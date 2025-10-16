Posted in: TV | Tagged: doctor who, newlitg

The End Of Doctor Who in LITG, in The Daily LITG, 16th October 2025

The End Of Doctor Who in LITG two days ago, was oddly the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Doctor Who's possible ending sparks huge interest and dominates Bleeding Cool's readership

Top LITG stories feature Doctor Who, Buffy sequel news, and major comic book revelations

Flashback to top pop culture and comic news from past years, including DC and Marvel scoops

Notable comic book creator birthdays and a call to subscribe for daily LITG pop culture highlights

The End Of Doctor Who in LITG two days ago, was oddly the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

The End Of Doctor Who in LITG and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Three Spoilers For Absolute Superman #1

LITG two years ago, Warwick Davis Vs Disney+

LITG three years ago, Straight Robin Cancellation

LITG four years ago, DC Comics' 2022 Vision

LITG five years ago, DC Future State and Pokémon GO

LITG seven years ago, Colbert was retorted

And Cyclops was back one more time.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ait/Planet Lar publisher Larry Young

Cartoonist, comics teacher and Cartoon Museum staffer Steve Marchant

Former Bleeding Cool contributor, Comicon's Olly MacNamee

American Flagg and Doctor Strange comic book artist Mark Badger

Comic book illustrator Andrea Strarosti

