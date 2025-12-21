Posted in: Comics | Tagged: batwoman, newlitg

DC Comics March 2026 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 21st December 2025

DC Comics' Full March 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary DC Comics March 2026 full solicits top the charts with hot new titles and creative teams revealed

Catch up on the ten most-read DC Comics news stories and industry updates from Bleeding Cool

Look back at top comic book headlines from the last seven years, including X-Men, Wonder Woman, and Batman

Celebrate comic creator birthdays and stay updated with our LitG Daily Mailing List subscription

DC Comics' Full March 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

DC Comics' Full March 2026 Solicits and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, The Handmaid's Tale Final Season

LITG two years ago, X-Men From The Ashes

LITG three years ago, AfterShock Comics files for bankruptcy

LITG four years ago, Punisher Changes His Skull

LITG five years ago, WWE, Pokémon GO and Heroes

LITG six years ago… your mother was a Tracer

We thought we were so clever with 5G… but knew all about Incoming.

LITG seven years ago… Eric Esquivel was cancelled.

And Doomsday Clock was even later.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Dr Christina Blanch , owner of Aw Yeah Comics, comics lecturer.

, owner of Aw Yeah Comics, comics lecturer. Doug Wheeler, Swamp Thing writer

Swamp Thing writer Chris Marrinan, artist on Wonder Woman, Nova, Champions and Doctor Strange

artist on Wonder Woman, Nova, Champions and Doctor Strange Glen Johnson , artist on Sun Runners, Beast Warriors of Shaolin, Star Wars

, artist on Sun Runners, Beast Warriors of Shaolin, Star Wars Mark Engblom , cartoonist

, cartoonist Chip Zdarsky, comic creator, cartoonist, legend in his own lunchtime.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!