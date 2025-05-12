Posted in: Comics | Tagged: diamond, newlitg

Diamond Comics Accounts Leak in the Daily LITG, 12th May 2025

Diamond Comics' accounts leak was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Diamond Comics' accounts leak was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.

Diamond Comics Accounts Leak in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, The Punisher, the Police and the Skull

LITG two years ago, Night Court Spoilers

LITG three years ago, Wolverine's New Look

LITG four years ago, Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

LITG five years ago – Dungeons & Dragons, Black Batman

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Dungeons, Dragons and a lack of a black Batman, Lots of Flashes though.

LITG six years ago – Excavating Fantastic Four

Six years ago we were looking at Fantastic Four and 4Chan. Was that only six years ago?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

David Mack , comic creator of Kabuki, Daredevil, Cover and superspy

, comic creator of Kabuki, Daredevil, Cover and superspy Neil D Vokes, artist on Superman Adventures, Robotech Masters, Ninjak and Soulsearchers & Company.

artist on Superman Adventures, Robotech Masters, Ninjak and Soulsearchers & Company. Sam Shiffler , comics art dealer

, comics art dealer Cesar Feliciano , artist of The Red Ten.

, artist of The Red Ten. Chad Parenteau, writer of This Sickness

writer of This Sickness Andrew Farago, curator of the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco, Northern California chairman of the National Cartoonists Society, writer of Marvel Holiday Special and Chronicles of William Bazillion

curator of the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco, Northern California chairman of the National Cartoonists Society, writer of Marvel Holiday Special and Chronicles of William Bazillion Michael Seddon, cartoonist

