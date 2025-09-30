Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: he-man, newlitg
200 x 1/12 He-Man in The Daily LITG, 30th September, 2025
200 x 1/12 He-Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories.
200 x 1/12 He-Man and the ten most popular stories, yesterday
- Mondo Unveils New Masters of the Universe 200x 1/12 He-Man Figure
- Comic Store In Your Future: Do DC and Marvel Not Want To Make Money?
- Mattel Reveals New She-Ra: Princess of Power & Swift Wind 2-Pack
- Absolute Hawkman, Absolute Green Arrow And Jeffrey Epstein (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Ernie Hudson Reflects on "Deep Space Nine" Audition & More
- GOSSIP: Ram V For Vertigo, To Be Announced By DC At New York Comic Con
- Absolute Green Lantern #7 Gets Its Potential Big Bad (Spoilers)
- A Marvel Rivals Character Comes To Venom #250 This Week (Spoilers)
- New Batman Villain, The Minotaur, From Matt Fraction & Jorge Jimenez
- Jim Lee "A Bit Tied Up" But Batman #162 Pencils Are Finishe
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.
- Image Comics Plan To Settle With Diamond Comics, Approved By Courts
- Gorillaz's Ed Caruana & Chris Hazeldine Auction Star Breakers Rights
- Dev Cynx Takes On DC Comics Old Logo Since They Aren't Using It
- Safaa Odah Wins Award For Her Cartoons, Some Drawn On Her Tent In Gaza
- The Last Kids On Earth & The Destructor's Lair Gets 250,000 Print Run
LITG one year ago, Marvel and DC losing the Super Hero Trademark
- US Court States Marvel And DC Have Lost Their Super Hero Trademark
- DC All In Special #1 Preview: Darkseid's Back and He's Got an Upgrade
- I've Read Absolute Wonder Woman #1 by Kelly Thompson & Hayden Sherman
- Will DC Comics Give Zatanna An Ongoing Series In 2025?
- Absolute Power #4 Preview: Batman vs. Superman Again
- Build the Red Rocket Diner from Fallout with Mattel's New MEGA Set
- Jonathan Hickman Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List With Two
- Hasbro Unleashed Venompool with New Target Exclusive Marvel Legends
- Iron Studios Reveals New Batman 1st App. Detective Comics #27 Statue
- Always Sunny S17 Finale Info Revealed (If You Can Read "Charlie Day")
- Pre-Jetsons Science Fiction Comedy of Dan DeCarlo's Jetta, at Auction
- Drawing Monsters: Directors on Mike Mignola Documentary, Hellboy Films
- The Partisans #3 From Hexagon and Jean-Marc Lofficier in October
- Blind Item: The Strange Pulp Legacy of William d'Alton Mann
- Dark Souls: Redemption Manga in Yen Press' December 2024 Solicits
- Ashita No Joe Fighting For Tomorrow in Kodansha December 2024 Solicits
- Wu Zhe's Run Wild Sa Ye in Seven Seas' December 2024 Manga Solicits
LITG two years ago, DC's Killing Time For Paperbacks
- DC Comics Cancel Tom King Batman Paperback Editions
- DC Comics Admits It Got Gotham War Prelude Wrong, Makes It Returnable
- Ghostbusters: Leslie Jones on Jason Reitman's "Unforgivable" Comments
- Local Card Shops Are Already Ruining Disney Lorcana Chapter Two
- Jonathan Hickman & Stefano Caselli's First Look: Ultimate Universe #1
- Justice Society Of America Gets Later, #9 Slips Into 2024
- The Sandman Season 2, Good Omens 3: Neil Gaiman Offers Quick Updates
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In September 2023
- Halloween Awaits with RSVLTS Nightmare Before Christmas Collection
- Cast Lightning with the New NERF x Magic: The Gathering Blaster
- Dave Sim To Reveal Who Exploited Who Over Marvelman & Miracleman
- Something Is Killing The Spider-Boys in Local Comic Shop Day 2023
- Since I Could Die Tomorrow Comes To TokyoPop's December 2023 Solicits
- Printwatch: Conan, Creepshow, W0rldtr33, Predator Vs Wolverine
- Dave Gibbons Records Audio Version of His Autobiography, Confabulation
- Doctor Geof Creates A Cat Superhero For The Lakes Comic Art Festival
LITG three years ago, Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals All
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals Live-Action Series Full Cast
- Carlos Pacheco, Suffering From ALS, Posts His Final Comics Cover
- Marvel Comics Introduces The Opposite To The Phoenix (Spoilers)
- Meghan Fitzmartin On Tim Drake And Conner Kent, Together
- Saraya Made Her AEW Dynamite Debut Last Night; It Didn't Go Well
- Loki Is The Bi Frost Giant, Officially. Will There Be T-Shirts?
- Kelly Thompson's Black Cloak #1 From Image Comics In January 2023
- We Round-Up All of Funko's NYCC 2022 Exclusives in One Place
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon Deluxe Optimus Prime Figure Hits Target
- Grendel Actor Shares Thoughts, Confirms "Entire Season" Was Filmed
- Bad Idea's B-Sides With Mike Carey, Kano, Jody LeHeup & Justin Mason
- Tyler Whitesides & Rebecca Syracuse's Food Fighters at Andrews McMeel
- LySandra Vuong's Hot Priest Webtoon, Covenant, Picked Up by Oni Press
- Low Orbit YA OGN by Kazimir Lee Switches from Iron Circus To IDW
- Free Unlettered B&W Copies of Marc Silvestri's Batman/Joker #1 at NYCC
- Emily Thomas Sells Her Debut Graphic Novel, A Smile Like Yours
- Portugeuse YA Graphic Novel Pardalita by Joana Estrela, Now in English
- Alan Moore's Illuminations, Signed And Sprayed In Gold From Goldsboro
LITG four years ago, Superman's potential boyfriend
- Jonathan Kent Introduces A Special Friend To His Parents (Spoilers)
- Control, Cerebro Helmets & Cloning in Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)
- Rewriting Moira MacTaggert's Third Life In Inferno #1 (Spoilers)
- Truth About Kindred, Harry Osborn & Mephisto in Amazing Spider-Man #74
- Law & Order: Original Series Returning to NBC for Season 21
- Run the Burbs: Kim's Convenience Alum Andrew Phung Sets New Sitcom
- Mephisto's Spider-Man One More Day Plan Finally Revealed (Spoilers)
- Today's X-Books Remember When Storm Beat Cyclops Without Powers
- The Final Lake Trio Raid Hour Of 2021 Happens Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Lumberjanes Co-Creator Shannon Watters Quits Boom Studios
- Ryan Stegman Livestreams Spider-Man Tonight For Substack Subscribers
- Marvel Comics Pushes Their FOC Date Back From 23 Days To 30 Days
- The First Chapter of Dean Haspiel's Red Hook: PTSD, Right Here
- Boom Studios To Launch Buffy Multiverse Storyline, We Are Slayer
- Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Finally Wins Libel Suit Over Hate Campaign
- Non-Stop Spider-Man #5 Does Fascism, But Really Not How You Expected
- Viz Media Announces November 2021 Titles
- Freyja Finally Gets Giant Chariot Kittens In Thor #17, Talks Phoenix
LITG five years ago, Picard, Power Rangers and Pokémon GO
- Star Trek Picard: Marina Sirtis Finds a Fan in the Trump Family
- First Appearance of New Green Ranger in Power Rangers to FOC Today
- The Boys Season 2: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Loves Him Some Love Sausage
- Supernatural Season 15 Teaser: It's Sam & Dean vs. The World
- Meet New Batman Villain, Henchmaster in Joker War Zone
- RuPaul's Drag Race Winners: Ranking The Franchise's Top Queens
- Shiny Skitty Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Shiny Lapras Raid Guide For Solo Pokémon GO Trainers
- Will Mewtwo Be The Surprise Halloween Raid Boss In Pokémon GO?
- When Will These Unreleased Unova Legendaries Come To Pokémon GO?
- Batman's Oldest Enemy Returns In Three Jokers Book Two (Spoilers)
- John Constantine Remembers The Justice League – And Dying (Spoilers)
- Defund Batman – How Bruce Wayne Changes In 2021 Thanks To Lucius Fox
- Perpetua's Whispers Rewrite DC Comics History in Multiverse's End
- Bane Versus Joker For 2021? (Joker War Zone Spoilers)
- Will Poison Ivy Destroy Gotham In 2021? (Joker War Zone Spoilers)
- A Few Continuity Notes from Legion Of Super-Heroes #9 (Spoilers)
LITG six years ago, Three Jokers was out of continuity
And Spawn #300 was doing very well.
- Fans Will Decide Whether The Three Jokers Will Be In DC Comics Continuity…
- Joker: Killer Smile and Death Of Superman to be Made Returnable by DC Comics
- Now Social Media Foul-Up for the "Joker" Movie Draws Even More Controversy
- Ninja Slams Twitch Over Alinity Cat-Throwing Incident
- Chris Claremont Has an "Infinite Score" of X-Men Stories to Tell… If Only Marvel Would Let Him
- Dark Horse Continues Bioware's Dragon Age in New Comic Blue Wraith
- As Spawn #300 Beats Absolute Carnage #1, Donny Cates Has an Offer to Todd McFarlane…
- James Tynion IV's Plans For Writing Batman in 2020 – But How There's a December Comic That May Lead Nicely In
- "The Mandalorian": Star Wars The Black Series Figures Coming Next Week
- "Jurassic World 3": Don't Buy into Casting Hype [OPINION]
- Nickelodeon Announces "SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off"
- DC Comics Delays Stjepan Sejic's Harleen #2 to Give Retailers a Chance to Up Their Orders
- "The House Of The Dead" 1 & 2 Are Getting Remade
- Into the Web of Life and Destiny in Spider-Verse #1 [Preview]
- Marvel Stopped the Presses to Remove Mark Waid's Captain America Essay From Marvel Comics #1000
LITG seven years ago, Richard Meyer sued Mark Waid.
And we unearthed pre-Didio'd JLO.
- Richard Meyer Sues Mark Waid Over 'Tortious Interference With Contract and Defamation'
- We Have Details on Upcoming Episodes of The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and Riverdale!
- Cosmic Ghost Rider Makes Thanos the Image of Himself
- What the Original Justice League Odyssey #1 Would Have Been Like
- When You Open a Comic Store Directly Opposite Forbidden Planet…
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Comic editor and artist, Diana Greenhalgh
- Daryl Edelman, former Marvel Comics editor.
- Cartoonist Chris Eliopoulos
- Deni Loubert, co-founder of Aardvark-Vanaheim and founder of Renegade Press
- Comic book writer David Baillie
- Ken Feduniewicz, former Marvel Comics colourist.
- Dan Danko, comic book writer and editor.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
