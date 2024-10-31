Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mary jane, peter parker
Mary Jane And Peter Parker in The Daily LITG, 31st of October, 2024
Mary Jane And Peter Parker in yesterday's Amazing Spider-Man #60 topped Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters
Mary Jane And Peter Parker in yesterday's Amazing Spider-Man #60 topped Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.
Mary Jane And Peter Parker in Amazing Spider-Man #60 and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Peter Parker And Mary Jane in Zeb Wells' Final Amazing Spider-Man #60
- The Future Of Amazing Spider-Man Into 2025 Starts Today At Marvel
- Ben Reilly's Eternal Future in Amazing Spider-Man #60 & Chasm #3
- Superman & Lois Season 4 Ep. 6 Overview: Clark & Luthor, Face-to-Face
- New Powers For Mister Fantastic, Tomorrow (Fantastic Four Spoilers)
- 3W3M Kickstarter Jumping On Point For Jonathan Hickman's New Universe
- Joe Rogan Addresses Tony Hinchcliffe's Puerto Rico Insult, Reaction
- Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 Key Art: It's Time to Take on The World
- The Daily Show Unleashes Triumph on Trump Supporters at MSG Rally
- Wonder Man Arrives December 2025; Marvel Trailer Previews Series
- Fabcaro Will Return For The Next Asterix Comic With Didier Conrad
- IDW/Top Shelf To Publish George Takei's It Rhymes With Takei
- Magneto Was Right or Xavier Was Right… Partisan Politics in NYX #4
- Darren Aronofsky's Human Nature in Abrams Comics January 2025 Solicits
- The Vatican Attends Lucca, Launching Their Cartoon Mascot, Luce
- Printwatch: Beneath The Trees, Devour & Hack/Slash Get More Printings
- Lining Up Through The Night For One Piece Sketches At Lucca
- Peach Momoko Draws Bruno Barbieri at Lucca- Will There Be Food Fights?
- The Pasta & Bubble Tea of Yoshitaka Amano at Lucca Comics & Games 2024
- Ben Reilly And Peter Parker in The Daily LITG, 30th of October, 2024
LITG one year ago, Captain Krakoa
- The Identity Of Captain Krakoa (Big Massive XSpoilers)
- Batman & His Bruce Wayne Secret Identity With Big Gotham War Spoilers
- Three Jokers Are Back In Continuity Thanks To Gotham War (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who: Here's Why Disney Viewers Shouldn't Get TOO Excited
- A Censored Preview For a Harley Quinn Reunion on The Hunters
- How Gotham City Will Be Changed After The Gotham War (Spoilers)
- Avengers #7 Preview: When the World Stops Making Sense
- Power Girl, Supergirl And Anne Hathaway Cupcakes (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who Preview Image: David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor In Action
- The Cast/Creators Of Ghosts Will "Probably" Be Working Together Again
- Overruled is "Suits Meets The Boys" From Dynamite, Sometime in 2024
- Flash Gordon Ramps Up For 90th Birthday In 2024 With New Daily Strip
- Adolescence Sans Puberty in I'm Going Through Something Graphic Novel
- Disney Creates New African Voices Graphic Novel Imprint, KugaliInk
- 33 Shots Of Cosplay From A Final Day Of MCM London Comic Con
- Four Days To Hit Steve Niles & Francesco Francavilla Kickstarter Goal
- The Hunters Hunted in The Daily LITG, 30th October 2023
LITG two years ago, Dynamite Sell Over 100,000 Copies Of Disney's Gargoyles #1
- Dynamite Sell Over 100,000 Copies Of Disney's Gargoyles #1 So Far
- The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 6 Preview: Murder, Mayhem, "Chenford" & More
- 52 Shots Of Cosplay at MCM London Comic Con October 2022
- How To Catch Zorua In Pokemon GO For Real This Time
- Dream's Voice Sounds Like Writing In Stone – Sandman Stars At MCM
- Brendan McCarthy To Stop Drawing Comics After Failing Eyesight
- Star Wars Darth Malak Takes Charge with New The Black Series Figure
- Titans Season 4 Eps. 1 & 2 Images: Lex Luthor, Mother Mayhem & More
- Remember When Stephen Platt Came To Marc Spector: Moon Knight?
- How People Reacted To A Black Green Lantern, In 1971
- When Wolverine First Met Daredevil, In 1983
- 202 Artist Alley Booth Photos at MCM London Comic Con October 2022
- Primer Tries to Join Teen Titans in Second DC Comics Graphic Novel
- The Saint & Lev Gleason's Silver Streak Comics, Up for Auction
- Frank Miller Variant Covers For Ronin & Ancient Enemies at Baltimore
- Titans and The Witcher's Season 4 in the Daily LITG 30th October 2022
LITG three years ago, A Scarlet Witch For Hallowe'en
- Scarlet Witch Breaks Reality with New WandaVision Iron Studios Statue
- Wil Wheaton: Fans Okay to Separate Buffy from "Garbage" Joss Whedon
- AEW Dynamite: Andrade Finally Addresses the Elephant in the Room
- AEW Rampage: In Kingston vs. Danielson, Tony Khan Has Gone Too Far
- Nintendo Releases Physical Edition Of Metroid Dread: Special Edition
- When DC Asked Readers If They Wanted To Read Comics About Black People
- Superman: Son Of Kal-El – Has Everyone Forgotten How Stories Work?
- The Venture Bros.: Jackson Publick Offers "Long-Form Special" Update
- Orbital Comics In London Finally Closes Shop
- Bob Layton Spends Three Weeks Recreating All Of Iron Man's Armour
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Omega and Echo Figures Revealed by Hasbro
- Dexter: New Blood Episode 1 Preview: A "Cold Snap" Changes Everything
- Bosch Spinoff Series Signals Season 1 Filming Wrap with Last Ep Look
- Scarlet Witch Breaks Reality with New WandaVision Iron Studios Statue
- The Venture Bros.: Jackson Publick Offers "Long-Form Special" Update
- A Sneak Peek At Maps Of The Marvel Universe From Asgard To Wakanda
- Danny DeVito Thanks FOC It's Saturday, 30th of October 2021
- From Alan Moore To Yoko Ono, The Most Important Comic Book on Earth
- Jason Shiga Sells Graphic Novel Series Adventuregame Comics To Abrams
- Sugar Apple Fairy Tale: Yen Press Announces Digital Release of Manga
- Black Widow Director Assistant Writes YA Graphic Novel School Spirits
- Pat McCormick's Charley & Humphrey To Be A Comic Book In 2022
- Maple Lam's Monkey King And The World Of Myths From Penguin in 2023
- Andrade's Elephant In The Daily LITG, 30th October 2021
LITG four years ago: The Last Ronin and The Mandalorian
- TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 The Remaining Turtle Revealed (Spoilers)
- Costume Gengar Raid Spotlight: 2 Ways to Get the Shiny in Pokémon GO
- The Mandalorian Razor Crest Hasbro HasLabs Hits 13,000 Backers
- How To Evolve Galarian Yamask To Runerigus In Pokémon GO
- The West Wing Reunion Offered to Non-HBO Max Subscribers for Free
- Alolan Marowak Raid Day Is Tomorrow In Pokémon GO
- Niantic Apologizes For Turning Off Shiny Shadows In Pokémon GO
- SNL Weekend Update's Colin Jost, Actor Scarlett Johansson Tie Knot
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman on Morpheus Casting, Season Stories & More
- Shadow Mewtwo In Pokémon GO: To Purify Or Not To Purify?
- "One Down One To Go", Wonder Woman's Nubia Returns For Future State
- King In Black Vs X Of Swords Destruction – Thank FOC It's Friday
- Super-Pets Detailed in Death Metal: The Multiverse Who Laughs
- Mirka Andolfo Takes Merciless and Sweet Paprika to Image Comics
- Si Spurrier On Quoting Boris Johnson In John Constantine: Hellblazer
- Can Anything Stop Something Is Killing The Children?
- Orbital Comics to Revive Zippo Records in London's West End
- Anthony Scaramucci's Superman Vs Muhammad Ali – Or Is It?
- Peach Momoko's Sleeping Beauties Are Too Much for eBay
LITG five years ago, Nightwing's dick made for a headline
And we had some new swear words to celebrate.
- The Moment Nightwing Lost His Dick in Nightwing Annual #2 (Spoilers)
- A New Swear Word For DC Comics – and Harry Potter – in Today's Sandman Presents: Hellblazer
- Does the Possible New Wolverine Logo Confirm a Long-Running X-Men Fan Theory?
- Keanu Reeves Appears as John Constantine in Today's Hellblazer
- Tom King's Last Word About Batman in Batman Annual #4, Today, Requires Many New Writers (Spoilers)
- Gossip: All Change at DC Comics – New Group Editors For Batman, Superman and DCU?
- Today, Tom Taylor Brings Two Of His Previous Series into DCeased #6 Finale (Spoilers)
- "Sons of Anarchy": Kurt Sutter – "Mayans" Disney Joke; "SoA" Prequel
- Marvel Legends Build A Figures Announced by Hasbro
- Is John Constantine Talking to Dan DiDio About the DC Timeline in Sandman Universe: Hellblazer Special? (Spoilers)
- They Only Gone And Brought Back Jamie Braddock in Excalibur #1 (Spoilers)
- Could Silver Surfer Save the World in Absolute Carnage? (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Announces Contents For Batwoman/Supergirl: World's Finest Giant #1
- "Supernatural" Season 15: Jared Padalecki Arrest Shouldn't Impact Filming
- A New Origin For an Old Wonder Woman Foe – But Could This be 5G in the Making? (Annual #3 Spoilers)
- The Effects of Marauders and Moira On Upcoming Dawn Of X
- Galactus is DCeased in Marvel Zombies: Resurrection #1 [Preview]
LITG six years ago, it was Wonder Woman's nipples that got an outing
While Mimic was facing the axe.
- When Wonder Woman Exposed A Nipple And Everyone Somehow Just Got On With Things
- Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
- In Tomorrow's Extinction #4, a Member of the Original X-Men Will Die
- What if You Didn't See the Death of Superman Coming?
- Do We See Poison Ivy Die in Heroes In Crisis #2?
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Hulk writer Bruce Jones
- DC Comics artist, former editor and art director, Mark Chiarello.
- 2000AD EIC Matt Smith
- Underground cartoonist operating as Foolbert Sturgeon, Frank Stack.
- Transformers and GI JOE artist Andrew Froedge
- Webcomics creator Daniel Merlin Goodbrey
- Comic book journalist and store worker Jeff Lester
- Comic book reviewer Jeremy Boreske
