Aliens Vs Predator Broken Tusk in The Daily LITG, 3rd of October, 2025
Aliens Vs Predator Broken Tusk was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Aliens Vs Predator Broken Tusk was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Aliens Vs Predator Broken Tusk and the ten most popular stories, yesterday
- Hot Toys Debuts New Aliens Vs Predator Broken Tusk 1/6 Scale Figure
- Marvel And DC Comics Confirm New Spider-Man/Superman Crossovers
- Absolute Dracula Comes To London With Matt Wagner And Kelly Jones
- Mattel Reveals New She-Ra: Princess of Power & Swift Wind 2-Pack
- LATE: Marvel Knights: The World To Come, Now Even More In The Future
- Red Hood Takes on Gotham with New Mezco Toyz One:12 Figure
- Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 Set for Oct. 23rd (IMAGES)
- Absolute Evil, Absolute Green Lantern & Absolute Superman (Spoilers)
- Peacemaker: James Gunn's Okay with Racists Calling Him "Polarizing"
- Peter Parker In Space – Venom #250 & Amazing Spider-Man #13 (Spoilers)
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.
- IDW's Exclusives For New York Comic Con 2025 – TMNT, Naruto, Godzilla.
- David Quinn's The Addiction: The Touch To Debut At New York Comic Con
- Francis Portela Signs Exclusively With Ghost Machine For Hyde Street
- A Monster Hunter Walks Into NYCC With Boom Studios Cover Variants
- New Previews Of Mechanical Cake's Modville, Hyde & Nick Ahead Of NYCC
- Running Around The Tron: Ares Activation At London's Piccadilly Circus
- Peacemaker, James Gunn, Racists in the Daily LITG, 2nd October, 2025
LITG one year ago, James Gunn and Dynamic Duo
- James Gunn Has Announced A New DC Studios Film, Dynamic Duo
- The Fate Of Amanda Waller – And Dreamer – In Absolute Power (Spoilers)
- In 2025, Marvel Comics Will Publish X-Men: Xavier's Secret (Spoilers)
- Changing Super Powers For DC All In After Absolute Power (Spoilers)
- The Return of the Big Bad in X-Men #4 (Big Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Wil Wheaton on Zachary Levi's "Disgusting" Trump Support
- Regular Show Revival Will Include Mark Hamill Returning as Skips
- Ian Hislop, Reportedly Shot At, In London On The Way To Private Eye
- Marvel January 2025 Ultimate Solicits Include Guardians Of The Galaxy
- The Nature Of The Absolute DC Earth Is Confirmed (Spoilers)
- The Eclectic Humor of DC Comics' A Date With Judy, Up for Auction
- DC's Answer to Archie, Edgar Church Copies of Buzzy, Up for Auction
- Batman Artist, Karl Mostert, Has Died At The Age Of 43
- Ghost Rider vs the Vulture by Dick Ayers, Up for Auction
- The Comic Mint Jumps From Comics Retailer to Publisher, Launch at NYCC
- The Riddler Joins The Crypto Bros In Batman #153 (Spoilers)
- First Appearance of Marvel's Mitzi in All Teen Comics #20, at Auction
- Dan DiDio, On Killing Off Nightwing, Again & Again & Again (Spoilers)
- Hal Seeger and Bill Williams' G.I. Jane Comic Book, Up for Auction
- Two Very Different Avengers Assemble Today And One Tragedy (Spoilers)
- The Beast Slams Cyclops For Leaving His Wife And Kid (Spoilers)
- The First Appearance and Origin of Marvel's Lana Lane, at Auction
- Ian Hislop, Reportedly Shot At, In London On The Way To Private Eye
- Nature Of The Absolute DC Earth in The Daily LITG, 2nd October 2024
LITG two years ago, For All Mankind Season 4
- For All Mankind Season 4: What We Know About Apple TV Series Return
- Bryan Hitch On Why Superman: The Last Days Of Lex Luthor Is "Late"
- Comic Creators React To Dall-E Theft From Brian Bolland & Mike Allred
- Will Batman Do to the Joker What He Does to Jason Todd in Batman #138?
- DC Comics Ties Together Vandal Savage And Ra's Al Ghul in Batman #138
- Comic Store In Your Future – Will Comic Publishers End Comic Readers?
- X-Men #27 Preview: End of an Ego Trip
- After Eleven Years, The Return Of Batman's Bat Boxes In Batman #138
- Transformers #1 Goes To Second Print Already From Image Comics
- Transformers #1 Spoiler Variant Hits eBay, Reveals All…
- Ellen Walker Sells Debut YA Graphic Novel, Unreal, To Little Brown
- Sheena's Series Returns with Sheena Queen of the Jungle #4, at Auction
- Radiant Black Splits Into Two Comics, Radiant Black #26 & #26.5
- Paul Levitz & Jim Shooter on the Future of the Direct Market
- Ryan K Lindsay & Sami Kivelä's Deer Editor Comes To Mad Cave Studios
- The Golden Age Great Who Returned, George Tuska, in Fight Comics #4
- Dall-E 3 in The Daily LITG, on the 2nd of October, 2023
LITG three years ago, Justified: City Primeval
- Justified: Olyphant Wraps Revival Filming; Talks Working with Daughter
- Drew Ford, Founder of It's Alive Press, Has Died From Coronavirus
- Pokemon TCG Reveals GameStop's Eevee Evolutions Premium Collection
- The Rookie: 28 Reasons to Preview S05E03 Dye Hard; "Chenford" Impact
- Marvel Legends Team Reveals A Ton At Hasbro Pulse Con
- Here Are All of the Loungefly Reveals for New York Comic Con 2022
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals Live-Action Series Full Cast
- Adult Happy Meals Arriving at McDonald's Starting October 3
- Entire Universe Cursed By Mr Sinister? Marvel's Next Big X-Men Event
- Batman – One Bad Day #1: The Riddler Review: Grave Concerns
- Clayface's Silver Age Upgrade in Detective Comics #298, at Auction
- When G.I. Joe Met Transformers For The Very First Time
- X-Men Beats Fortnite To Top This Week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- First Full Appearance of War Machine in Iron Man #282 Gains Attention
- Kevin Smith Thanks FOC It's Sunday, the 2nd of October
- Before Dark Web, The First Appearance Of Spider-Clone Ben Reilly
- Remembering Drew Ford of It's Alive Press, Who Died Yesterday, Aged 48
- The Girl Who Sang: A Holocaust Graphic Memoir of Hope & Survival
- Daredevil, Bullseye and Elektra in The Daily LITG, 2nd October 2022
LITG four years ago, Man And Superman
- Superman's Potential Boyfriend in The Daily LITG, 29th September 2021
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Becomes Teenage Mutant Punk Frogs In 2022
- Jonathan Kent Introduces A Special Friend To His Parents (Spoilers)
- Brian Bendis Has Been Made A Substack PRO Offer
- Daredevil: Cox's Matt Murdock & D'Onofrio's Kingpin Return Rumors Grow
- Batman Does His Own Kamen Rider Decade Story From DC Comics
- What If…? Episode 8 in the Multiverse of Boredom: Review
- Mark Millar Is Not Getting A Substack PRO Account
- Captain America is Worth with Queen Studios Avengers: Endgame Statue
- GotG Holiday Special Intros "One of the Greatest MCU Characters" Ever
- Is Pam Lifford Vs Ike Perlmutter Why There Is No Marvel/DC Crossover?
- Batman Does His Own Kamen Rider Decade Story From DC Comics
- Everyone Is White On The Internet by Nadia Shammas & Molly Murakami
- Mark Millar Is Not Getting A Substack PRO Account
- Brian Bendis Has Been Made A Substack PRO Offer
- Hitting The Beach With Gun Honey As We Review Issue #1
- Nachie Marsham Wants IDW to be Home to Creator Owned Comics in 2022
- A History of American Comics? Thank FOC It's Saturday, 2nd of October
- IDW To Bring Back Rocketeer Comics In April 2022
LITG five years ago, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Darth Maul and Cobra Kai
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Darth Maul is Unleashed with the Newest Hot Toys Star Wars Figure
- Cobra Kai Posts Season 3 Teaser That Will Not Make Miguel Fans Happy
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney Goes Dennis on Trump
- Fashion Week Event Begins in Pokémon GO for Longchamp Collaboration
- Stranger Things Offers Season 4 Prod Greetings from the Upside Down
- Team GO Rocket's Giovanni Is Set To Return To Pokémon GO This Month
- Batman Designed by Todd McFarlane Exclusive to Walmart Goes Live
- DC Comics Launches New Variant Covers Including Batman/Catwoman #1
- Funko Announces Pops for God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and More
- Pokémon GO Releases Details For Charmander Community Day 2020
- A Quick And Easy Guide To Consent? Thank FOC It's Friday
- Clownhunter Named After Iowan Painter in Batman? (Spoilers)
- Sword Bearers Of Arakko And Their Powers, in X Of Swords: Stasis
- Top 500 Comic Books, Graphic Novels From Diamond, August 2020
- Black #1 Jumps To $50 On eBay After Warner Bros Movie News
LITG six years ago, it was Batman Moustache Time
And the reboot of X-Men was getting confusing.
- Batman Finally Returns to Gotham… And He's Brought His Mustache. Batman #80 [Preview]
- Long Read: A Great Big Doomsday Clock/DC Comics Conspiracy Theory
- Kitty Pryde Is Not The Red Queen Of The Hellfire Club As Reported (Spoilers)
- Is Krakoa Just Going to be One Big Orgy For The X-Men? (House Of X #6 Spoilers)
- It's Immortal Hulk Vs The History Of The Marvel Universe For The Ninth Reality (#24 Spoilers)
- Rose/Thorn is Now to Totally to Blame for Booster Gold in Legion Of Super-Heroes: MIllennium #2 (SPOILERS)
- Superman and Wonder Woman Creating New Sanctuaries So Soon? DCeased #5 [Preview]
- "Marvel Future Fight" Receives A Bunch Of X-Men Updates
- Wonder Woman Goes Classical Greek in a New Cryptozoic Statue
- How The Eternity Mask Sees The Connective Tissue Of Stories, In Marvel Comics #1000, #1001 and Incoming #1
- "Joker" Review – A Fleck, Caught In a Cinema's Beam Of Light
- "Space Force": Netflix Offers First-Look at Steve Carell Series [Preview]
- "Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled" Gets Three More Free Seasons
- A Fist-Fight Between Plato and Aristotle in Batman #80 (Spoilers)
- "Throne of Eldraine" Quality Control Problems – "Magic: The Gathering"
LITG seven years ago, Ric Grayson was happening
And the X-Men were getting their first of two reboots.
- First Look at Grimmer, Grittier, Dickless Post-Shooting Nightwing #50
- The Age Of X-Man Comes to Uncanny X-Men in January 2019
- Mike W Barr Replies to Young Justice: Outsiders Comments
- Prescient Joe Quesada Draws Uncanny X-Men #1 Variant 2 Decades Before Needing It
- A Better Shot Of That Age Of X-Man Cover for Uncanny X-Men
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Deadpool, Cable and Youngblood's Rob Liefeld
- Ivan Brunetti, cartoonist of Schizo and Cartooning: Philosophy and Practice
- A Waste Of Time cartoonist Rick Worley
- Zombies Vs Cheerleaders artist Jim Kyle
- Co-publisher of Monkeybrain Book and director of production at IDW, Allison Baker
- Azure and Thanos artist Daniel Govar
- Com x publisher Benjamin Shahrabani
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
