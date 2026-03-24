Posted in: Comics | Tagged: firings, newlitg

Boom Studios Firings And Promotions In The Daily LITG, 24th March 2026

Boom Studios' firings and promotions was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Boom Studios firings and executive moves top comic industry news on Bleeding Cool

Recap of the most-read pop culture and comic book stories from the past seven years

LITG dives into recent industry shakeups, headline controversies, and upcoming releases

Spotlights comic book creators’ birthdays and links to subscribe to daily comic news updates

Boom Studios' firings and promotions was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Boom And Bust, the most read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Diamond Comics Auction

LITG two years ago… DC Comics X Artificial Intelligence

LITG three years ago, Cherry Poptart Returns In Vault Comics Crossover

LITG four years ago, Marvel's Toilet Paper Printing Process

LITG five years ago, DC Comics recalls the Grant Morrison Superman Omnibus

LITG six years ago – the comic industry was being mothballed.

It was the end of times.

LITG seven years ago – Walking Dead was previewed

And The Orville was reviewed.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Angel Medina , artist on Spawn, Hulk, Warlock, Avengers, Spider-Man.

, artist on Spawn, Hulk, Warlock, Avengers, Spider-Man. Kathy Bottarini , comic store owner of Comic Book Box, California

, comic store owner of Comic Book Box, California Megan Kilar, store manager of Comics Unlimited, Concord, New Hampshire

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