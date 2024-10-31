Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mary jane, peter parker

Mary Jane And Peter Parker in The Daily LITG, 31st of October, 2024

Mary Jane And Peter Parker in yesterday's Amazing Spider-Man #60 topped Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters

Article Summary Spider-Man #60's Mary Jane & Peter Parker story leads Bleeding Cool's top rankings.

Discover the future of Spider-Man with Zeb Wells' series finale making waves.

From Superman to Cobra Kai, explore top pop culture headlines on Bleeding Cool.

Celebrate comic legends with industry gossip and birthday shout-outs in LITG.

Mary Jane And Peter Parker in yesterday's Amazing Spider-Man #60 topped Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Mary Jane And Peter Parker in Amazing Spider-Man #60 and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And other stories you might prefer…

LITG one year ago, Captain Krakoa

LITG two years ago, Dynamite Sell Over 100,000 Copies Of Disney's Gargoyles #1

LITG three years ago, A Scarlet Witch For Hallowe'en

LITG four years ago: The Last Ronin and The Mandalorian

LITG five years ago, Nightwing's dick made for a headline

And we had some new swear words to celebrate.

LITG six years ago, it was Wonder Woman's nipples that got an outing

While Mimic was facing the axe.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Hulk writer Bruce Jones

DC Comics artist, former editor and art director, Mark Chiarello.

2000AD EIC Matt Smith

Underground cartoonist operating as Foolbert Sturgeon, Frank Stack.

Transformers and GI JOE artist Andrew Froedge

Webcomics creator Daniel Merlin Goodbrey

Comic book journalist and store worker Jeff Lester

Comic book reviewer Jeremy Boreske

