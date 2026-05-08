Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, midnight, newlitg

Midnight, Marvel's Absolute Horror in The Daily LITG, 8th of May, 2026

Midnight is Marvel's Absolute Horror Line was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Midnight, Marvel's Absolute Horror line with Jonathan Hickman, led Bleeding Cool's most-read stories yesterday.

The Daily LITG rounds up top Bleeding Cool reads, with Midnight and Hickman dominating the latest comics chatter.

Marvel, DC, Thor #800, Spider-Man, and Justice League TTRPG news join the biggest stories trending right now.

LITG also looks back at popular stories from the past seven years and notes today's comic book birthdays.

Midnight is Marvel's Absolute Horror Line was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Scott Snyder posts "this sounds great"…

Jonathan Hickman and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Mary Jane Watson And Paul Rabin

LITG two years ago, Van Halen Brutal to Watch

LITG three years ago, S.W.A.T.: CBS Ends

LITG four years ago, Flash Funeral

LITG five years ago, Walmart Speaks

LITG six years ago – Gerard Jones and something about wrestling.

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown.

LITG seven years ago – Cartmanning With Comicsgate

Marvel Studios threw out Multiversal words after Avengers Endgame two years ago.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book grader Jim Noble .

. Kevin Colden, creator of Fishtown.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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