Image Comics' November Solicits in The Daily LITG, 17th August, 2025
Image Comics' Full November 2025 Solicits was the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Image Comics' Full November 2025 Solicits was the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Image Comics' Full November 2025 Solicits and the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Image Comics' Full November 2025 Solicits And Solicitations
- DC Comics Full November 2025 Solicits – More Than Just Batman/Deadpool
- 17 Comics Artists Sue Cadance Comic Art Over Allegations Of Fraud
- Valiant Comics Responds To Accusations Of Transphobia In Bloodshot #1
- Seven Retailer Exclusive Covers For The New Batman #1
- Fantastic Four Beat Predator- The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Bow Before Doctor Doom with Hasbro New Marvel Legends Reissue
- All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #1 Preview: Gwen vs. 616
- AEW Collision Tonight Will Literally Ruin Wrestling Forever
- Has Image Settled With Diamond Over Plans To Liquidate All The Comics?
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Mad Cave Studios' November 2025 Solicits Have Words For Liquidator
- Doctor Who Returns In Titan Comics Full November 2025 Solicits
- Image Comics November Solicits in The Daily LITG, 16th August, 2025
LITG one year ago, Iron Fist
- Revived Marvel Hero Statistically Likely to Die Again Within 9 Years
- DC Comics' November 2024 Solicits & Solicitations In Full
- Batman November 2024 Solicits Give Us Our First Look At Commander Star
- Image Comics November 2024 Full Solicits & Solicitations
- Enter the Symbiote: Hot Toys Reminds Marvel Fans That We Are Venom
- X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo/Marvel War of Words Over Allegations (UPDATE)
- Cobra Kai Co-Creator Tackles Final Season Release Schedule Complaints
- Alessandro Miracolo Changes Phoenix #2 Art To Avoid A Swipe File
- Brandon Thomas & Fico Ossio Launch New Black Lightning Series From DC
- Magic: The Gathering Announces New Foundations Beginner Box
- Deadly Tales of Gunslinger Spawn by Jimmy Palmiotti & Patric Reynolds
- X-Men #2 Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- The Toxic Male Incels of Babs #2 by Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows
- Iron Fist's Fate in The Daily LITG for the 16th of August, 2024
LITG two years ago, The USA & Canada Ban All Mutants yesterday
- The USA & Canada Ban All Mutants In X-Men Comics Today (XSpoilers)
- New Evidence Emerges in Fight to Prove Wolverine Has Two D**ks
- Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau Discovers That DC Character White Rabbit Exists
- Spider-Boy's Powers Now Have A Very Comic Book Twist (Spoilers)
- Neil Gaiman Believing In "Actual Literal Magic" Just Made Our Week
- The 14-Year-Old Who Bought Giant-Size X-Men #1 Cover for $45 in 1985
- Would You Buy Freddie Mercury's Fantastic Four Comics Collection?
- Just The One Page Of Jonathan Hickman's G.O.D.S. This Week (Spoilers)
- Hasbro Finally Gives Fans a Star Wars HasLab The Ghost Update
- This Is What Shiny Xerneas Will Look Like In Pokemon GO
- Why Spider-Man Chose To Take On Spider-Boy As A Sidekick (Spoilers)
- Dan Ackroyd & R. L. Stine Talk Up Michael Schwartz's Armored #1
- The 10-Part Twice-Monthly Sabretooth War Story in Wolverine #41-#50
- The Scourge Vs Darth Vader In Star Wars Dark Droids (Spoilers)
- Matt Baker & the Reinvention of Victor Fox, Jo-Jo Comics 25 at Auction
- Freddie Mercury's Fantastic Four in the Daily LITG, 16th August 2023
- Banksy's Valentine Day Mascara Mural To Be Sold In Fractionalised Form
- How The Transformers Universe Extends In Void Rivals #3 (Spoilers)
LITG three years ago, New Who
- BBC to Stream New David Tennant Doctor Who, Free, Globally, This Week
- Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic 2 Gets Special Editions
- Better Call Saul S06E13 "Saul Gone": His Name's McGill… James McGill
- The Sandman Episode 5: How "24/7" Changed From Comics To Screen
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy Comes To GOG For Franchise's 30th Anniversary
- Marvel Comics Responds To Retailers Over #Acetategate
- The Boys S04 and Jensen Ackles: Are We Reading Too Much Into This?
- Ezra Miller Releases Statement, Confirms They Are "Seeking Treatment"
- It is Time to Awaken Zero as PCS Debuts New Mega Man X Statue
- Today Is Joltik Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: August 2022
- Svaha: The Sixth Finger Webcomic Continues Netflix Movie Story
- Freestyle: Gale Galligan's New All-Ages Graphic Novel out in October
- Mad Cave Buys Graphic Novel Publisher Papercutz, Rex Ogle In Charge
- Tom King & Mitch Gerard's New Riddler Origin in Batman: One Bad Day
- First Look Inside Immortal Studios' Wuxia Comic Series, Assassin G
- All 34 Covers To Gun Honey: Blood For Blood #1 Including Exclusives
- Tom King Writes A Riddler With The Impunity Of Donald Trump (Spoilers)
- DC Criticises DC For Batwoman Not Marrying Maggie Sawyer Ten Years Ago
- Batman Uses CIA Torture Methods in Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler
- Dark Crisis Spoilers For Young Justice #3 and Flash #785 Vs Pariah
- Black Adam Is Not Arabic, But A Pharaonist, In DC Comics
- The Riddler Proves He's Batman's Most Dangerous Villain Of All
- Mega Man X Statue in the Daily LITG, 16th of August 2022
LITG four years ago: Marvel Comics Signature Removal
- The Poorest Attempt To Remove An Artist Signature From A Marvel Cover
- Transformers: The Movie Coronation Starscream Coming From Hasbro
- Marvel Cancels Daredevil With #36 With Kingpin/Typhoid Mary Wedding
- Greg Berlanti & "Green" Arrow Convinced Stephen Amell to Return
- Doctor Who Series 13: BBC Releases Fresh Look at New Team TARDIS
- The Sylveon Name Trick in Pokémon GO: Eeveelution Guide
- The Multiversal Masters Of Evil Come To Avengers #50/#750
- Batman '89 #1 Review: Pitch-Perfect
- Transformers: The Movie Perceptor and Sweep Arrive From Hasbro
- Brian Bendis' Creator-Owned Comics Move From DC To Dark Horse
- Marvel Comics Solicitations For November 2021, Frankensteined
- Laura: ABLAZE Launches Guillem March's Romantic Drama in November
- The Classic Covers of Alex Schomburg on Wonder Comics, Up for Auction
- Mary Marvel's Series Debut in Wow Comics #9, Up for Auction
- Nova #1 CGC Copy On Auction Today At Heritage Auctions
- New Marvel 9/11 Spider-Man Story In Select Comics In September
- Fawcett's Captain Marvel Goes to War in Early Whiz Comics, at Auction
- Return To The O.Z. – David Pepose's New Kickstarter Funds In Seconds
- Black – A Windrush Autobiographical Graphic Novel
- Posy Simmonds Gets Her First Gallery Exhibition In German
- Jonathan Kent's Superman – A Century Baby? Jenny Sparks Returning?
- Even More Preview Art From The Dark Knights Of Steel
- Grab A Raw Copy Of Shang-Chi's First Appearance At Heritage Auctions
- Even More Artwork For Jeff Lemire & Dustin Nguyen's Robin & Batman
- First Look At Baldemar Rivas' Art For New Robins Series From DC Comics
- We All Scream For Starscream in The Daily LITG, 16th August 2021
LITG five years ago, Wrestling, Trump and Pokemon
WWE discussion on the Slammys again took the top spot, followed by Dave Bautista's own slams on Donald Trump. With Pokemon Go and Doctor Who also dominating….
- WWE Took Back All of The Big Show's Slammy Awards
- Dave Bautista Targeted on Social Media for Donald Trump Criticism
- GO Fest 2020 Make-Up Day Full Report: Shiny Unown, No Special Raids
- Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Make-Up Day Preparation Guide
- Doctor Who Pond Family Reunion: Matt Smith, Karen Gillan, Arthur Darvill
- A Very New Look For Red Hood From DC Comics In November
- Ex-DC Publisher Dan DiDio Writes For Image Comics
- DC Cancels Hellblazer, Hawkman, Teen Titans, Young Justice and More
- DC Comics to Publish Alan Moore's Twilight Of The Superheroes
- Supernatural: Mark Pellegrino, Timothy Omundson & More on SPN Impact
- Wednesday's Thor #6 Hots Up On eBay – Robin King Vs Black Winter?
- Death Metal #3 Beats Empyre #5, Just – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- How Was Batman Saved From Cancellation? Arlen Schumer Tells All
- Peach Momoko Draws Poison Ivy, Rorschach and Commanders In Crisis
- Scout Comics Enters Deal with CBSN, Comic Book Shopping Network
LITG six years ago, DC flip-flopping
DC Comics were doing their best to hide stuff even then.
- More Flip-Flopping by DC Comics Over the Legion Of Super-Heroes?
- DC Comics November 2019 Solicitations, 30 Titles Frankensteined
- "The Flash" Season 6: Danielle Panabaker's "Hall of Villains" Post [Image]
- "Animal Kingdom": [SPOILERS] Death Was "Smurf-tastic" Move [Opinion]
- What If… DC Comics' Legion of Super-Heroes and 5G Were Planning a Similar Story to House Of X?
- Art Spiegelman Says Marvel Demanded He Remove Reference to Donald Trump as the 'Orange Skull'
- Injustice Superman Makes His Landing As Preview Exclusive
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": A "Sunny" Season 14 Scene [VIDEO]
- The Bankruptcy Of Loot Crate, the Subscription Service That Changed Comics
- The Final Days of the Walmart Exclusive DC Comics 100-Page Giants – and How the Relaunch Will Begin
- Were "Superman" #14 and "Supergirl" #33 Destroyed Over Racial Concerns? (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Reveals Four Of The Infected Secret Six – Do We Have the Other Two?
- Four Mark Bagley Absolute Carnage Sketches Found – Are They Worth $20,000 Each?
Comic Book birthdays today
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Trina Robbins, underground cartoonist of It Ain't Me, Babe and Wimmen's Comix, artist on Wonder Woman, comics historian, writer on Marvel's Fearless.
- Rachel Pollack, writer on Doom Patrol.
- John S. Romita, co-creator of Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl, creator of Gray Area, artist on Superman: Year One.
- Andrew Helfer, DC editor, writer on The Shadow, creator of the Paradox Press imprint at DC.
- Peter Timony, author of Sir Roland, Night Owls, Detectobot
- Bobby Timony, author of Sir Roland, Night Owls, Detectobot
- Greg Kerr, creator of Cur Comix
- Douglass Barre, creator of Defiance and Chimerical Tales
- Tom McLean, author of Mutant Cinema: The X-Men Trilogy from Comics to Screen.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
