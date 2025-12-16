Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Frankensteined, newlitg

Marvel March Solicits Frankensteined – Daily LITG, 16th December 2025

31 Marvel Comics March 2026 Solicits Frankensteined was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again.

Article Summary Marvel Comics March 2026 solicitations dominate comic book news and reader interest this week

Top trending stories include Marvel's Black Cat, Daredevil, Ultimate Marvel and X-Men updates

Recap of popular news from previous years covers solicitations, milestones, and industry shifts

Comic book industry birthdays, mailing list details, and ongoing trends highlighted for fans

31 Marvel Comics March 2026 Solicits Frankensteined and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Leonardo Manco , artist on Hellblazer, Hellstorm and Deathlok.

, artist on Hellblazer, Hellstorm and Deathlok. Joe Infurnari, comic creator on The Bunker and Evolution.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

