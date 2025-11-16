Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, thought bubble

Ow My Head For The Daily LITG, 16th November, 2025

The final day of Thought Bubble kicks off in Harrogate, and there is much less rain today... Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Thought Bubble 2025 wraps up in Harrogate as Marvel’s X-Men February 2026 Solicits top the LITG charts

Catch up on the ten most-read comics and pop culture stories from Bleeding Cool’s Lying In The Gutters

Look back through top LITG headlines for each year since 2018, spotlighting industry trends and news

Birthday shout-outs for comic creators and a chance to subscribe to the LITG Daily Mailing List

Ow, my head. I am not sure who at the Old Swan Hotel paid for all that champagne last night, but my brain is not impressed. Thank you, but ouch. So yes, the final day of Thought Bubble kicks off in Harrogate, and there is much less rain today; the town seems to have gotten it all out of its system. I'll be covering the show again today, but it was Marvel's X-Men February 2026 Solicits that was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel's X-Men February 2026 Solicits and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, DC Comics solicits for February 2025

LITG two years ago, Fixing Hank McCoy

LITG three years ago, Porygon Spotlight Hour

LITG four years ago, What If Wolverine Had Eight Claws?

LITG five years ago, All Pokémon GO, All The Time

LITG six years ago, DC Was Not Reprinting Superman #17

And DC suggested that Catwoman and Nightwing were up a tree,

LITG seven years ago, we lost Detective Comics Before Batman

It looks like it was just a little too racist.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Richard Howell, publisher of Claypool Comics

publisher of Claypool Comics Two Fisted-Science and Feynman's comic creator, Jim Ottaviani

Joe Judt , writer of Strata, Death To America and Just Imagine.

, writer of Strata, Death To America and Just Imagine. Comic book colourist Tom Smith.

John Peck a.k.a. The Mad Peck, American underground cartoonist,

a.k.a. The Mad Peck, American underground cartoonist, Comic Con organiser, Everett Watford

Dekker Dreyer, writer of Mondo Atomic B-movie comics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!