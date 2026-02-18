Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Superman/Spider-Man

First Look: Superman/Spider-Man in The Daily LITG, 18th February 2026

First Looks at Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez's Superman/Spider-Man in The Daily LITG, 18th February 2026

Article Summary Get a first look at Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez's highly anticipated Superman/Spider-Man crossover

First Look Inside Superman/Spider-Man was again the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead.

First Look Inside Superman/Spider-Man and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday

LITG one year ago, the first teaser for Ransom Canyon

LITG two years ago… Marvel cancelling all X-Men Comics

LITG three years ago, The Venture Bros. 20th Anniversary

LITG four years ago, Star Trek Strange New Worlds Screencaps

LITG five years ago, Nicholas Brendon, Joss Whedon, DC Comics

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG six years ago – DC cancelled Supergirl

And Immortal Hulk had a take-it-or-leave-it trans character.

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Former Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing at DC Comics, Stephanie Fierman

Comic book marketer and studio manager Tara Ferguson

Mark Bodé, artist for Heavy Metal, Epic Illustrated, TMNT and Miami Mice.

artist for Heavy Metal, Epic Illustrated, TMNT and Miami Mice. Cindi Geeze , champion of Terry Wiley

, champion of Jay Allen Sanford, writer for Revolutionary Comics, co-founder of Carnal Comics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

