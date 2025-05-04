Posted in: Comics | Tagged: free comic book day, newlitg

All 45 FCBD Comics & 7 They Killed in The Daily LITG, 4th of May 2025

All 45 Free Comic Book Day Comics and the 7 FCBD titles that were killed in The Daily LITG, for the 4th of May 2025

Article Summary See all 44 Free Comic Book Day 2025 titles listed, plus details on the 7 FCBD comics that were cancelled

Catch up on the top trending comic and pop culture stories from Bleeding Cool over the last six years

Look back at Free Comic Book Day highlights and big stories from previous years in comics and TV

Celebrate comic creator birthdays and sign up for the Lying In The Gutters daily mailing list

All 45 Free Comic Book Day Comics and the 7 FCBD titles that were killed was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

All 45 Free Comic Book Day Comics and the 7 FCBD titles that were killed in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Jared Padalecki's birthday

LITG two years ago, The Powers Of Spider-Boy

LITG three years ago: Umbrella Academy Dark Crisis

LITG four years ago, from Shadows To Superman

LITG five years ago – Wonder Woman, Steven Moffat, Lady Gaga

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown. With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures and Steven Moffat rewriting past Doctor Who.

LITG six years ago, Rosenberg, Cebulski, Mackie, Evans

Six years ago, C.B. Cebulski was talking about a comic book that might sell a million copies. We never did find out what that might be.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ale Garza, Teen Titans and Deadpool artist.

Teen Titans and Deadpool artist. John Ridgway , artist on Hellblazer, Judge Dredd, Transformers, My Name Is Chaos.

, artist on Hellblazer, Judge Dredd, Transformers, My Name Is Chaos. Doug Cushman, cartoonist

cartoonist Damon Willis , artist on Aliens Genocide, Judge Dredd

, artist on Aliens Genocide, Judge Dredd Tom Richmond, Coneheads and MAD Magazine cartoonist

Coneheads and MAD Magazine cartoonist Mike Kennedy, writer of Ghost, Lone Wolf 2100, The Four Horsemen Of The Apocalypse.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

American Horror Story, American Horror Story, American Horror Story, American Horror Story, American Horror Story, American Horror Story,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!