Image Comics November Solicits in The Daily LITG, 16th August, 2025

Image Comics' Full November 2025 Solicits was the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Image Comics' Full November 2025 Solicits was the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Image Comics' Full November 2025 Solicits and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Iron Fist

LITG two years ago, Freddie Mercury's Fantastic Four

LITG three years ago, Mega Man X Statue

LITG four years ago, We All Scream For Starscream

LITG five years ago, Wrestling, Pitches and Pokemon

DC Comics continued to cancel titles – but not Red Hood. Not then.

LITG six years ago, Four Of The Infected Secret Six

DC Comics were doing their best to hide stuff even then.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Matt Jacobs , inker on Prototype, Grunts, Heroes Haven, the Boys

, inker on Prototype, Grunts, Heroes Haven, the Boys Simo Spano, author of Nine Stones

author of Nine Stones Olivier Pezeril, comics journalist

comics journalist Tyler Walpole artist on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dungeons & Dragons

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

