DC Comics' March 2026 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 20th December 2025
DC Comics' Full March 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
DC Comics' Full March 2026 Solicits and the top ten stories from yesterday
- DC Comics' Full March 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
- Game of Thrones: Kit Harington on Jon Snow Return: "No, God No"
- Kieron Gillen On Creating A Horror Version Of Spider-Man For Creepshow
- Dracula: Official Trailer And Poster For Luc Besson's New Adaptation
- Image Comics Full March 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
- New Powers For Batgirl, Harley Quinn And Guy Gardner After DC's K.O.
- GI Joe/Transformers Crossovers In Energon Universe March 2026 Solicits
- Titans Changes To New Titans With New Team In March 2026
- 31 DC Comics March 2026 Solicits, Frankensteined
- DC Comics Publishes Green Lantern #600 Anniversary In March 2026
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- PrintWatch: Batman/Deadpool, Batman, Absolute Batman & Youngblood
- Todd McFarlane's Spawn March 2026 Solicits – The Road To Spawn #400
- Bad Idea Comics' Full March 2026 Solicits – Ordained, Ends, Save Now
- James Tynion IV Has To Option His Own Comic, The Woods, For Animation
- Oni Press' March 2026 Full Solicits: Cult Of The Lamb To Rick & Morty
- Titans Changes To New Titans in The Daily LITG, 19th of December 2025
In LITG one year ago, Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb's Batman: Hush 2
- Covers For Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb's Batman: Hush 2 Part One… And Two
- Superman Teaser Trailer Screencaps (Just In Case You Missed Anything)
- Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz & John Romita Jr Relaunch Amazing Spider-Man #1
- Tom King's Wonder Woman War With The Sovereign Ends In March 2025
- When Absolute Batman Makes A Deal With The Absolute Devil (Spoilers)
- Batman: Hush 2 by Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb Has Another Six Issues in 2026
- Amanda Waller Has Escaped! DC Sends A New Secret Six To Catch Her
- Marvel Comics March 2025 Solicits and Solicitations In Full
- The Deadpool Corps Return As The Poolumninati From Marvel Comics
- Superman Official Teaser Trailer Will Make You Believe Again
- Deniz Camp & Eric Zawadzki's Assorted Crisis Events From Image Comics
- Gabriel Rodríguez Joins David Petersen For Mouse Guard's 20th Birthday
- Matthew Rosenberg & Stefano Landini We're Taking Everyone Down With Us
- Poe Dameron & BB-8 Return For Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories in April
- Mark Millar & Per Berg's Vatican City for Netflix & Dark Horse Comics
- Tyler Boss & Adriano Turtulici's You'll Do Bad Things In March
- Josiah X Returns To Captain America for Black History Month
- Out Of Alcatraz & Free For All in Oni March 2025 Solicits
- LATE: Three Batman Comics at DC Slipping Down the Schedule
- Space Ghost Crossover With Jonny Quest In March 2025
- Lettered Preview Of Jamal Campbell's New Zatanna #1 For February 2025
- Bruce Wayne, Batman, Didn't Spend As Much On His Batcave As This…
- Joel Christian Gill's Superhero, Chainbreaker, Inspired By Nat Turner
- Batman: Hush 2 Part II in The Daily LITG, 19th December 2024
LITG two years ago, A New Doctor Strange
- Marvel To Have A Brand New Doctor Strange In 2024
- Jonathan Majors Has Been Fired By Marvel Following Guilty Verdict
- Marvel Introduces New Female Wolverine, Jane Howlett, For Weapon X-Men
- Today, Steel Works Out How Green Lantern's Rings Work (Spoilers)
- Uncanny Avengers #5 Preview: Captain Krakoa Unmasked Again
- The Return Of Nighthawk, Cinnamon And Hawkgirl's Mace (Spoilers)
- President Biden Condemns Wonder Woman As A Clear And Present Danger
- DC Comics Makes Batman 142, 143 & 144 Partially Returnable
- McFarlane Toys Unveils New Animated Batman Wave with Lock-Up BAF
- Scoop: Marvel To Launch Weapon X-Men In March 2024
- Ahoy Parodies Iron Man: Demon In A Bottle for Alcohol Awareness Month
- Top Copies of Amazing Spider-Man #1, Showcase #4, More Up for Auction
- Oni Press Gives Comic Book Stores a Dwellings #3 Secret Variant
- Did Lois Lane Really Put Jimmy Olsen In Charge Of The Daily Planet?
- Jane Howlett, A New Wolverine in The Daily LITG, 19th December 2023
LITG three years ago, Fat Jack's Needs You
- Fat Jack's, The Oldest Comic Shop In Philadelphia, Needs Help
- AfterShock Comics Files For Bankruptcy, Owes Creators Five Figure Sums
- Is This Nightwing's New Titans In The DC Universe In 2023? (Spoilers)
- Does Batman With Dr Fate's Helmet On Create Lazarus Planet? (Spoilers)
- Dr Light, The Light & The DC Universe For 2023 (Dark Crisis Spoilers)
- Marvel Gets A New Predator #1 For March 2023
- James Gunn: The "Disrespectful Outcry" Won't Affect DC Decision Making
- Amanda Waller & Friends Vs Everyone In DC Comics For 2023 (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Picard EP on Possible Enterprise-E Return for TNG Crew
- Nightwing's New Titans in The Daily LITG, 19th December 2022
- AfterShock Comics Files For Bankruptcy, Owes Creators Five Figure Sums
- Indigo Children Gets Movie Deal Before Announcing As A Image Comic
- Fred Kennedy & Nick Marinkovich's Dead Romans From Image in March
- Does Batman With Dr Fate's Helmet On Create Lazarus Planet? (Spoilers)
- Marvel Gets A New Predator #1 For March 2023
- LOOK: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers & Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II
- Garth Ennis Returns To Rogue Trooper With Patrick Goddard In 2023
- Tony Lee Back To Comics, Launching a £2500 Prize For New UK Creators
- Fat Jack's, The Oldest Comic Shop In Philadelphia, Needs Help
- John Lees & George Kambadais do The Nasty in Vault March 2023 Solicits
- Pat O'Malley & Santi Guillen Popscars #1- Sumerian March 2023 Solicits
- David Sundra's Deep Dark #1 in Source Point Press March 2023 Solicits
- Nightwing's New Titans in The Daily LITG, 19th December 2022
LITG four years ago, Disney Plus
- Everything That Is Coming To Disney+ In January 2022
- Hawkeye E05 Kate/Yelena Scene Proves Writing & Acting Masterclass
- Zack Snyder's Justice League Steppenwolf Arrives with Iron Studios
- Hasbro Reveals Marvel Legends Marvel Comics Thor: Ragnarok Figure
- X-Men Apocalypse Takes on Magneto's Sentinels with Iron Studios
- Marvel Mistakenly Uses Rob Liefeld Spider-Man & Deadpool Cover Twice
- Wonder Woman: Evolution #2 Preview: Wonder Woman vs. Steve Trevor?
- Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Teaser: New Year Brings New Legends
- Tay Conti Deactivates Twitter After Sammy Guevara Calls Off Marriage
- Spider-Man: No Way Home Scores Third Biggest Opening All-Time
- Amazing Spider-Man #81 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Parable Of The Sower Wins Hugo Award 2021 For Best Comic
- Will Potter And Philip Bond Launch Britpop Comic Geezer
- Steve Foxe, From Razorblades To Middle-Grade Strange Mystery Comics
- Tyler Page Sells Middle-Grade Graphic Novel Memoir, Husky Boy
- Angela Hsieh's Traveler's Guide To Geozoology Graphic Novel Auctioned
- Hawkeye Episode 5 in The Daily LITG, 19th of December 2021
LITG five years ago, The ten most-read stories
- Is The Galarian Mr. Mime Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- Sons of Anarchy: Scott Glenn on Clay Recast; Bikers Not SAMCRO Fans
- TWD: Danai Gurira, Andrew Lincoln & More Reunite for Georgia Fight
- Heroes: Tim Kring, Ali Larter Respond to Leonard Roberts' Claims
- Registeel Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Before Dennis? There Was Dr. Cooper
- Doctor Who: Moffat, Smith, Gillan & Darvill Join Christmas Carol Rewatch
- X-Men #129 Highest Graded CGC Copy On Auction At ComicConnect
- Shiny Cubchoo & Beartic Have Now Arrived In Pokémon GO
- Peach Momoko Begins Momoko-Verse, Writes And Draws X-Men: Demon Days
- Comic Store In Your Future – A Wish List For 2021
- DC Future State Gossip: What Is Aquawoman's New Power? (Spoilers)
- DC Future State Gossip: Where Will Swamp Thing End Up Taking Root?
- Spider-Man's New Origin – Thank Saturday It's FOC, 19th December 2020
- Damian Wayne Gets March Back-Ups by Josh Williamson & Gleb Melnikov
- Neal Adams' Batman Vs Ra's Al Ghul Returns One Year Later
- Marvel Previews King In Black And Its Many Spin-Offs
- First Look At Ron Garney's Art on Keanu Reeves-Written Comic, BRZRKR
LITG six years ago… we saw one of DC Comics' futures
We thought we were so clever with 5G…
- Everything You Wanted To Know About 5G* (*But Were Afraid To Ask)
- Which Marvel Comic This Week Reveals It's Been a Secret Dawn of X Book All Along? [SPOILERS]
- The Future Of The DC Universe – According to Doomsday Clock #12 (Spoilers)
- "The Boys" Cast Shares Their Thoughts on Your One-Star Reviews [Video]
- Marvel March Solicitations Add Undeniable Evidence to Shocking Wolverine Conspiracy
- Will The Joker Do For Bruce Wayne What Brian Bendis Did For Superman? (Batman #85 Spoilers)
- Leftover Stock of Marvel's Incoming #1 Pulped at Diamond Warehouse, But No Need to Worry
- Something is Wrong with Marvel's Immortal Hulk Solicits for March
- REVIEW: Doomsday Clock #12 — "Selling Its Brand And Not Its Ideas"
- She-Hulk Omnibus Cover Gets Original Colouring Back
LITG seven years ago… it was Batpenis time.
- Infinity Wars Finds a Place for the Warps But Loses a Guardian of The Galaxy (SPOILERS)
- Lobo's Daughter Crush Gets Superman's Origin – Just at Burning Man (Teen Titans #25 Spoilers)
- Brian Bendis Brings the C-Word to DC Comics With Cover #4
- With The Big Bang Theory Leaving, Is CBS Losing Their 'Mom,' Too?
- Batman #61 – Cowardly And Superstitious Comic Book Writers?
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- James Van Hise, comics writer on Ghostbusters
- Rantz Hoseley, former editor at Heavy Metal Magazine
- Aman Chaudhary, designer for AIT/Planet Lar
- Mark Allan Haverty, comics journalist
- Eric Mengel, publisher of Ocho Comics
