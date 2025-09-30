Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: ,

200 x 1/12 He-Man in The Daily LITG, 30th September, 2025

200 x 1/12 He-Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories.

  • Mondo unveils the Masters of the Universe 200x 1/12 He-Man figure, dominating collectible news
  • Recap of the top ten most-read pop culture and comic stories on Bleeding Cool
  • Take a look back at trending stories from this week in comic history, spanning seven years
  • Spotlight on comic industry birthdays, anniversaries, and how to get the Daily LITG email

Mondo Unveils New Masters of the Universe 200x 1/12 He-Man Figure
Credit: Mondo

200 x 1/12 He-Man and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

  1. Mondo Unveils New Masters of the Universe 200x 1/12 He-Man Figure
  2. Comic Store In Your Future: Do DC and Marvel Not Want To Make Money?
  3. Mattel Reveals New She-Ra: Princess of Power & Swift Wind 2-Pack
  4. Absolute Hawkman, Absolute Green Arrow And Jeffrey Epstein (Spoilers)
  5. Star Trek: Ernie Hudson Reflects on "Deep Space Nine" Audition & More
  6. GOSSIP: Ram V For Vertigo, To Be Announced By DC At New York Comic Con
  7. Absolute Green Lantern #7 Gets Its Potential Big Bad (Spoilers)
  8. A Marvel Rivals Character Comes To Venom #250 This Week (Spoilers)
  9. New Batman Villain, The Minotaur, From Matt Fraction & Jorge Jimenez
  10. Jim Lee "A Bit Tied Up" But Batman #162 Pencils Are Finishe

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Marvel and DC losing the Super Hero Trademark

DC & Marvel Comics Legally Challenged Over The "Super Hero" Trademark
Superbabies #1
  1. US Court States Marvel And DC Have Lost Their Super Hero Trademark 
  2. DC All In Special #1 Preview: Darkseid's Back and He's Got an Upgrade
  3. I've Read Absolute Wonder Woman #1 by Kelly Thompson & Hayden Sherman
  4. Will DC Comics Give Zatanna An Ongoing Series In 2025?
  5. Absolute Power #4 Preview: Batman vs. Superman Again
  6. Build the Red Rocket Diner from Fallout with Mattel's New MEGA Set
  7. Jonathan Hickman Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List With Two
  8. Hasbro Unleashed Venompool with New Target Exclusive Marvel Legends
  9. Iron Studios Reveals New Batman 1st App. Detective Comics #27 Statue
  10. Always Sunny S17 Finale Info Revealed (If You Can Read "Charlie Day") 
  11. Pre-Jetsons Science Fiction Comedy of Dan DeCarlo's Jetta, at Auction
  12. Drawing Monsters: Directors on Mike Mignola Documentary, Hellboy Films
  13. The Partisans #3 From Hexagon and Jean-Marc Lofficier in October
  14. Blind Item: The Strange Pulp Legacy of William d'Alton Mann
  15. Dark Souls: Redemption Manga in Yen Press' December 2024 Solicits
  16. Ashita No Joe Fighting For Tomorrow in Kodansha December 2024 Solicits
  17. Wu Zhe's Run Wild Sa Ye in Seven Seas' December 2024 Manga Solicits
  18. Marvel & DC Lose Superhero Trademark- Daily LITG, 29th September 2024

LITG two years ago, DC's Killing Time For Paperbacks

DC Comics Cancel Tom King Batman Paperback Editions

  1. DC Comics Cancel Tom King Batman Paperback Editions
  2. DC Comics Admits It Got Gotham War Prelude Wrong, Makes It Returnable
  3. Ghostbusters: Leslie Jones on Jason Reitman's "Unforgivable" Comments
  4. Local Card Shops Are Already Ruining Disney Lorcana Chapter Two
  5. Jonathan Hickman & Stefano Caselli's First Look: Ultimate Universe #1
  6. Justice Society Of America Gets Later, #9 Slips Into 2024
  7. The Sandman Season 2, Good Omens 3: Neil Gaiman Offers Quick Updates
  8. Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In September 2023
  9. Halloween Awaits with RSVLTS Nightmare Before Christmas Collection
  10. Cast Lightning with the New NERF x Magic: The Gathering Blaster
  11. Dave Sim To Reveal Who Exploited Who Over Marvelman & Miracleman
  12. Something Is Killing The Spider-Boys in Local Comic Shop Day 2023
  13. Since I Could Die Tomorrow Comes To TokyoPop's December 2023 Solicits
  14. Printwatch: Conan, Creepshow, W0rldtr33, Predator Vs Wolverine
  15. Dave Gibbons Records Audio Version of His Autobiography, Confabulation
  16. Doctor Geof Creates A Cat Superhero For The Lakes Comic Art Festival
  17. Disney Lorcana Chapter Two in the Daily LITG, 29th September 2023

LITG three years ago, Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals All

avatar
Image: Netflix
  1. Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals Live-Action Series Full Cast
  2. Carlos Pacheco, Suffering From ALS, Posts His Final Comics Cover
  3. Marvel Comics Introduces The Opposite To The Phoenix (Spoilers)
  4. Meghan Fitzmartin On Tim Drake And Conner Kent, Together
  5. Saraya Made Her AEW Dynamite Debut Last Night; It Didn't Go Well
  6. Loki Is The Bi Frost Giant, Officially. Will There Be T-Shirts?
  7. Kelly Thompson's Black Cloak #1 From Image Comics In January 2023
  8. We Round-Up All of Funko's NYCC 2022 Exclusives in One Place
  9. Transformers: Dark of the Moon Deluxe Optimus Prime Figure Hits Target
  10. Grendel Actor Shares Thoughts, Confirms "Entire Season" Was Filmed
  11. Bad Idea's B-Sides With Mike Carey, Kano, Jody LeHeup & Justin Mason
  12. Tyler Whitesides & Rebecca Syracuse's Food Fighters at Andrews McMeel
  13. LySandra Vuong's Hot Priest Webtoon, Covenant, Picked Up by Oni Press
  14. Low Orbit YA OGN by Kazimir Lee Switches from Iron Circus To IDW
  15. Free Unlettered B&W Copies of Marc Silvestri's Batman/Joker #1 at NYCC
  16. Emily Thomas Sells Her Debut Graphic Novel, A Smile Like Yours
  17. Portugeuse YA Graphic Novel Pardalita by Joana Estrela, Now in English
  18. Alan Moore's Illuminations, Signed And Sprayed In Gold From Goldsboro
  19. Avatar: The Last Airbender in The Daily LITG, 29th September 2022

LITG four years ago, Superman's potential boyfriend

Jonathan Kent Introduces His Special Friend To His Parents
Superman: Son Of Kal-El #3
  1. Jonathan Kent Introduces A Special Friend To His Parents (Spoilers)
  2. Control, Cerebro Helmets & Cloning in Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)
  3. Rewriting Moira MacTaggert's Third Life In Inferno #1 (Spoilers)
  4. Truth About Kindred, Harry Osborn & Mephisto in Amazing Spider-Man #74
  5. Law & Order: Original Series Returning to NBC for Season 21
  6. Run the Burbs: Kim's Convenience Alum Andrew Phung Sets New Sitcom
  7. Mephisto's Spider-Man One More Day Plan Finally Revealed (Spoilers)
  8. Today's X-Books Remember When Storm Beat Cyclops Without Powers
  9. The Final Lake Trio Raid Hour Of 2021 Happens Tonight In Pokémon GO
  10. Lumberjanes Co-Creator Shannon Watters Quits Boom Studios
  11. Ryan Stegman Livestreams Spider-Man Tonight For Substack Subscribers
  12. Marvel Comics Pushes Their FOC Date Back From 23 Days To 30 Days
  13. The First Chapter of Dean Haspiel's Red Hook: PTSD, Right Here
  14. Boom Studios To Launch Buffy Multiverse Storyline, We Are Slayer
  15. Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Finally Wins Libel Suit Over Hate Campaign
  16. Non-Stop Spider-Man #5 Does Fascism, But Really Not How You Expected
  17. Viz Media Announces November 2021 Titles
  18. Freyja Finally Gets Giant Chariot Kittens In Thor #17, Talks Phoenix
  19. Superman's Potential Boyfriend in The Daily LITG, 29th September 2021

LITG five years ago, Picard, Power Rangers and Pokémon GO

Picard, Power Rangers and Pokémon GO- Daily LITG, 30th September 2020
LITG: From Twitter.

  1. Star Trek Picard: Marina Sirtis Finds a Fan in the Trump Family
  2. First Appearance of New Green Ranger in Power Rangers to FOC Today
  3. The Boys Season 2: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Loves Him Some Love Sausage
  4. Supernatural Season 15 Teaser: It's Sam & Dean vs. The World
  5. Meet New Batman Villain, Henchmaster in Joker War Zone
  6. RuPaul's Drag Race Winners: Ranking The Franchise's Top Queens
  7. Shiny Skitty Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
  8. Shiny Lapras Raid Guide For Solo Pokémon GO Trainers
  9. Will Mewtwo Be The Surprise Halloween Raid Boss In Pokémon GO?
  10. When Will These Unreleased Unova Legendaries Come To Pokémon GO?
  11. SNL, Vixen and Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG 28th September 2020
  12. Batman's Oldest Enemy Returns In Three Jokers Book Two (Spoilers)
  13. John Constantine Remembers The Justice League – And Dying (Spoilers)
  14. Defund Batman – How Bruce Wayne Changes In 2021 Thanks To Lucius Fox
  15. Perpetua's Whispers Rewrite DC Comics History in Multiverse's End
  16. Bane Versus Joker For 2021? (Joker War Zone Spoilers)
  17. Will Poison Ivy Destroy Gotham In 2021? (Joker War Zone Spoilers)
  18. A Few Continuity Notes from Legion Of Super-Heroes #9 (Spoilers)

LITG six years ago, Three Jokers was out of continuity

And Spawn #300 was doing very well.

  1. Fans Will Decide Whether The Three Jokers Will Be In DC Comics Continuity…
  2. Joker: Killer Smile and Death Of Superman to be Made Returnable by DC Comics
  3. Now Social Media Foul-Up for the "Joker" Movie Draws Even More Controversy
  4. Ninja Slams Twitch Over Alinity Cat-Throwing Incident
  5. Chris Claremont Has an "Infinite Score" of X-Men Stories to Tell… If Only Marvel Would Let Him
  6. Dark Horse Continues Bioware's Dragon Age in New Comic Blue Wraith
  7. As Spawn #300 Beats Absolute Carnage #1, Donny Cates Has an Offer to Todd McFarlane…
  8. James Tynion IV's Plans For Writing Batman in 2020 – But How There's a December Comic That May Lead Nicely In
  9. "The Mandalorian": Star Wars The Black Series Figures Coming Next Week
  10. "Jurassic World 3": Don't Buy into Casting Hype [OPINION]
  11. Nickelodeon Announces "SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off"
  12. DC Comics Delays Stjepan Sejic's Harleen #2 to Give Retailers a Chance to Up Their Orders
  13. "The House Of The Dead" 1 & 2 Are Getting Remade
  14. Into the Web of Life and Destiny in Spider-Verse #1 [Preview]
  15. Marvel Stopped the Presses to Remove Mark Waid's Captain America Essay From Marvel Comics #1000

LITG seven years ago, Richard Meyer sued Mark Waid.

And we unearthed pre-Didio'd JLO.

  1. Richard Meyer Sues Mark Waid Over 'Tortious Interference With Contract and Defamation'
  2. We Have Details on Upcoming Episodes of The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and Riverdale!
  3. Cosmic Ghost Rider Makes Thanos the Image of Himself
  4. What the Original Justice League Odyssey #1 Would Have Been Like
  5. When You Open a Comic Store Directly Opposite Forbidden Planet…

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Comic editor and artist, Diana Greenhalgh
  • Daryl Edelman, former Marvel Comics editor.
  • Cartoonist Chris Eliopoulos
  • Deni Loubert, co-founder of Aardvark-Vanaheim and founder of Renegade Press
  • Comic book writer David Baillie
  • Ken Feduniewicz, former Marvel Comics colourist.
  • Dan Danko, comic book writer and editor.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

