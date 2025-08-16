Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Image Comics November Solicits in The Daily LITG, 16th August, 2025

Image Comics' Full November 2025 Solicits was the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Explore Image Comics' full November 2025 solicitations and see the latest upcoming releases
  • Find the top trending comic book news and stories dominating Bleeding Cool's charts
  • Look back at Lying In The Gutters highlights from the past six years of comics headlines
  • Catch notable comic creator birthdays and sign up for the LITG Daily Mailing List

Image Comics' Full November 2025 Solicits was the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Image Comics' Full November 2025 Solicits And Solicitations
Image Comics' Full November 2025 Solicits And Solicitations

Image Comics' Full November 2025 Solicits and the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Image Comics' Full November 2025 Solicits And Solicitations
  2. DC Comics Full November 2025 Solicits – More Than Just Batman/Deadpool
  3. A More Metaphysical Batman/Deadpool From Grant Morrison & Dan Mora
  4. Marvel Confirms Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Nic Klein's Infernal Hulk #1
  5. Review: They Have Made A Terrible Mistake With The New Red Sonja Movie
  6. Strange New Worlds: Stargate SG-1 Homage "Melted My Brain": Wright
  7. Bow Before Doctor Doom with Hasbro New Marvel Legends Reissue
  8. New Avengers/Thunderbolts Have A Traitor Amongst Them… (Spoilers)
  9. Valiant Comics Responds To Accusations Of Transphobia In Bloodshot #1
  10. Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Nic Klein Launch Infernal Hulk From Marvel

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Iron Fist

Iron Fist "Rest In Peace" Ruined By A Marvel QR Code

  1. Revived Marvel Hero Statistically Likely to Die Again Within 9 Years
  2. Joe Jusko Refuses To Sign Marvel Masterpieces XL Trading Cards
  3. Iron Fist "Rest In Peace" Ruined By A Marvel QR Code (Spoilers)
  4. Become Spider-Man with Jazwares New Official Primalux Costume
  5. Alien: Romulus Brings Horror and New Popcorn Buckets to Theaters 
  6. Cassandra Cain Gets Her Own Batgirl Comic Again
  7. The Question: All Along The Watchtower by Alex Segura & Cian Tormey
  8. Tom King and Ryan Sook Have a Black Canary DC Black Label Mini-Series
  9. Craig Thompson's Blankets Now Banned From Utah State Schools
  10. Santa Claus Strips For DC Comics This Christmas, And Meets Etrigan
  11. DC Finally, Finally Makes A Decent Ad For Their Compact Comics Line
  12. Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski & DC Publisher Jim Lee Together at Terrificon
  13. New York Comic Con Now Five Days Long, Wednesday For Comic Retailers
  14. Rompepistas: Ablaze Previews Graphic Novel of Spain's Punk Rock Scene
  15. Deadly Trails & Devil's Dominion in Blackbox November 2024 Solicits
  16. JobWatch: New Hires At Valiant, Orbit, Vault, Candlewick & Tiny Onion
  17. PrintWatch: X-Factor #1, X-Men #2 & Ultimates #3 Get Second Printings
  18. Remy Lai Sells World Rights To Graphic Novel, Me And My Pet Demon
  19. Global, The First Graphic Novel Shortlisted For The Wainwright Prize
  20. Iron Fist RIP in The Daily LITG for the 15th of August, 2024

LITG two years ago, Freddie Mercury's Fantastic Four

Would You Buy Freddie Mercury's X-Men Comics Collection?

  1. Would You Buy Freddie Mercury's Fantastic Four Comics Collection?
  2. Neil Gaiman Believing In "Actual Literal Magic" Just Made Our Week
  3. Harley Quinn Continues To Diss Aquaman At Every Available Opportunity
  4. New Official Asterix Strip Published Today, Exclusive To Bleeding Cool
  5. Warrior Nun Countdown Clock Setting Up Big News for This Week 
  6. X-Men Red #14 Preview: Hellfire Gala Afterparty Gets Ugly
  7. Bendis, Aaron, Brubaker, Waid, Duggan Write For David Lapham Bad Idea
  8. Report: Muffin-Fueled Drama and Backstage Power Plays Rock AEW
  9. Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In August 2023
  10. Doctor Who: RTD Shares What Dream TARDIS Control Room Would Look Like 
  11. Banksy's Valentine Day Mascara Mural To Be Sold In Fractionalised Form
  12. How The Transformers Universe Extends In Void Rivals #3 (Spoilers)
  13. Everything Explodes & Gets Ripped To Shreds in Tony Daniel's Edenwood
  14. Black Queer Comic Book Creators Prove That "We Belong"
  15. Separated At Birth: Punchline And Catherine Tate
  16. Matt Baker's South Sea Girl in Seven Seas Comics #3, up for Auction
  17. Big Big Bang Comics Goes Bigger On Kickstarter
  18. Bad Idea Promises Largest Collection Of A-Listers On Kickstarter
  19. Exclusive Asterix Strips in the Daily LITG on the 15th of August 2023

LITG three years ago, Mega Man X Statue

Image Comics November Solicits in The Daily LITG, 16th August, 2025
Credit: PCS
  1. It is Time to Awaken Zero as PCS Debuts New Mega Man X Statue
  2. The Sandman Episode 5: How "24/7" Changed From Comics To Screen
  3. Comic Book Writer Ivan Brandon Suffers Heart Attack, Asks For Help
  4. Night Court Cast Checking In Before Filming Makes Us Very Happy
  5. Spider-Man And Mary Jane Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  6. Warrior: Martial Arts Western Was Made for Bruce Lee & Action Fans
  7. Better Call Saul Honors "Breaking Bad" Spinoff's Most Important Player
  8. Rob Liefeld Talks About Acetategate
  9. Frank Miller's Sin City 1858 Western Is Called Blood And Dust
  10. Star Wars Revelations to Relaunch & Reinvent Marvel's Star Wars Comics
  11. Daredevil's Takeover of Silver Streak Comics, Up for Auction
  12. Cullen Bunn & Sally Cantirino's Door To Door Night To Night from Vault
  13. Boom Adds Connects Cover To RL Stine's Stuff Of Nightmares #1 at FOC
  14. Webtoon Launch DC Comics Red Hood: Outlaws With Artemis & Bizarro
  15. Shock Gibson in Temerson & Brookwood's Speed Comics, Up for Auction
  16. Maria Capelle Frantz Auctions Megrez Of The Great Above to HarperAlley
  17. Vampire Tales #2 Debuts Satana, Taking Bids Up for Auction
  18. Black Flag Dum Dums Listed On eBay For $200, In Acetategate Latest
  19. Is Star Wars Bounty Hunters Cancelled From September? (Update: NOPE)
Transformers: The Movie Coronation Starscream Coming From Hasbro
LITG Credit: Hasbro

LITG four years ago, We All Scream For Starscream

  1. Transformers: The Movie Coronation Starscream Coming From Hasbro
  2. The Sylveon Name Trick in Pokémon GO: Eeveelution Guide
  3. Night Court: Some Memories of a Classic Sitcom's Enduring Legacy
  4. Greg Berlanti & "Green" Arrow Convinced Stephen Amell to Return
  5. The Poorest Attempt To Remove An Artist Signature From A Marvel Cover
  6. Law & Order: Christopher Meloni & "Mom" Check In on Mariska Hargitay
  7. Killing Eve Star Jodie Comer: Season 4 Update; On Missing Villanelle
  8. Spider-Man Free Comic Book Day Makes Ben Reilly The Real Spider-Man
  9. As James Tynion IV Leaves Batman, Batman Leaves Gotham
  10. Batman '89 #1 Review: Pitch-Perfect
  11. The Title that Superman Couldn't Stop, Wonderworld Comics at Auction
  12. The Horror of Wally Wood in Avon's Eerie #2, Up for Auction
  13. Batman '89 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  14. Batman '89 #1 Review: Pitch-Perfect
  15. Joe Quesada, John Romita Create Spider-Man 9/11 Memorial Comic
  16. The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton #3 Review: Enthralling
  17. Bryan Hitch Has A New Superman Comic For 2022
  18. The Silver Age Debut of Electro in Amazing Spider-Man #9, at Auction 
  19. Hardware #1: Season One Review: Drastically Enjoyable
  20. TMNT: The Last Ronin Returns, Thank FOC It's Sunday, 6th of December
  21. How Much For Yesterday's Free Comic Book Day Titles On eBay?
  22. Pokémon GO on Free Comic Book Day, The Daily LITG, 15th August 2021

LITG five years ago, Wrestling, Pitches and Pokemon

DC Comics continued to cancel titles – but not Red Hood. Not then.

  1. WWE Took Back All of The Big Show's Slammy Awards
  2. Shawn Michaels Returning to WWE Raw Monday to Confront Randy Orton
  3. DC Comics to Publish Alan Moore's Twilight Of The Superheroes
  4. Understanding IVs In Pokémon GO: Rating Your Pokémon's Stats
  5. Dave Bautista Targeted on Social Media for Donald Trump Criticism
  6. DC Cancels Hellblazer, Hawkman, Teen Titans, Young Justice and More
  7. Ex-DC Publisher Dan DiDio Writes For Image Comics
  8. Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Make-Up Day Preparation Guide
  9. DC Comics Sold 300,000 Copies Of Three Jokers #1 – But How?
  10. Doctor Who Pond Family Reunion: Matt Smith, Karen Gillan, Arthur Darvill

LITG six years ago, Four Of The Infected Secret Six

DC Comics were doing their best to hide stuff even then.

  1. DC Comics Reveals Four Of The Infected Secret Six – Do We Have the Other Two?
  2. Were "Superman" #14 and "Supergirl" #33 Destroyed Over Racial Concerns? (Spoilers)
  3. The Legion Of Super-Heroes Preview That Didn't Appear In Today's DC Comics
  4. "The Flash" Season 6: Danielle Panabaker's "Hall of Villains" Post [Image]
  5. "Magic: The Gathering Arena" Planning New Innovations for 2020
  6. "The Walking Dead" Season 10: Carol & Alpha – 'Nuff Said? [BTS VIDEO]
  7. "Without Preacher Is Only Chaos" – AMC's Latest Evangelical Christian-Parody Ads in Today's DC Comics
  8. The Bankruptcy Of Loot Crate, the Subscription Service That Changed Comics
  9. First Official Mickey Mouse in the Marvel Universe For D23
  10. Mattel Teams Up With Star Wars To Bring New Barbie Figures

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Matt Jacobs, inker on Prototype, Grunts, Heroes Haven, the Boys
  • Simo Spano, author of Nine Stones
  • Olivier Pezeril, comics journalist
  • Tyler Walpole artist on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dungeons & Dragons

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.