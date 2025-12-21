Posted in: Comics | Tagged: batwoman, newlitg
DC Comics March 2026 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 21st December 2025
DC Comics' Full March 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
DC Comics' Full March 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
DC Comics' Full March 2026 Solicits and the top ten stories from yesterday
- DC Comics' Full March 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
- A Look Inside Batwoman #1 By Greg Rucka & Dani For DC Next Level
- Sales Of Matt Fraction And Jorge Jimenez's Batman Are Going Up
- That Meeting Of Absolute Batman And Absolute Wonder Woman (Spoilers)
- Game of Thrones: Kit Harington on Jon Snow Return: "No, God No"
- ThunderCats Vs SilverHawks Dynamite Crossover: Road To War In 2026
- Kieron Gillen On Creating A Horror Version Of Spider-Man For Creepshow
- TOLDJA: Wonder Man #1 by Gerry Duggan & Mark Buckingham in March 2026
- Image Comics Full March 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
- GI Joe/Transformers Crossovers In Energon Universe March 2026 Solicits
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Cosplayer VS Shark in Antarctic Press' Full March 2026 Solicits
- Diamond Bankruptcy Court Orders Money in Escrow Released to Publishers
- Mad Cave Studios March 2026 Full Solicits: Exploit, 51, Honor & Curse
- Grek Pak & Fred Van Lente Write Disney Villains: Gaston From Dynamite
- Titan Comics' Full March 2026 Solicits – Rafael Garcia: Henchman #1
- DC Comics' March 2026 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 20th December 2025
In LITG one year ago, The Handmaid's Tale Final Season
- The Handmaid's Tale Final Season "Pretty Chilling But Also Exciting"
- ARK: Survival Ascended Releases The Final Two Updates
- DC Comics Full March 2025 Solicits With Absolute, Hush & James Gunn
- Predator Vs Spider-Man From Marvel In 2025
- Garth Ennis & Dalibor Talajic's Kids- Image Comics March 2025 Solicits
- xXx: Return of Xander Cage Star on the Status of Another Installment
- Marvel Comics March 2025 Solicits and Solicitations In Full
- Bruce Wayne, Batman, Didn't Spend As Much On His Batcave As This…
- Tom King's Wonder Woman War With The Sovereign Ends In March 2025
- Osaka SPD #1 & The Crow #2 in Sumerian March 2025 Solicits
- Is This The Return Of Itsy Bitsy To Amazing Spider-Man?
- Mark Spears' Monsters #4 in Keenspot March 2025 Solicits
- Mark Spears' Monsters #3 Gets 239% Orders Of Mark Spears' Monsters #2
- Detective Kaiju #1 in Massive/Whatnot's March 2025 Solicits
- Mirka Andolfo, Chuck Austen, Patrick Olliffe at Dstlry in March 2025
- Mouse Guard, Out Of Alcatraz, Free For All on Next Week's Previews
- Vampirella #1 & ThunderCats: Lost #1 in Dynamite March 2025 Solicits
- Roy & Inaki Miranda's Blade Forger in Mad Cave March 2025 Solicits
- Dan Panosian & Alessio Avallone's Last Boy in Boom March 2025 Solicits
- Patch Zircher's Solomon Kane #1 in Titan Comics' March 2025 Solicits
- Si Spurrier's The Witcher in Dark Horse March 2025 Full Solicits
- Double The Garth Ennis Action in Rebellion/2000AD March 2025 Solicits
- Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb Batman: Hush 2- The Daily LITG, 20th December 2024
LITG two years ago, X-Men From The Ashes
- Bleeding Cool Scoop: Marvel Will Relaunch X-Men In July 2024
- Marvel Publishes Tribute To Alison Gill On Her Retirement From Comics
- X-Men & Orchis, Kingpin & Krakoa, Now With Added Spider-Man (Spoilers)
- Marvel To Have A Brand New Doctor Strange In 2024
- More Iceman And A New Doctor Strange For 2024 – Here Are The Receipts
- South Park Creators Just Dropped Something "Not Suitable for Children"
- With Spider-Boy Comes Great Spider-Man Responsibility (Spoilers)
- Bleeding Cool Presents IDW Publishing's March 2024 Full Solicitations
- President Biden Condemns Wonder Woman As A Clear And Present Danger
- PCS Collectibles Debuts Mini Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Statue Set
- Pop's Chock'Lit Shoppe Of Horrors in Archie Comics March 2024 Solicits
- It's Jeff & The Avengers: Land Shark Makes Marvel HQ Animated Debut
- When Your Mom Hits On Your Girlfriend- Uncanny Spider-Man #5
- New Lawyers & Bounty Hunters Revealed For Star Wars 2024 (Spoilers)
- A New Doctor Strange For 2024 in The Daily LITG, 20th December 2023
LITG three years ago, AfterShock Comics files for bankruptcy
- AfterShock Comics Files For Bankruptcy, Owes Creators Five Figure Sums
- Fat Jack's, The Oldest Comic Shop In Philadelphia, Needs Help
- Wally West, The Flash Remembers He Was Once Written By Scott Lobdell
- Ryan Ottley Moves From Marvel To Creator-Owned Comics In 2023
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In December 2022
- Now Heavy Metal Is Having Difficulty Paying The Bills?
- Grant Morrison Returns To Sea Guy Eternal On Substack
- Full Creative Teams & Lead Characters in DC's Harley Quinn Romances
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #103 Preview: Lord Zedd Spills the Beans
- Which Came First? Batman Vs Failsafe or Dark Crisis?
- Darkwing Duck #1 Three Weeks Late, Gets A New FOC
- Patton Oswalt & Rachel Leigh Cook Spinoff Radiant Black's No/One
- Asterix Gets FabCaro as New Writer of the World's Best-Selling Comic
- DC Comics' Tribute To Kevin O'Neill, In This Week's Comics
- Fat Jack's Needs You in The Daily LITG, 20th December 2022
LITG four years ago, Punisher Changes His Skull
- The Punisher Gets A New Devil Skull Logo For 2022
- Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?
- Zack Snyder's Justice League Steppenwolf Arrives with Iron Studios
- Jason Aaron Reinvents Marvel's Punisher For 2022
- Doctor Who: A Christmas Carol – Steven Moffat's 1st Overbaked Special
- Ben Reilly Vs Peter Parker In Spider-Man Beyond Before Relaunch
- Holiday Glaceon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players
- Hawkeye E05 Kate/Yelena Scene Proves Writing & Acting Masterclass
- McFarlane Toys Teases New DC Multiverse Figures Are Coming Soon
- Comic Store In Your Future: Did Substack Set Comics Back?
- New Conan In Hour Of The Dragon in Ablaze Comics March 2022 Solicits
- Boba Fett Mania Runs Wild With Star Wars #68 At Heritage Auctions
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer's 25th Anniversary From Boom Studios
- Full Comics Creator Credits In Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spoilers)
- Star Wars #100 CGC 9.8 Copy Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- No American Comics In British Comic Shops Next Week
- First Bishop Appearance In Uncanny X-Men #282, CGC 9.8 At Auction
- Who Is Sleeping With The New Wonder Woman? (Spoilers)
- The Beano Changes 67-Year Old Character's Name Spotty To Scotty
- Disney Plus The Daily LITG, 20th of December 2021
LITG five years ago, WWE, Pokémon GO and Heroes
- WWE TLC Results: Randy Orton Murders Bray Wyatt Live on PPV
- New Years & Holiday Costumes Found In Pokémon GO Code
- Heroes: Tim Kring, Ali Larter Respond to Leonard Roberts' Claims
- Is The Galarian Mr. Mime Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- Prodigal Son Cast Teases Season 2 Twists, Turns; New Images Released
- Always Sunny, Schitt's Creek & 3 More Eps Making Our Holidays Bearable
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Before Dennis? There Was Dr. Cooper
- Doctor Who: Moffat, Smith, Gillan & Darvill Join Christmas Carol Rewatch
- How Will Niantic Handle 2021 Community Days in Pokémon GO?
- Sons of Anarchy: Scott Glenn on Clay Recast; Bikers Not SAMCRO Fans
- Very Objectionable: Supernatural & "Sexy Implications" of Ghost Comics
- Batman Fanservice Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – 20/12/2020
- A Single Collector Negotiates To Buy All King In Black Original Art
- Crossover, Daredevil, Star Wars: High Republic Top Advance Reorders
- Obscure Comics: Batman Arkham Asylum: The Road To Arkham #1
- Travis Charest, Frank Quitely & More With Mark Millar For 2021/2022
- DC Future State Gossip: Why Does Supergirl Hate Superman?
- DC Future State Gossip: New Wonder Woman Gets Even More Political
- DC Future State Gossip: What Future Is There For Teen Titans?
LITG six years ago… your mother was a Tracer
We thought we were so clever with 5G… but knew all about Incoming.
- A-List Marvel Creator Admits to Tracing Other Creators' Work
- 3,124,461 Thoughts About Marvel's Incoming #1, Out On Thursday (Spoilers)
- Everything You Wanted To Know About 5G* (*But Were Afraid To Ask)
- "Sea Of Thieves" Launches "Year In Review" Feature
- Jonathan Hickman's New Image Comic, Decorum, on Front of Next Week's Diamond Previews
- REVIEW: Money Shot #3 — "Their Quest To Screw Their Way Through Space"
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The Future Of The DC Universe – According to Doomsday Clock #12 (Spoilers)
- Preview of Jonathan Hickman and Mike Huddleston's Decorum #1 From Image Comics
- REVIEW: Doomsday Clock #12 — "Selling Its Brand And Not Its Ideas"
LITG seven years ago… Eric Esquivel was cancelled.
And Doomsday Clock was even later.
- DC Comics Confirms Eric Esquivel Dropped From Nightwing, But Will Be Listed In Previews
- Dow Jones Drops 600 Points Day After Extermination #5 Released (Spoilers)
- LATE: Doomsday Clock #9 Slips A Week
- Roy Thomas' Final Thoughts on the Kree/Skrull War Debate
- Grapeshot Games Releases an Extended Trailer for Atlas
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Dr Christina Blanch, owner of Aw Yeah Comics, comics lecturer.
- Doug Wheeler, Swamp Thing writer
- Chris Marrinan, artist on Wonder Woman, Nova, Champions and Doctor Strange
- Glen Johnson, artist on Sun Runners, Beast Warriors of Shaolin, Star Wars
- Mark Engblom, cartoonist
- Chip Zdarsky, comic creator, cartoonist, legend in his own lunchtime.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
