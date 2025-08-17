Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, spawn

Image Comics' November Solicits in The Daily LITG, 17th August, 2025

Image Comics' Full November 2025 Solicits was the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Image Comics' Full November 2025 Solicits and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Iron Fist

LITG two years ago, The USA & Canada Ban All Mutants yesterday

LITG three years ago, New Who

LITG four years ago: Marvel Comics Signature Removal

LITG five years ago, Wrestling, Trump and Pokemon

WWE discussion on the Slammys again took the top spot, followed by Dave Bautista's own slams on Donald Trump. With Pokemon Go and Doctor Who also dominating….

LITG six years ago, DC flip-flopping

DC Comics were doing their best to hide stuff even then.

Comic Book birthdays today

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Trina Robbins, underground cartoonist of It Ain't Me, Babe and Wimmen's Comix , artist on Wonder Woman, comics historian, writer on Marvel's Fearless.

underground cartoonist of and , artist on Wonder Woman, comics historian, writer on Marvel's Fearless. Rachel Pollack, writer on Doom Patrol.

writer on Doom Patrol. John S. Romita , co-creator of Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl, creator of Gray Area, artist on Superman: Year One.

, co-creator of Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl, creator of Gray Area, artist on Superman: Year One. Andrew Helfer, DC editor, writer on The Shadow, creator of the Paradox Press imprint at DC.

DC editor, writer on The Shadow, creator of the Paradox Press imprint at DC. Peter Timony, author of Sir Roland, Night Owls, Detectobot

author of Sir Roland, Night Owls, Detectobot Bobby Timony , author of Sir Roland, Night Owls, Detectobot

, author of Sir Roland, Night Owls, Detectobot Greg Kerr , creator of Cur Comix

, creator of Cur Comix Douglass Barre , creator of Defiance and Chimerical Tales

, creator of Defiance and Chimerical Tales Tom McLean, author of Mutant Cinema: The X-Men Trilogy from Comics to Screen.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

