Batman/Deadpool Exclusive Covers in The Daily LITG, 4th October, 2025

Batman/Deadpool retailer variants were the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Get the scoop on the hottest Batman/Deadpool DC/Marvel exclusive retailer variant covers of October 2025

See the ten most-read comic stories of the day, including Batman/Deadpool and other major pop culture news

Look back on past years’ trending topics—NYCC, Power Girl, Always Sunny, and more—on this date in comics

Find out which comic creators are celebrating birthdays and subscribe for daily Lying In The Gutters updates

Batman/Deadpool retailer variants were the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

10 DC/Marvel Batman/Deadpool Exclusive Covers and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Always Sunny X Abbott Elementary

LITG two years ago, Power Girl Continuity

LITG three years ago, Mark Pedowitz Departs The CW

LITG four years ago: Guardians Of The Galaxy Character Intro

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Darth Maul and Cobra Kai

LITG six years ago, NYCC was Beginning

And Bleeding Cool was at the retailer breakfast

LITG seven years ago, it was still all about Dick.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Marc Lombardi, comic book PR.

comic book PR. Ali Smith, co-owner of Little Apple Comic Expo

co-owner of Little Apple Comic Expo Tod Smith, artist on Darkhawk, Vigilante, Omega Men, Green Hornet

artist on Darkhawk, Vigilante, Omega Men, Green Hornet Chris Warner, co-creator of Barb Wire and Ghost.

co-creator of Barb Wire and Ghost. DK Upshaw , cartoonist

, cartoonist Marc McLaurin, writer on Vage, Punisher, editor of Epic Line at Marvel.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

