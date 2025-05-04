Posted in: Comics | Tagged: free comic book day, newlitg
All 45 FCBD Comics & 7 They Killed in The Daily LITG, 4th of May 2025
All 45 Free Comic Book Day Comics and the 7 FCBD titles that were killed in The Daily LITG, for the 4th of May 2025
All 45 Free Comic Book Day Comics and the 7 FCBD titles that were killed was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
All 45 Free Comic Book Day Comics and the 7 FCBD titles that were killed in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- All 45 Free Comic Book Day Titles For 2025 And The 7 That Were Junked
- Star Wars: Grand Collection Arrives For Switch & PlayStation on May 4
- X-Men #16 Preview: Cyclops vs. The Corporate Mutants
- Tobey Maguire is Back as Spider-Man with New Subway Train LEGO Set
- The Energon Universe To Launch The Quintesson War In November 2025
- Comic Book Industry Remembers Jackson "Butch" Guice, Who Died Aged 63
- Doctor Who S02E04: Lucky Day Will Upset Everyone (As Davies Planned)
- American Horror Story: Disney TV Studios Head Offers Season 13 Update
- How Dennis Barger's Podcast Affected The Diamond Comics Bankruptcy
- Twenty-Five Years Late, Ladrönn's Final Fifth Issue of Hip Flask
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- Just Back From Free Comic Book Day 2025 In Central London
- 64 Comic Book Stores With Special Events for Free Comic Book Day 2025
- American Horror Story Season 13 in The Daily LITG, 3rd of May 2025
LITG one year ago, Jared Padalecki's birthday
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki's Birthday Message for Sam Winchester
- The Fate Of Professor X As X-Men Comics Head To A Finale (Spoilers)
- Creators Getting Cease And Desists Over Conan And Red Sonja
- All The Biggest Free Comic Book Day Spoilers All In One Place
- Free Comic Book Day Reveals Transformers/GI Joe Crossovers (Spoilers)
- X-Men '97: Christopher Daniel Barnes Addresses "Spider-Man '98" Buzz
- Transformers Movie Masterpiece Optimus Prime Rolls Out from Hasbro
- Iron Maiden's Trooper Eddie Comes to McFarlane's Music Maniacs: Metal
- How The Ending Of Logan Is Preserved In Deadpool & Wolverine
- The Baroness And A Second GI Joe Team? (Free Comic Book Day Spoilers)
- All The Shops That Got Free Comic Book Day Battle Quest Comics
- A Look At How CGC Is Sponsoring Free Comic Book Day 2024
- If I Had A Nickel For Every Free Comic Book Day 2024 About Unicorns…
- Brand New Popeye for the Last Year of Copyright on Free Comic Book Day
- Fall Out Boy Pete Wentz's Dying Inside Free Comic Book Day First Look
- Ten Pages Of Hellboy/Stranger Things For Free Comic Book Day
- I've Become A True Villainess Webcomic Getting Audio Drama Adaptation
- Who Is TMNT's New Nightwatcher?? Free Comic Book Day Spoilers
- Twenty More Comic Book Stores With Free Comic Book Day Events
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In May 2024
- The Fate Of Professor X in The Daily LITG, 3rd of May 2024
LITG two years ago, The Powers Of Spider-Boy
- The Powers Of Spider-Boy In Spider-Man #8 (Spoilers)
- A Very Surprising X-Men Reappearance in Scarlet Witch #8 (#XSpoilers)
- Is Ahsoka Really Just Star Wars Rebels Season 5? Dave Filoni Responds
- "Never Underestimate Gossip" – The X-Men Prepare For The Fall Of X
- Jim Lee Adds Title Of President To Publisher & COO Of DC Comics
- Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan: Seven's "The Hairdoo" Is Retired
- What Does That Final Page Of Batman #900 Mean? (Spoilers)
- TV Staff Writers Earn Even Less That Comic Book Writers
- Doctor Who 60th Anniv "Past Lives" Trailer: The Doctor Degenerating?
- The Full Comic Book Creator Credits In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3
- Mystery of the Hangman Series Launch in Special Comics #1, at Auction
- IDW Confirm EIC Jamie S Rich, Co-Publishers Mark Doyle, Tara McCrillis
- The Tragedies and Triumphs of Blue Ribbon Comics, at Auction
- U.S.'s 1st Patriotic Comic Hero, The Shield in Pep Comics 1 at Auction
- Image's Radiant Black #24 Has Massive Hidden Fan Voting Easter Egg
- The Other Man of Steel: Steel Sterling in Zip Comics #1, at Auction
LITG three years ago: Umbrella Academy Dark Crisis
- The Umbrella Academy & Sparrow Academy Face Off in Key Art Posters
- Dark Crisis Gossip: A New Justice League Revealed (Spoilers)
- First Appearance Of Peggy As Captain Carter Explodes On eBay
- RIP Arrowverse (2012-2022)? BCTV Daily Dispatch Editorial
- Comic Stores Targeted By Political Activists On Free Comic Book Day?
- Star Trek: Picard – Alison Pill Not In Season 3; Gates McFadden Update
- DC Reveals The Canon Future Of The Arrowverse (Spoilers)
- Josh Williamson Proves He Read Other People's Comics In Batman #123
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Review: Not Quite That Mad
- Dark Crisis #1, Dark Crisis #0 & Justice League #75 2nd Print Preview
- Gwen Stacy Returns At Marvel Comics In August
- Atlantean Brexit, Giant Squids & Suicide Army in Flashpoint Beyond #1
- The Justice League Get New Neighbours Courtesy Of Themyscira
- Bryan Talbot's Luther Arkwright London Cartoon Museum Exhibition
- Tim Quinn & Dicky Howett Collected As Monster Marvel Memories
- The Death & Future Of The Arrowverse in The Daily LITG 3rd Of May 2022
LITG four years ago, from Shadows To Superman
- What We Do in the Shadows Drives Stake Into Heart of Season 3 Filming
- First Look: Jonathan Kent As The New Superman in Superman #1
- Night Court: Melissa Rauch Joins John Larroquette for NBC Series Pilot
- Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 "Brian Pillman" Part 1 Now Available
- Xerneas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
- John Paul Leon's Family Issue Statement and Fundraiser In His Memory
- The Rookie Season 3 Episode 12 Preview: Nolan & Sarah Face a Decision
- J Scott Campbell Finished Two Issues Of Spider-Man With Jeph Loeb
- Comic Book Legend John Paul Leon Has Passed Away At The Age Of 49
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Becomes The Fantastic Four
- Jeff Smith's TUKI: Fight For Fire Kickstarter Campaign Debuts May 4
- Z2 Announces Run The Dungeon From Patrick Kindlon & Goran Gilgovic
- The Monkey King: A Chinatown Odyssey Kickstarter Launches This Week
- Hellfire Gala: Watch the Trailer for Marvel's Upcoming X-Men Event
- 7 Pages From July's Ninjak #1 by Jeff Parker and Javier Pulido
- Batman/Fortnite #2 $18 On eBay – But Where Do Coordinates Lead?
- She's Josie TP Explores Pre-Pussycats Era [Preview]
- Extremely Lax Security at the Pipetown Borders in Wynd #6 [Preview]
- Betty & Veronica Stuck in an Elevator: Jumbo Comics Digest #293 Preview
- The Labyrinth: Image/Skybound to Publish Artbook by Simon Stålenha
- Batman Must Rescue Man-Bat in This Preview of Man-Bat #4 [Preview]
- Post Climate Disaster World Doesn't Look That Bad in Eve #1 [Preview]
- John Stewart Delivers Some Bad News in Green Lantern #2 [Preview]
- Jessica Von Braun Sketches Star Trek / Green Lantern #1
- Barry Windsor-Smith's Monsters Beats Image United #4 This Week
- The Beginning of the End – Last Witch #5 [Finale Preview]
- Superwoman: Starro Killing Machine in Crime Syndicate #3 [Preview]
- Grunge And More Part Of The DC Festival Of Asian Superheroes
- "Willie Lumpkin" Is Editing Dan Slott's Wikipedia Page
- Image Comics Overship Spawn #318 With Black & White Variant
- FCBD Preview: Trailer Park Boys Get An F*Ing Free Comic Cook
- This Preview of Batman Fortnite Zero Point #2 Contains No Codes
- FCBD Preview: Ed Piskor's Red Room Only On Free Comic Book Day
- FCBD Preview: Adventures of Bailey School Kids from Scholastic Graphix
- FCBD Preview: Allergic GN by Megan Wagner Lloyd & Michelle Mee Nutter
- Guardian "Exclusive" On Alan Moore's Five Volume Fantasy, Long London
- Night Court to Nightmare Machine – The Daily LITG, 3rd of May 2021
LITG five years ago – Wonder Woman, Steven Moffat, Lady Gaga
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown. With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures and Steven Moffat rewriting past Doctor Who.
- When Wonder Woman Gets Mistaken as a Cosplayer
- Doctor Who: Steven Moffat On That 2008 Future Doctor Everyone Missed
- American Horror Story Star Leslie Jordan Shares Lady Gaga Set Story
- Daniel Bryan Had Other Options But Brie Bella Made Him Sign With WWE
- Prodigal Son: Our Thoughts on FOX Series' Season 2 Possibilities
- Danny Boyle's Frankenstein Proves Most Intense Adaptation Yet: Review
- Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Collectibles for Fan First Friday
- Rick Gives Goomby The Jerry Treatment in New Rick and Morty Clip
- DC Comics Explain Why It's New Comic Book Tuesday Now
- Emily Cook on Doctor Who Rewatch Issues; Neil Gaiman Posts Support
LITG six years ago, Rosenberg, Cebulski, Mackie, Evans
Six years ago, C.B. Cebulski was talking about a comic book that might sell a million copies. We never did find out what that might be.
- Matthew Rosenberg Acknowledges Criticism of Death of (SPOILERS) in Uncanny X-Men #17
- C.B. Cebulski Claims to Have Idea to Sell a Million Comics and It's Probably a Star Wars Relaunch (UPDATE)
- Chris Evans Told Anthony Mackie About THAT 'Avengers: Endgame' Moment [SPOILERS]
- DC Confirms Unseen Story Added to Doom Patrol Bronze Age Omnibus, Ups Page Count and Price
- 'Sonic' Director Vows to Redesign Character Following Criticism
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Ale Garza, Teen Titans and Deadpool artist.
- John Ridgway, artist on Hellblazer, Judge Dredd, Transformers, My Name Is Chaos.
- Doug Cushman, cartoonist
- Damon Willis, artist on Aliens Genocide, Judge Dredd
- Tom Richmond, Coneheads and MAD Magazine cartoonist
- Mike Kennedy, writer of Ghost, Lone Wolf 2100, The Four Horsemen Of The Apocalypse.
