To Their Collection
  16. Jerry Craft's Graphic Novels Back In Texas Schools After Petition War
  17. Meet New DC Comics Cosmic Superhero, She's Doctor Multiverse
  18. Lamb, Bam, Thank You Ma'am in The Daily LITG, 15th of October 2021
  19. After Jon Kent's Big News, Peter J Tomasi Reunites Super Sons in 2022

LITG five years ago, DC Future State and Pokémon GO

DC Future State and Pokémon GO - The Daily LITG, 16th October 2020
DC Future State and Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 16th October 2020

  1. DC Comics Turned 5G Into Future State, Publishing It All In 2 Months
  2. Full "An Inter-Egg-Sting Development" Research Tasks In Pokémon GO
  3. Jonathan Kent is Superman, Bottling Metropolis for 5G/Future State
  4. Pawniard, Sandile, & Vullaby Are Live In Pokémon GO
  5. Eve Opens The Box – Giant-Sized Pokemon Funko POP Vinyls For Europe
  6. New The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Figures Revealed by McFarlane Toys
  7. Will Batman Just Be Black For 2 Months? The Next Batman Reveals All
  8. Alan Moore's Complete Providence Compendium – Order Now
  9. Is The Future State 5G Dark Detective, Officer Nakano Of Gotham?
  10. Defeating Cliff In Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters For Fall 2020
  11. Henry Henry Took Over Vault Comics Twitter to Promote A Dark Interlude
  12. Marvel Reprints Amazing Spider-Man #49/#850 Blank Variant For Free
  13. Rorschach #1 Kills Steve Ditko – His Alt Version Anyway
  14. Rick And Morty Promises The Kinkiest Super-Villains Ever, In 2021
  15. Is Batman Dating Wonder Woman In 5G/Future State?

LITG seven years ago, Colbert was retorted

And Cyclops was back one more time.

  1. The Future of Black Label at DC Comics – It's All Stephen Colbert's Fault?
  2. Outlander: Wanna Hear Caitriona Balfe's Sam Heughan Impression?
  3. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Jay Baruchel Talks Letting Hiccup Go at NYCC
  4. Back From the Dead? Marvel Confirms Cyclops on the Cover of Uncanny X-Men #11
  5. Halo: The Master Chief Collection Will Receive Several New Options

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Ait/Planet Lar publisher Larry Young
  • Cartoonist, comics teacher and Cartoon Museum staffer Steve Marchant
  • Former Bleeding Cool contributor, Comicon's Olly MacNamee
  • American Flagg and Doctor Strange comic book artist Mark Badger
  • Comic book illustrator Andrea Strarosti

