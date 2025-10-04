Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Batman Deadpool, deadpool, newlutg
Batman/Deadpool Exclusive Covers in The Daily LITG, 4th October, 2025
Batman/Deadpool retailer variants were the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- Get the scoop on the hottest Batman/Deadpool DC/Marvel exclusive retailer variant covers of October 2025
- See the ten most-read comic stories of the day, including Batman/Deadpool and other major pop culture news
- Look back on past years’ trending topics—NYCC, Power Girl, Always Sunny, and more—on this date in comics
- Find out which comic creators are celebrating birthdays and subscribe for daily Lying In The Gutters updates
Batman/Deadpool retailer variants were the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
10 DC/Marvel Batman/Deadpool Exclusive Covers and the ten most popular stories, yesterday
- 10 DC/Marvel Batman/Deadpool Exclusive Covers Looking For Retailers
- Our First Look At The Predator: Badlands Official Prequel
- Optimus Prime Gets a Megatron Upgrade with New Transformers MDLX
- The Biggest Absolute Batman #13 Spoiler – Not Just Absolute Catwoman
- A New DC History For Doomsday, From Ultimate To Absolute (Spoilers)
- Mattel Reveals New She-Ra: Princess of Power & Swift Wind 2-Pack
- Red Hood Takes on Gotham with New Mezco Toyz One:12 Figure
- Man-Bat Flies in with New Batman: The Animated Series Deluxe Figure
- Strange Parallels Between Batman #125 And Batman #2 (BatSpoilers)
- Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 Set for Oct. 23rd (IMAGES)
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.
- Jeff Nicholson Returns To Colonia After 22 Years For Its Conclusion
- PrintWatch: Absolute Batman, Spider-Man Noir, Venom And Transformers
- Bleeding Cool's New York Comic Con 2025 Party List, First Draft
- Knull & Queen In Black Head Towards Venom Event In 2026
- Aliens Vs Predator Broken Tusk in The Daily LITG, 3rd of October, 2025
LITG one year ago, Always Sunny X Abbott Elementary
- Always Sunny, Abbott Elementary Epic Crossover Officially Confirmed
- James Gunn Has Announced A New DC Studios Film, Dynamic Duo
- First Five Pages Of Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta
- The First Pages Of Wonder Woman #14 Fridge Steve Trevor For DC All In
- Batman Artist, Karl Mostert, Has Died At The Age Of 43
- First Five Pages Of Nightwing #119 by Dan Watters and Dexter Soy
- Ram V & Anand RK Have A New DC Project Coming… Let's Have A Look
- Two Very Different Avengers Assemble Today And One Tragedy (Spoilers)
- WWE Raw Dominates: WBD Regretting AEW TV Deal After That
- The First Five Pages Of Superman #19 by Joshua Williamson & Dan Mora
- John Buscema Covers Orbit's 1950s Romance Comics, Up for Auction
- Supergirl's 8th Grade Adventures by Landry Q. Walker & Eric Jones
- The Most Infamous Archie Cover? Betty and Me #16, Up for Auction
- Kami Garcia & Gabriel Picolo's Titans Together YA Graphic Novel
- Kid Flash: Going Rogue by Steve Foxe & Jerry Gaylord
- Birds of Prey Origins Graphic Novel by Sara Shepard & Stephanie Pepper
- Marvel's Cindy Smith in Her Own Series, Up for Auction
- Betty and Veronica in Their Own Series, Up for Auction
- Dreams and Deceptions, Matt Baker's Cinderella Love #26 at Auction
- DC Comics Surprise-Schedules Batman & Robin: Year One Noir Edition #1
- Owen Fitzgerald Unleashed on ACG's Dizzy Dames, at Auction
- PrintWatch: Transformers, GI Joe, Absolute Batman, Lilith, & X-Men
- James Gunn's DC Comic is Peacemaker, With Tim Seeley & Mitch Gerads?
- Mark Zuckerberg Used AI For Kids Book Rather Than Hire An Artist
LITG two years ago, Power Girl Continuity
- Will DC Comics Need Another Crisis To Sort Out Power Girl Continuity?
- Robin's Oath Gets Rewritten For Batman #138 (Spoilers)
- Is DC Comics Bringing Plastic Man To The New DC Universe?
- X-Men #27 Preview: End of an Ego Trip
- Hasbro Debuts New Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Grimlock
- What's Really Going On In Gotham War, Revealed (Batman #138 Spoilers)
- Comic Creators React To Dall-E Theft From Brian Bolland & Mike Allred
- Farming Simulator 22 Shows Off Next Major Expansion
- McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive Debuts a New Batman with Holiday Cheer
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In September 2023
- Ishura, Vol. 1 Audiobook Coming from Yen Audio in October
- New York Comic Con: NYCC 2024 Dates Officially Confirmed
- Top 10 Bleeding Cool Comic Book Bestseller List – 30th September 2023
- Birds Of Prey, On The Merits Of Killing Amazons (Spoilers)
- Terry Gilliam, Ralph Steadman & Quentin Blake's Refugee Colouring Book
- When The Revolution Came To Town, An Arab Spring Kids' Graphic Novel
- A First Look Inside Golden Age: Wesley Dodds: The Sandman #1 From DC
- For All Mankind Season 4 in The Daily LITG, the 3rd of October, 2023
LITG three years ago, Mark Pedowitz Departs The CW
- Mark Pedowitz Departs The CW; Not a Good Sign for Stargirl, Babylon 5
- Two New Looks For A Superman In Dark Crisis Tomorrow (Spoilers)
- Pokemon TCG Reveals GameStop's Eevee Evolutions Premium Collection
- Seven Dark Crisis #5 Spoilers Including Beast Boy & Deathstroke
- Rick and Morty Season 6 Ep. 5 Review: Jerry's Worse-Than-Death Fate
- Adult Happy Meals Arriving at McDonald's Starting October 3
- Why Our Paper Girls Subscription Deserves a Hulu Season 2 Renewal
- Tales From The Territories: New Docuseries Teaser Proves Real Eyeful
- Justified: Olyphant Wraps Revival Filming; Talks Working with Daughter
- Dan Slott Returns To Spider-Man's Hyphen… In Song! (SpiderSpoilers)
- Raise $2.6 Million On Kickstarter To Close Down Bad Idea Comics
- There's A Surprise Dark Ride #1 Tom Whalen Variant Cover Out There
- Marvel Unlimited Adds Carlos Pacheco's First Marvel Title, Dark Guard
- Two Words That Got Gotham City Year One A 'Racially Offensive' Warning
- Arc, a Free Comic Drawn by A.I. to Promote Evil Corp
- Six Failsafe Spoilers For Tomorrow's Batman #128
- Justified: City Primeval Wraps in The Daily LITG, 3rd October 2022
LITG four years ago: Guardians Of The Galaxy Character Intro
- GotG Holiday Special Intros "One of the Greatest MCU Characters" Ever
- Star Trek: Lower Decks S02E08 Review: It's Time to Rename the Series
- Superman's Potential Boyfriend in The Daily LITG, 29th September 2021
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Deserves Late-Night Love: Et Tu, FXX?
- Daredevil: Cox's Matt Murdock & D'Onofrio's Kingpin Return Rumors Grow
- Justice League Infinity #4 Preview: Wonder Woman and Darkseid?!
- Batman Does His Own Kamen Rider Decade Story From DC Comics
- Jonathan Kent Introduces A Special Friend To His Parents (Spoilers)
- Amazing Spider-Man Beats Inferno in the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Becomes Teenage Mutant Punk Frogs In 2022
- Graveneye: TKO Previews New Horror Graphic Novel for Halloween
- Does DC Comics Have Their Own Squid Game In Unfollow?
- Guardians Of The Galaxy #18 Review: Showing of Spectacle
- Footsteps On The Wind, Played Out At The Serpentine With Sting
- Aquaman: The Becoming #1 Review: Effective Characterization
- Girls Give Me Butterflies, a Sapphic Lizzie McGuire by Dresden Douglas
- Robert Venditti & Olivia Stephens Adapt Tristan Strong Graphic Novel
- Eat The Rich #2 Review: Impossible Situations
- Parachute Kids, a New Middle-Grade Graphic Novel by Betty C. Tang
- Comics Creators React To… British Petrol & Fuel Crisis
- Man And Superman in The Daily LITG, 3rd October 2021
LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Darth Maul and Cobra Kai
- Cobra Kai Posts Season 3 Teaser That Will Not Make Miguel Fans Happy
- Darth Maul is Unleashed with the Newest Hot Toys Star Wars Figure
- Fashion Week Event Begins in Pokémon GO for Longchamp Collaboration
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney Goes Dennis on Trump
- Stranger Things Offers Season 4 Prod Greetings from the Upside Down
- Swamp Thing Hijacks Arrowverse in Desperate Bid for Second Season
- Batman Designed by Todd McFarlane Exclusive to Walmart Goes Live
- Complete Fashion Week Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO
- Regal Cinema Will Close All 543 Venues in the US
- The Stand: Randall Flagg Teaser Honors Stephen King Novel's 42nd Anniv
- 14 Peach Momoko Comic Book Covers For October 2020
- A Comic Shop Has Two Bad Idea Comics' Hero Trade #1s To Give Away
- Donny Cates' Throg, Frog Of Thunder Tweet Sees Thor #384 Sell On eBay
- Comic Book Creators React To President Trump's Coronavirus Infection
- Scholastic Graphix to Publish Jamar Nicholas' Leon Graphic Novels
LITG six years ago, NYCC was Beginning
And Bleeding Cool was at the retailer breakfast
- Umbrella Academy Was the Second Most-Watched Netflix Show Of 2019
- Natalie Portman on Lucy in the Sky criticism
- Kitty Pryde Is Not The Red Queen Of The Hellfire Club As Reported (Spoilers)
- Mary Jane and Mysterio Sitting in a Tree K-I-S-S-I-N-G?! Art from Amazing Mary Jane, Amazing Spider-Man, and Ghost-Spider at NYCC
- 'The End' is Near – Marvel One-Shots Coming in January for Captain Marvel, Deadpool, Venom, Doctor Strange, Miles Morales
- Long Read: A Great Big Doomsday Clock/DC Comics Conspiracy Theory
- It's Immortal Hulk Vs The History Of The Marvel Universe For The Ninth Reality (#24 Spoilers)
- Return of "Sex Criminals", "The Goddamned", "DieDieDie", "Low", "Nailbiter" and, Yes, "Saga", From Image Comics in 2020
- Ruins of Ravencroft Spins Out of Absolute Carnage at Marvel in January
- Jody to Announce Doctor Who Year Two Details of Familiar Faces at NYCC
- New Star Wars Funko Pops Coming to a Galaxy Near You
- Wonder Woman Goes Classical Greek in a New Cryptozoic Statue
- "My Little Pony" & "Magic: The Gathering" Crossover Planned
- Kabam Announces "Marvel Realm Of Champions" At NYCC
- Fantastic Four Funko Pops Have Been Announced!
- DC Reveals First Look at Tom King, Mitch Gerads, and Doc Shaner's Strange Adventures
- AEW Dynamite's TNT Debut Made Wrestling Fun Again [Spoiler Review]
- Marvel Art and Cover Reveals from NYCC – Absolute Carnage, Venom, Deadpool, More
- The League of Extraordinary Gentlewomen Coming in February?
- Spinning Out Of Captain Marvel, Star Gets Her Own Series
LITG seven years ago, it was still all about Dick.
- What Will We Call Dick Grayson Today? Nightwing #50 Spoilers
- When Superman Snogs Lois Lane In Front Of Everyone – Action Comics #1004, Page and Script
- Where Is Kitty Pryde? Uncanny X-Men #1 Previewed
- Green Arrow's Heroes In Crisis Crossover Spoiler
- Introducing Controller Mu – Grant Morrison's Big Bad for The Green Lantern
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Marc Lombardi, comic book PR.
- Ali Smith, co-owner of Little Apple Comic Expo
- Tod Smith, artist on Darkhawk, Vigilante, Omega Men, Green Hornet
- Chris Warner, co-creator of Barb Wire and Ghost.
- DK Upshaw, cartoonist
- Marc McLaurin, writer on Vage, Punisher, editor of Epic Line at Marvel.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
Aliens Vs Predator Aliens Vs Predator Aliens Vs Predator Aliens Vs Predator