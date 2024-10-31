Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Mary Jane And Peter Parker in The Daily LITG, 31st of October, 2024

Mary Jane And Peter Parker in yesterday's Amazing Spider-Man #60 topped Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Spider-Man #60's Mary Jane & Peter Parker story leads Bleeding Cool's top rankings.
  • Discover the future of Spider-Man with Zeb Wells' series finale making waves.
  • From Superman to Cobra Kai, explore top pop culture headlines on Bleeding Cool.
  • Celebrate comic legends with industry gossip and birthday shout-outs in LITG.

Mary Jane And Peter Parker in yesterday's Amazing Spider-Man #60 topped Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Peter Parker And Mary Jane in Zeb Wells' Final Amazing Spider-Man #60
Mary Jane and Peter Parker in Amazing Spider-Man #60

Mary Jane And Peter Parker in Amazing Spider-Man #60 and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Peter Parker And Mary Jane in Zeb Wells' Final Amazing Spider-Man #60
  2. The Future Of Amazing Spider-Man Into 2025 Starts Today At Marvel
  3. Ben Reilly's Eternal Future in Amazing Spider-Man #60 & Chasm #3
  4. Superman & Lois Season 4 Ep. 6 Overview: Clark & Luthor, Face-to-Face
  5. New Powers For Mister Fantastic, Tomorrow (Fantastic Four Spoilers)
  6. 3W3M Kickstarter Jumping On Point For Jonathan Hickman's New Universe
  7. Joe Rogan Addresses Tony Hinchcliffe's Puerto Rico Insult, Reaction
  8. Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 Key Art: It's Time to Take on The World
  9. The Daily Show Unleashes Triumph on Trump Supporters at MSG Rally
  10. Wonder Man Arrives December 2025; Marvel Trailer Previews Series

And other stories you might prefer…

  1. Fabcaro Will Return For The Next Asterix Comic With Didier Conrad
  2. IDW/Top Shelf To Publish George Takei's It Rhymes With Takei
  3. Magneto Was Right or Xavier Was Right… Partisan Politics in NYX #4
  4. Darren Aronofsky's Human Nature in Abrams Comics January 2025 Solicits
  5. The Vatican Attends Lucca, Launching Their Cartoon Mascot, Luce
  6. Printwatch: Beneath The Trees, Devour & Hack/Slash Get More Printings
  7. Lining Up Through The Night For One Piece Sketches At Lucca
  8. Peach Momoko Draws Bruno Barbieri at Lucca- Will There Be Food Fights?
  9. The Pasta & Bubble Tea of Yoshitaka Amano at Lucca Comics & Games 2024
  10. Ben Reilly And Peter Parker in The Daily LITG, 30th of October, 2024

LITG one year ago, Captain Krakoa

The Identity Of Captain Krakoa (Big Massive XSpoilers)
Captain Krakoa
  1. The Identity Of Captain Krakoa (Big Massive XSpoilers)
  2. Batman & His Bruce Wayne Secret Identity With Big Gotham War Spoilers
  3. Three Jokers Are Back In Continuity Thanks To Gotham War (Spoilers)
  4. Doctor Who: Here's Why Disney Viewers Shouldn't Get TOO Excited
  5. A Censored Preview For a Harley Quinn Reunion on The Hunters
  6. How Gotham City Will Be Changed After The Gotham War (Spoilers)
  7. Avengers #7 Preview: When the World Stops Making Sense
  8. Power Girl, Supergirl And Anne Hathaway Cupcakes (Spoilers)
  9. Doctor Who Preview Image: David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor In Action
  10. The Cast/Creators Of Ghosts Will "Probably" Be Working Together Again
  11. Overruled is "Suits Meets The Boys" From Dynamite, Sometime in 2024
  12. Flash Gordon Ramps Up For 90th Birthday In 2024 With New Daily Strip
  13. Adolescence Sans Puberty in I'm Going Through Something Graphic Novel
  14. Disney Creates New African Voices Graphic Novel Imprint, KugaliInk
  15. 33 Shots Of Cosplay From A Final Day Of MCM London Comic Con
  16. Four Days To Hit Steve Niles & Francesco Francavilla Kickstarter Goal
  17. The Hunters Hunted in The Daily LITG, 30th October 2023

LITG two years ago, Dynamite Sell Over 100,000 Copies Of Disney's Gargoyles #1

Cover image for GARGOYLES #1 CVR B CONNER

  1. Dynamite Sell Over 100,000 Copies Of Disney's Gargoyles #1 So Far
  2. The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 6 Preview: Murder, Mayhem, "Chenford" & More
  3. 52 Shots Of Cosplay at MCM London Comic Con October 2022
  4. How To Catch Zorua In Pokemon GO For Real This Time
  5. Dream's Voice Sounds Like Writing In Stone – Sandman Stars At MCM
  6. Brendan McCarthy To Stop Drawing Comics After Failing Eyesight
  7. Star Wars Darth Malak Takes Charge with New The Black Series Figure
  8. Titans Season 4 Eps. 1 & 2 Images: Lex Luthor, Mother Mayhem & More
  9. Remember When Stephen Platt Came To Marc Spector: Moon Knight?
  10. How People Reacted To A Black Green Lantern, In 1971
  11. When Wolverine First Met Daredevil, In 1983
  12. 202 Artist Alley Booth Photos at MCM London Comic Con October 2022
  13. Primer Tries to Join Teen Titans in Second DC Comics Graphic Novel
  14. The Saint & Lev Gleason's Silver Streak Comics, Up for Auction
  15. Frank Miller Variant Covers For Ronin & Ancient Enemies at Baltimore
  16. Titans and The Witcher's Season 4 in the Daily LITG 30th October 2022

LITG three years ago, A Scarlet Witch For Hallowe'en

Scarlet Witch Breaks Reality with New WandaVision Iron Studios Statue
A Scarlet Witch For Hallowe'en In The Daily LITG 31st October 2021 – Credit: Iron Studios
  1. Scarlet Witch Breaks Reality with New WandaVision Iron Studios Statue
  2. Wil Wheaton: Fans Okay to Separate Buffy from "Garbage" Joss Whedon
  3. AEW Dynamite: Andrade Finally Addresses the Elephant in the Room
  4. AEW Rampage: In Kingston vs. Danielson, Tony Khan Has Gone Too Far
  5. Nintendo Releases Physical Edition Of Metroid Dread: Special Edition
  6. When DC Asked Readers If They Wanted To Read Comics About Black People
  7. Superman: Son Of Kal-El – Has Everyone Forgotten How Stories Work?
  8. The Venture Bros.: Jackson Publick Offers "Long-Form Special" Update
  9. Orbital Comics In London Finally Closes Shop
  10. Bob Layton Spends Three Weeks Recreating All Of Iron Man's Armour
  11. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Omega and Echo Figures Revealed by Hasbro
  12. Dexter: New Blood Episode 1 Preview: A "Cold Snap" Changes Everything
  13. Bosch Spinoff Series Signals Season 1 Filming Wrap with Last Ep Look
  14. Scarlet Witch Breaks Reality with New WandaVision Iron Studios Statue
  15. The Venture Bros.: Jackson Publick Offers "Long-Form Special" Update
  16. A Sneak Peek At Maps Of The Marvel Universe From Asgard To Wakanda
  17. Danny DeVito Thanks FOC It's Saturday, 30th of October 2021
  18. From Alan Moore To Yoko Ono, The Most Important Comic Book on Earth
  19. Jason Shiga Sells Graphic Novel Series Adventuregame Comics To Abrams
  20. Sugar Apple Fairy Tale: Yen Press Announces Digital Release of Manga
  21. Black Widow Director Assistant Writes YA Graphic Novel School Spirits
  22. Pat McCormick's Charley & Humphrey To Be A Comic Book In 2022
  23. Maple Lam's Monkey King And The World Of Myths From Penguin in 2023
  24. Andrade's Elephant In The Daily LITG, 30th October 2021

LITG four years ago: The Last Ronin and The Mandalorian

  1. TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 The Remaining Turtle Revealed (Spoilers)
  2. Costume Gengar Raid Spotlight: 2 Ways to Get the Shiny in Pokémon GO
  3. The Mandalorian Razor Crest Hasbro HasLabs Hits 13,000 Backers
  4. How To Evolve Galarian Yamask To Runerigus In Pokémon GO
  5. The West Wing Reunion Offered to Non-HBO Max Subscribers for Free
  6. Alolan Marowak Raid Day Is Tomorrow In Pokémon GO
  7. Niantic Apologizes For Turning Off Shiny Shadows In Pokémon GO
  8. SNL Weekend Update's Colin Jost, Actor Scarlett Johansson Tie Knot
  9. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman on Morpheus Casting, Season Stories & More
  10. Shadow Mewtwo In Pokémon GO: To Purify Or Not To Purify?
  11. "One Down One To Go", Wonder Woman's Nubia Returns For Future State
  12. King In Black Vs X Of Swords Destruction – Thank FOC It's Friday
  13. Super-Pets Detailed in Death Metal: The Multiverse Who Laughs
  14. Mirka Andolfo Takes Merciless and Sweet Paprika to Image Comics
  15. Si Spurrier On Quoting Boris Johnson In John Constantine: Hellblazer
  16. Can Anything Stop Something Is Killing The Children?
  17. Orbital Comics to Revive Zippo Records in London's West End
  18. Anthony Scaramucci's Superman Vs Muhammad Ali – Or Is It?
  19. Peach Momoko's Sleeping Beauties Are Too Much for eBay

LITG five years ago, Nightwing's dick made for a headline

And we had some new swear words to celebrate.

  1. The Moment Nightwing Lost His Dick in Nightwing Annual #2 (Spoilers)
  2. A New Swear Word For DC Comics – and Harry Potter – in Today's Sandman Presents: Hellblazer
  3. Does the Possible New Wolverine Logo Confirm a Long-Running X-Men Fan Theory?
  4. Keanu Reeves Appears as John Constantine in Today's Hellblazer
  5. Tom King's Last Word About Batman in Batman Annual #4, Today, Requires Many New Writers (Spoilers)
  6. Gossip: All Change at DC Comics – New Group Editors For Batman, Superman and DCU?
  7. Today, Tom Taylor Brings Two Of His Previous Series into DCeased #6 Finale (Spoilers)
  8. "Sons of Anarchy": Kurt Sutter – "Mayans" Disney Joke; "SoA" Prequel
  9. Marvel Legends Build A Figures Announced by Hasbro
  10. Is John Constantine Talking to Dan DiDio About the DC Timeline in Sandman Universe: Hellblazer Special? (Spoilers)
  11. They Only Gone And Brought Back Jamie Braddock in Excalibur #1 (Spoilers)
  12. Could Silver Surfer Save the World in Absolute Carnage? (Spoilers)
  13. DC Comics Announces Contents For Batwoman/Supergirl: World's Finest Giant #1
  14. "Supernatural" Season 15: Jared Padalecki Arrest Shouldn't Impact Filming
  15. A New Origin For an Old Wonder Woman Foe – But Could This be 5G in the Making? (Annual #3 Spoilers)
  16. The Effects of Marauders and Moira On Upcoming Dawn Of X
  17. Galactus is DCeased in Marvel Zombies: Resurrection #1 [Preview]

LITG six years ago, it was Wonder Woman's nipples that got an outing

While Mimic was facing the axe.

  1. When Wonder Woman Exposed A Nipple And Everyone Somehow Just Got On With Things
  2. Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
  3. In Tomorrow's Extinction #4, a Member of the Original X-Men Will Die
  4. What if You Didn't See the Death of Superman Coming? 
  5. Do We See Poison Ivy Die in Heroes In Crisis #2?

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Hulk writer Bruce Jones
  • DC Comics artist, former editor and art director, Mark Chiarello.
  • 2000AD EIC Matt Smith
  • Underground cartoonist operating as Foolbert Sturgeon, Frank Stack.
  • Transformers and GI JOE artist Andrew Froedge
  • Webcomics creator Daniel Merlin Goodbrey
  • Comic book journalist and store worker Jeff Lester
  • Comic book reviewer Jeremy Boreske

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Mary Jane, Mary Jane, Mary Jane, Mary Jane, Mary Jane, Mary Jane

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.