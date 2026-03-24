Posted in: Comics | Tagged: firings, newlitg
Boom Studios Firings And Promotions In The Daily LITG, 24th March 2026
Boom Studios' firings and promotions was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- Boom Studios firings and executive moves top comic industry news on Bleeding Cool
- Recap of the most-read pop culture and comic book stories from the past seven years
- LITG dives into recent industry shakeups, headline controversies, and upcoming releases
- Spotlights comic book creators’ birthdays and links to subscribe to daily comic news updates
Boom Studios' firings and promotions was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Boom And Bust, the most read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Boom Studios Fires Staff, Moves Executives, In Latest Restructuring
- Spoilers: Marvel Shows What Really Happened In The Fantastic Four Film
- More Tales From Those Who Worked With Sam Kieth, Over The Decades
- Sam Kieth, Creator of The Maxx and Sandman, Has Died, Aged 63
- How Retailer Exclusive Covers Help Absolute Batman Sell Over 300,000
- The Pitt Season 2 E12: "6:00 P.M." Sneak Peek; EP Wells on ICE Episode
- Nick Dragotta & Scott Snyder On Absolute Batman's Penguin And Two Face
- Tracker: Here's Our S03E13: "Breakaway" Preview & Big Season 3 Update
- Amazing Spider-Man #25 Preview: Odd Trio, Big Trouble
- CoverWatch: DC Pride 2026 Variant Covers For June
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Rebellion/2000AD Full June 2026 Solicits With Lots Of Rogue Trooper
- Archie Comics Full June 2026 Solicits Ahead Of The World Cup
- How Chris Ryall Helped Save Saucer Country… Two Times
- Absolute Wonder Woman/Martian Manhunter Lead Top 50 Anticipated Titles
- The Life Of Sam Kieth – The Daily LITG, 23rd of March 2026
LITG one year ago, The Diamond Comics Auction
- The Room Where It Didn't Happen – The Diamond Comics Auction Today
- Tom Brevoort Explains Why You Won't Get A Spider-Man Marriage Again
- How Did We Not Know Severance Star Adam Scott Was "Dead at 21"?
- The Diamond Comics Auction Will Be Held In New York In One Hour's Time
- The Equalizer S05E13: "A Few Good Women" Preview: Military Mystery
- How Jonathan Hickman's Imperial Ties In With Krakoa And Current X-Men
- Silence Vs Joker In Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb's Batman #158: Hush 2 Spoiler
- R.E. Burke, Shackled On The Way To The Plane, On Being Home In Wales
- The Truth About Gorilla Grodd Revealed In Justice League (Spoilers)
- The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 11 "Speed" Images Released; S07E12 Overview
- IDW To Co-Publish Valiant Entertainment & Alien Books
- Comic Shop Monster Week With Absolute, Ultimate, H2SH And James Gunn
- Diamond Comic Distributors Auction Is Set To Stretch Into Tomorrow
- Cullen Bunn & John Bivens' Retroverse in Ablaze's June 2025 Solicits
- Dreadmutt in Keenspot Entertainment's June 2025 Solicits
- AMP First To Be Listed In Massive Indies In Lunar June 2025 Solicits
- Four New Series Launch in Mad Cave Studios' Full June 2025 Solicits
- Christopher Nolan's Odyssey in The Daily LITG, 24th of March, 2025
LITG two years ago… DC Comics X Artificial Intelligence
- Accusations Over DC Comics Artists Using Artificial Intelligence Mount
- Kensington Palace, UK Press Owe Middleton, Markle & Diana Apologies
- Smiling Friends Returns Next Sunday; Season 2 Mini-Teaser Released
- Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer: Michael Connelly Offers Updates
- Hasbro Announces New Packaging For Marvel, G.I.Joe and Star Wars
- Marvel Will Still Be Publishing New X-Men… Under A Different Title
- The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ep. 5: Rick Never Forgot His Past
- DC Creates New Batman Logo For 85th Anniversary – But Is It Too Late?
- Darth Vader Joins Hasbro's New Star Wars Holocomm Collection
- Hasbro Debuts Exclusive Star Wars: Masters of Evil Black Series 3-Pack
- A MrBallen Presents Graphic Novel With Andrea Mutti & Robert Venditti
- PrintWatch: Helen of Wyndhorn, Man's Best Friend & Dune: House Corrino
- Cobra Commander #3 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Dean Haspiel's What If? With The Red Hook X Dean Haspiel
- A Last Goodbye In Band Of Bards' June 2024 Solicits
- DC Comics X Artificial Intelligence in The Daily LITG, 24th March 2024
- Headsman & One Giant Leap Launch in Blood Moon June 2024 Solicits
LITG three years ago, Cherry Poptart Returns In Vault Comics Crossover
- Cherry Poptart Returns In Vault Comics Crossover
- Justified: Timothy Olyphant; Boyd Holbrook "City Primeval" Looks
- A Very Savage Dragon Wedding in Image Comics June 2023 Solicits
- Marvel Comics Full June 2023 Solicits- The Return Of The Illuminati
- DC Cancels Penguin For June, Delays It Until August
- Frank Miller Presents Svengoolie In June 2023 Solicits
- CM Punk Calls Out Jon Moxley, Tony Khan, Chris Jericho & Dave Meltzer
- Armando Iannucci To Write Daredevil For Marvel In 2024
- Mondo Gutted By Cowards At Funko, Future Up In the Air
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3 E07 Dominion Preview: Who Does Vadic Fear?
- Is Marvel Making Monica Rambeau A Mutant?
- Charles Quinlan's Volton in Cyclone Comics #1, up for Auction
- Antarctic Press Only Lists Gold Digger #300 in June 2023 Solicits
- Still Just One Valiant Comic in June 2023 Solicits, X-O Manowar #4
- Pedestrian Life Of Christopher Chaos in Dark Horse June 2023 Solicits
- Gun Honey's Heat Seeker In Titan June 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
- Creed, Fence, Wilds End & Power Rangers in Boom's June 2023 Solicits
- The Debut of Fawcett's Bulletdog in Bulletman #10, up for Auction
- Godzilla, Brynmore & My Little Pony in IDW June 2023 Solicits
- Cerebus In Hell Doubles Down With She-Aversions in June 2023 Solicits
- Void Rivals & Conan On Cover Of Next Week's Diamond Previews
- Bye Bye Captain Marvel in The Daily LITG, 24th of March 2023
LITG four years ago, Marvel's Toilet Paper Printing Process
- Were This Week's Marvel Comics Printed On Toilet Paper?
- Batwoman & Legends of Tomorrow Limbo Bad Move: BCTV Daily Dispatch
- Todd McFarlane's Gender Bomb in The Daily LITG, 22nd March 2022
- Netflix Breaks Up with Password Sharing After 5-Year "Love" Affair
- Separated At Birth: Rob Liefeld & Ryan Stegman, Wolverine & Stryfe
- Better Call Saul S06E01 & S06E02 Overviews Not A Good Sign For Nacho
- The X-Men Doom Their Future With A New Big Bad For 2022 – Moira XI?
- DC Comics' Flashpoint Beyond Delayed, Now Finishes Three Months Late
- DC Comics Cancels Sandman #1 Facsimile Edition For Now
- The Boys Star Jensen Ackles Has 2-Word "Herogasm" Tease: "Holy S**t"
- Marvel Wants You To See Their Man-Things Touch
- Metal Society #1: Top Cow/Image Releases Cover, Trailer, Preview Pages
- Alan Moore Wants to Make You a Better Writer in His BBC Maestro Course
- Rock Band Halestorm Gets A Graphic Novel, Hyde Manor, For Halloween
- Lucy Brown's Debut Graphic Novel, The Nightwoods, At Roaring Brook
- Melissa Pagluica's Debut Graphic Novel Above The Clouds, From Vault
- Steven Walsh of Gosh Comics & Avery Hill Publishing Has Died – RIP
- Todd McFarlane & Female Figures in The Daily LITG, 24th of March 2022
- Corey Egbert To Adapt Jack Gantos' Joey Pigza As Graphic Novels
LITG five years ago, DC Comics recalls the Grant Morrison Superman Omnibus
- DC Comics Replaces All Of Grant Morrison Superman Omnibus For Free
- Powerpuff Girls Star Chloe Bennet Proudly Owns Her Blossom Look
- The Death Of Superman & Changing The Future In Action Comics #1029
- DC Comics To Discontinue DC Connect Print Version For Good
- DC Comics To Send Replacements For Yesterday's Action Comics #1029
- Tony Isabella: "JIM SHOOTER IS A LIAR!"
- Konami Reveals Next Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Booster Set: King's Court
- Superman And The Authority By Grant Morrison and Mikel Janin For DC
- Tasks & Rewards For Weather Week Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- Justice League Dark Omnibus, More Deluxe & Big Books From DC Comics
- Jimmy Palmiotti Talks To Terry Steiner About Sex & Violence In Comics
- The CBLDF Creates Its Own Ethics Committee
- Marvel/DC Comics Ch-Ch-Changes To Superman, Miles Morales & Valkyries
- Unboxing Justice League Mother Box After It Sat In The Sun For A Week
- Gaze Into Brian Bolland's 200 Signed Prints Of His Most Famous Panel
- New Robin Character Flatline Had A Cameo In Detective Comics #1034
- King In Black Not Quite Finished In Savage Avengers #19 And Scream
- Deep Krakoan Dives In Cable #9, Excalibur #19 and Savage Avengers #19
- One Year Ago, Everything Changed – The Daily LITG, 24th March 2021
LITG six years ago – the comic industry was being mothballed.
It was the end of times.
- "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
- Diamond's Steve Geppi Confirms Closure, No New Comics After This Week
- "Stargirl" Creator/Co-Showrunner Geoff Johns Releases Heartfelt Letter
- "Supergirl": So Why Did The Show Kill Off Jeremiah Danvers So Sloppily?
- Diamond Comic Distributors No Longer Taking In New Comics
- The State of the Comics Industry Under Coronavirus – On Tuesday
- DC Comics' Printer Closes Tomorrow
- Steve Geppi and Diamond Making Plans For After The Coronavirus Pandemic
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Comic Store In Your Future No More?
LITG seven years ago – Walking Dead was previewed
And The Orville was reviewed.
- 'The Walking Dead' Season 9, Episode 16 "The Storm" [PREVIEW]
- 'The Orville' Season 2, Episode 11 "Lasting Impressions" Review [Spoilers]
- Imagine Doing 'Alien' As Your High School Play Because These Kids Did
- Welcome to the X-Men, Jonathan Hickman… Hope We Survive the Experience [X-ual Healing 3-20-19]
- Tini Howard and Kei Zama Launch New Death's Head Comic For Marvel, With Wiccan and Hulking
- Everything in Mark Brooks' Art For Jonathan Hickman's House of X and Powers of X is There For a Reason
- Is Chris Claremont About to Rewrite the History of Nightcrawler? (Spoilers)
- Mr. and Mrs. X #9 Introduces Another Secret X-Men Child (SPOILERS)
- Marvel Comics Doesn't Want Anyone to Think the Punisher is a Hero
- Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe Gets an Omnibus, and More For 2019
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Angel Medina, artist on Spawn, Hulk, Warlock, Avengers, Spider-Man.
- Kathy Bottarini, comic store owner of Comic Book Box, California
- Megan Kilar, store manager of Comics Unlimited, Concord, New Hampshire
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