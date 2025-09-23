Posted in: Comics | Tagged: green arrow, newlitg

DC Comics Cancels Green Arrow in The Daily LITG, 23rd September 2025

DC Comics cancels Green Arrow with #31 in The Daily LITG, for the 23rd of September 2025

Article Summary DC Comics cancels Green Arrow with issue #31, making headlines in the comic book world

The latest Lying In The Gutters roundup tracks the top trending stories in pop culture and comics

Marvel and DC shake up their rosters, with Wonder Man also pulled from the schedule

Catch up on past years' biggest comic news, including iconic series debuts and cancellations

DC Comics Cancels Green Arrow was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

DC Comics Cancels Green Arrow and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Brie Larson as Elektra

LITG two years ago, Wonder Woman Lassos Kari Lake

LITG three years ago, XXXX-Terminators

LITG four years ago, No More Guardians Of The Galaxy

LITG five years ago, Rick and Morty and Pokémon GO

LITG six years ago, we promised proper Nightwing would return in 2020

And he did, didn't he? Just took a little longer than anticipated.

LITG seven years ago, Super Smash Bros was leaking…

Which is a very unpleasant image, especially when plumbers are involved.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Peter David, Spider-Man, Supergirl, Star Trek and Hulk writer, co-creator of Sachs & Violens.

Spider-Man, Supergirl, Star Trek and Hulk writer, co-creator of Sachs & Violens. Robert J. Sodaro, creator of Cyberines.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Ultimate, Ultimate, Ultimate, Ultimate, Ultimate, Ultimate

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!