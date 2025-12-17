Posted in: Comics | Tagged: batwoman, DC Next Level, deathstroke, lobo, newlitg

Lobo, Batwoman and Deathstroke in The Daily LITG, 17th December 2025

Lobo, Batwoman and Deathstroke for DC Next Level was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again.

Article Summary Lobo, Batwoman, and Deathstroke lead DC Next Level’s top trending story for March 2026 releases

The ten most-read pop culture and comic news stories on Bleeding Cool for December 17, 2025

Spotlights on hits like Superman Vs Homelander, Jessica Jones, Fallout, and He-Man’s next series

LITG flashbacks to past years’ hottest headlines and birthday shout-outs for comic creators

Lobo, Batwoman and Deathstroke for DC Next Level was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again.

Lobo, Batwoman and Deathstroke for DC Next Level and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Yellowstone Series Finale

LITG two years ago, Weapon X-Men

LITG three years ago, Dungeons & Dragons & Saturday Mornings

LITG four years ago, Vincent D'Onofrio and Hawkeye

LITG five years ago, Wonder Woman 1984 Credit Scenes

LITG six years ago… DC was bringing Doomsday Clock to an end

And destroying Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman TV series – how ironic.

LITG seven years ago… it was Susan and Supernatural

And Marvel was getting calls, unheeded.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mark Texeira, comics artist of Ghost Rider, Black Panther

comics artist of Ghost Rider, Black Panther Bart Sears , comics artist, publisher and teacher, Justice League Europe, Violator, Spider-Woman, The First

, comics artist, publisher and teacher, Justice League Europe, Violator, Spider-Woman, The First Matt Hollingsworth , colourist on Preacher, Daredevil, Alias, Judge Dredd

, colourist on Preacher, Daredevil, Alias, Judge Dredd Beau Smith , writer on Guy Garder, Undertaker, The Tenth, Wynonna Earp.

, writer on Guy Garder, Undertaker, The Tenth, Wynonna Earp. Andy Mushynsky , inker on GI Joe and Transformers

, inker on GI Joe and Transformers Ronn Sutton , artist on Elvira, Honey West, Black Zeppelin

, artist on Elvira, Honey West, Black Zeppelin Michael Cherkas artist on The Silent Invasion.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

