DC Comics' Absolute Evil in The Daily LITG, 17th of July 2025
DC Comics' Absolute Evil was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
DC Comics' Absolute Evil and the ten most popular stories yesterday
- DC Comics Launches Absolute Evil In October 2025 Absolute Solicits
- The Next Big DC Comics Event From DC Comics Is Called DC K.O.
- Firefly: Alan Tudyk Wants Joss Whedon Back; References Allegations
- Si Spurrier Tells Us All Why He Is Leaving The Flash With #25
- Wolvie, Radioactive Spider-Man & Omega Kids in X-Men Age Of Revelation
- Now Marvel Does Their Own Version Of Fantastic Four/Gargoyles
- Rogue Storm, Iron & Frost, Sinister's Six in X-Men: Age Of Revelation
- Who Are The Seraphim Of X-Men: Age Of Revelation? (XSpoilers)
- Even More X-Men: Age Of Revelation Character Spoilers On Bleeding Cool
- Marvel Publishes A Tribute To Peter David In Its Comics From Today
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Will Nathan Fillion Announce His New Comic From Dark Horse At SDCC?
- Marc Silvestri Signing 3-5 Hours A Day At His SDCC Top Cow Booth
- This San Diego Comic-Con Panel Gives Away 20 Pieces Of Original Art
- The Truth Behind a Future White Black Panther in The World To Come #2
- X-Men Changing Timelines, Kitty Pryde, Kamala Khan & Cyclops XSpoilers
- Brenden Fletcher, Karl Kerschl, Becky Cloonan's Gotham Academy 2025 #1
- How Many Meetings Do Mutants Take? XSpoilers Answers The Question
- Tee-Nah Of Gorilla City – DC's Character Find Of 2025? (Spoilers)
- How Doug Ramsey Deals With US Government In X-Men: Age Of Revelation
- New Gods Looks At The Absolute Universe Today (New Gods #8 Spoilers)
- X-Men Age Of Revelation Today in The Daily LITG, 16th of July 2025
LITG one year ago, Chip Zdarsky
- Chip Zdarsky's Surprise Comics News Magazine in Shops Tomorrow
- Hasbro Rolls Out New Transformers: The Movie Optimus Prime Figure
- Ultimate Hawkeye to be Native American and is Cyclops A Young Girl?
- Dick Grayson, Victim of Identity Politics in Nightwing #116 (Spoilers)
- Marvel's Plans For Doctor Doom In 2024 And 2025 (Spoilers)
- Days Of Future Past in Dark Knights Of Steel: Allwinter #1 Spoilers
- Scott Snyder & Josh Williamson On DC All-In & Absolute Universe
- The Boys: Is There Something to Those Recent Soldier Boy References?
- The Wonder Years Star Danica McKellar Shares OG Cast Reunion Photo
- Super7 Debuts Limited Edition TMNT Pizza Party ReAction for SDCC
- Killer Mermaids, Lagoon Creatures, the Horror of Nightmare, at Auction
- Lunar Distribution Sponsor Eisner Awards For The First Time
- Matt Baker's South Sea Girl in Seven Seas Comics #3, up for Auction
- Chip Mosher Finds Ross Richie's Pull Box And Leaves Him A Present
- The Second Bleeding Cool Enormous San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Party List
- Robert Rankin Books Sell More In One Day Now, Than In A Month Before
- Matt Baker Covers Quality's Bride Romances #7, Up for Auction
- Suzanne Samin & Amalas Rosa Sell Fear Of Falling Rights for 6 Figures
- David Quinn's The Addiction #1 & #2 Debut Early at San Diego Comic-Con
- Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder by Dav Pilkey Sells Over 880,000 Copies
- Marvel's Plans For Doctor Doom in The Daily LITG, 16th of July 2024
LITG two years ago, Superman back in the shower
- Still In The Shower With Superman in The Daily LITG, 15th July 2023
- DC Comics Recalls Neon Covers For Knight Terrors #1, Now $25 On eBay
- Superman's Shower Scene in The Daily LITG, 12th of July 2023
- Beast Kingdom Unveils Dynamic 8ction Heroes Batman Returns Figure
- Indiana Jones 5 Director Defends a Major Character's Off-Screen Death
- A Walk Around The South London Comics & Zine Fair 2023
- Mad Cave Adds Miraculous, Fate: The Winx Saga and Princess Gwenevere
- Advance Sales Of The Devils Cut #1 From DSTLRY Going For Hundreds
LITG three years ago, Chris Claremont's New Marvel Comic Is… X-Treme X-Men²
- Chris Claremont's New Marvel Comic Is… X-Treme X-Men²
- Jersey Shore 2.NO? MTV Pauses Reality Show Reboot Filming
- Hasbro Debuts Legends Spider-Man: No Way Home Three Peters Pack
- Amanda Conner's Hot And Messy Artbook Comes With Content Warnings
- Oni Press Issue Statement About Firings Not Written By Anyone At Oni
- Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Reveals 60th Anniversary Plans
- "Waiting For The Inevitable NFT" – Comics Industry Reacts To Oni Press
- Geoff Johns & Gary Frank's Junkyard Joe #1 From Image in October
- We Got To Preview Some Of The Walking Dead: Last Mile
- It's Time to Break the Bat with McFarlane's New DC Comics Bane MegaFig
- Everlasting Wynd- Thank FOC It's Saturday, the 16th of July, 2022
- Two Good Previews Of Batman: One Bad Day: Two Face & Riddler
- League Of Littles Graphic Novel by Casey Lyall & Ken Niimura For 2025
- Oni Press' Bizarre Statement in The Daily LITG July 16th 2022
- One Million Moms Says Thor Is Against Their Beliefs – But Which Ones?
Low Key Loki four years ago
- Loki E06 Review: Marvel Still Fundamentally Misunderstands TV Writing
- Funko FunKon Day 3 – MOTU, Harry Potter, DC Comics, and More
- DC Comics October 2021 Solicitations In Full – Not Just Batman
- Marvel Legends Fan First Friday: Galactus HasLab Revealed
- Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Shares Season 6 Production Update
- Is Image Comics Pioneering A New Gilded Age Of Comics?
- Star Trek: Discovery Star Sonequa Martin-Green Offers Season 4 Update
- Funko FunKon Day 2 Reveals – Suicide Squad, Cap Wolf, and More
- Transformers Shattered Glass Jetfire Chooses His Path With Hasbro
- Andrea's Return To The Walking Dead? (Spoilers)
- Robin and Flatline, Sitting in a Tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G?! Robin #7
- Coffin Bound Creators Show Us How Gotham Became The Arkham City
- Who Will Betray the Justice League in October's Last Ride #6?
- Scott Snyder To Write New Batman/Fortnite With Donald Mustard
- Image Comics Partners With Panel Syndicate For Friday
- Mike Mignola's Hellboy: The Silver Lantern Club Set for October
- Listen To Blur's Graham Coxon New Graphic Novel, Superstate
- Whose Secret Origin Will Be Revealed In Mighty Morphin #10?
- Late And Returnable: Superman And The Authority
- Lunar Thinks Shops May Order Too Many DC Free Comic Book Day Titles
- Aquarius: Book Of Mer, Sighted- Thank FOC It's Friday, 16th July 2021
- Reginald Hudlin To Direct Black Cotton Star Graphic Novel Adaptation
- Stray Dogs Make A Big Noise In This Week's Advance Reorders
- Dynamite Creates Curiosity Books Kids Line For Paw Patrol
- Where It All Began For The Walking Dead – Daily LITG 16th July 2021
LITG five years ago, Wonder Woman 1984 Photos
As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, the appearance of Grifter on a Batman cover suggested an immediate return of WildStorm to DC Comics. Well, it took a year.
- 15 New Images from Wonder Woman 1984 from Recently Released Books
- Grifter and Maybe Wildstorm to Return To DC and Batman?
- Dancing with the Stars Made the Wrong Pick with Tyra Banks: Opinion
- American Horror Story: Angelica Ross' Season 10 Words Speak Volumes
- Giant-Size X-Men: Magneto #1 is 50 Cents of Comic in a $5 Bag [XH]
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Adds AI Teammates Today
- Wild-n-Out Host Nick Cannon Fired by ViacomCBS Over "Hateful Speech"
- Pokémon GO Friendship Event Is The Final Challenge Before GO Fest
- The Masked Singer Host Nick Cannon Has FOX Support, Posts Apology
- X-Men Free Comic Book Day Suggests Sunset Of X to Follow Dawn Of X
LITG six years ago, it was San Diego Fifty.
Six years ago, San Diego Comic-Con began its fiftieth annual event.
- Marvel to Kill Off Immortal Hulk in October's Immortal Hulk #25
- Matthew Rosenberg Says It Was Painful to Kill Off So Many X-Men
- Could Batman #75 Bring Us A Brand New Robin? (Possible Spoilers)
- Meet the New Writers of James Bond 007 – Vita Ayala and Danny Lore
- The PlayStation Classic Is Now Only $20 And Still Seems Pricey
- 37 Reasons Why Tomorrow is A Monster Wednesday for New Comics Day
- "Castle Rock" Season 2: The Town Begins to Take Shape Again [IMAGES]
- The Batman's Grave: Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch Series Launches in October
- "Preacher" Season 4: Jesse, Tulip, Cassidy, Herr Starr's "Impressions"
- "Rick and Morty" Season 4 Images: Rick Goes "Gladiator"? Crocubots?
Comic Book birthdays today
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Christos Gage, writer on Daredevil, Spider-Man,
- Richard Moore, creator of Far West, Boneyard and Deja Vu.
- Brian Andersen, creator of Mormon superhero The Stripling Warrior.
- Jason J. Hughes, Co-owner All the Rage Comics & Games.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
