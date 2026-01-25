Posted in: Comics | Tagged: imperial, newlitg, ultimate

Marvel April 2026 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 25th January, 2026

Marvel Comics April 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Marvel Comics April 2026 solicits dominate reader interest and industry discussion this week

Marvel Comics April 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel Comics April 2026 Solicits and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, DC Comics Solicits

LITG two years ago… The Roxxin' Thor

LITG three years ago, Creator Clash 2

LITG four years ago, Something Supernatural Something

LITG five years ago, Star Trek, Superman, Hulk #181

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG six years ago – we knew Secret Invasion was coming

And Lion Forge lost its beat.

LITG seven years ago – Hush fell

And DC Comics was restructuring – setting the tone for the next two years.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Kev Walker, artist on 2000AD, Thunderbolts and Doctor Aphra.

artist on 2000AD, Thunderbolts and Doctor Aphra. Geoff Johns , writer of Doomsday Clock and Shazam.

, writer of Doomsday Clock and Shazam. Former Dark Horse editorial director, Meloney C. Crawford.

Gary Cohn, comics writer, co-creator of Princess Amethyst, Gemworld and Blue Devil.

comics writer, co-creator of Princess Amethyst, Gemworld and Blue Devil. Turtel Onli, Father of the Black Age of Comics.

Father of the Black Age of Comics. John Lustig, Donald Duck comics writer

Donald Duck comics writer Chuck Wojtkiewicz, artist of Justice League, Jaguar and Southern Knights.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

