Neil Gaiman's William Shakespeare in The Daily LITG, 21st of July 2024

Neil Gaiman's William Shakespeare in Sandman topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.

Neil Gaiman's William Shakespeare in Sandman topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Neil Gaiman's William Shakespeare in The Daily LITG, 21st of July 2024

The ten most popular stories yesterday: DC Comics October 2024 solicits and solicitations

  1. DC Comics To Publish Sandman's Shakespeare
  2. Venom Joins Walmart's 2024 Collector Con with New Retro Release
  3. DC Comics October 2024 Solicits In Full, All In, Absolute And More
  4. Batman: Caped Crusader Poster Spotlights Dark Knight's Rogues Gallery
  5. Marvel Tells What Happened Between Return Of The Jedi & Force Awakens
  6. That DC All-In Double Splash Page Without Being Scanned In
  7. Phoenix #1 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  8. Transformers, GI Joe, Void Rivals' Solicits For September 2024
  9. A New Look At The Big, Big, Absolute Batman
  10. Bleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics' Full October 2024 Solicits

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong

Image courtesy of Warner Bros/DC Comics
Image courtesy of Warner Bros/DC Comics
  1. DC Announces Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong at San Diego Comic-Con
  2. Marvel Comics' October 2023 Solicits & Solicitations In Full
  3. DC to Announce Amazons Attack at San Diego Comic-Con as Well
  4. The Big Marvel X-Men Gossip From San Diego Comic-Con (Spoilers)
  5. Hasbro Teases New Marvel Legends at SDCC 2023 Breakfast Meet-Up
  6. DC Confirms That's A Version of Planetary's Drummer in The Outsiders
  7. Fantagraphics Publish Braba Edited by Rafael Grampá & Janaína de Luna
  8. Marvel Teases The New X-Men For 2024 At San Diego Comic-Con
  9. X-Men Blue: Origins Reveals The Truth Of Nightcrawler's Birth
  10. Kodansha USA Commissions Its Own Manga, Blood Blade, For Reader Portal
  11. Ram V Goes Exclusive For DC Comics, Announced at San Diego Comic-Con
  12. Titan Manga Picks Up The Poetry Of Ran and Tengen Hero Wars
  13. Batwoman & Batwing Lead a New Planetary-Style Outsiders Comic From DC
  14. American Psycho To Get A Comic Book Sequel
  15. DSTLRY's First Comics Sampler The Devil's Cut Delivers The Goods
  16. Bad Idea Comics Is To Publish… Valiant 2024?
  17. Gone by Jock From Dstlry Will Cover Diamond's Previews
  18. Separated At Birth: The Creator and Descender
  19. Weird Work's Jordan Thomas & Shaky Kane Jump to Oni for Man From Maybe
  20. Mike Mignola & Duncan Fegredo on Giant Robot Hellboy and the Sketches
  21. More Art for Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong
  22. Neil Gaiman Collaborates With Mark Wheatley For Nucleus X
  23. Inferno Girl Red Launches Book Two On Kickstarter
  24. DC Comics To Publish Superman #850 In October, But Do They Realise?
  25. It's Always Sunny In San Diego- The Daily LITG, 20th July 2023

 

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

  1. Terrors of the Jungle #17
  2. Startling Terror Tales #10
  3. Shocking Mystery Cases #50
  4. Suspense Comics #7
  5. Suspense Comics #4

LITG two yeara ago, The Death Of A Mutant

The Death Of Marvel's Mutants in The Daily LITG 21st July 2022
The Death Of Marvel's Mutants in The Daily LITG 21st July 2022
  1. Permanent Death Of One Of The First Mutants (Judgment Day Spoilers)
  2. Marc Silvestri Designed Many Characters For Dynamite Including Cherish
  3. Batman Returns with New 1/6 Scale Animated Series Figure from Mondo
  4. Eric D July Gets 30,000 Orders Worth $2.5 Million For 'Non-Woke' Comic
  5. Marvel Comics October 2022 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined
  6. The Boys Omnibuses Make $1,328,579 In Revenue In Less Than Four Weeks
  7. Bi-Erasure Danger Of Nostalgia In DC Comics' Dark Crisis (Spoilers)
  8. Legendary Birds & Dialga Return To Pokémon GO Raids In July 2022
  9. The Boys: Jensen Ackles on Marvel/DC Interest, Captain America Rumor
  10. Marvel Legends: Check Out The Unboxing Of The HasLab Galactus
  11. Hilton Bayfront Staff Strike As SDCC Begins, CBLDF Moves Art Auction
  12. Sonic the Hedgehog: Tails 30th Anniversary Special Coming in November
  13. IDW Announces "Spooky" Sonic the Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island Series
  14. Marvel To Launch Namor The Sub Mariner For October 2022
  15. Peter David & Yildiray Cinar Revive Joe Fixit Hulk For 2023
  16. Rocketship Webcomics' First Appearance at San Diego Comic-Con
  17. Matt Baker Art Begins on Sheena in Jumbo Comics #69, Up for Auction
  18. Dan Jurgens & Benito Gallego Launches Tarzan Lord Of The Jungle Comic
  19. High Republic Relaunches In Marvel Comics Star Wars October Solicits
  20. Fred Van Lente & William Shakespeare's Jennifer Blood Spinoff Comic
  21. Overstreet Price Guide Launches Digital Subscription Overstreet Access
  22. What Does The Ghost Ronin Ride? Avengers #58 Spoilers
  23. San Diego Comic-Con Refused NFT-Related Programming This Year
  24. Matteo Pizzolo & Black Mask Launch Rogue State at SDCC With 50 Ashcans
  25. Dynamite Grabs King Kong of Skull Island License From Boom & Legendary
  26. Which Loki Do We Get For Defenders Beyond? Spoilers)
  27. Archie Comics Horror With Salem & Madam Satan – October 2022 Solicits
  28. Being a Pleasant Ol' Sausage in The Daily LITG July 20th 2022

LITG three years ago – Bad Boy Damian

Bad Boy Damian - The Daily LITG, 21st July 2021

  1. Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Shared BDay Message for Jared Padalecki
  2. Archer: The Band's Back Together in FXX's Official Season 12 Poster
  3. Grant Morrison Predicted Events Of 2020 and 2021 In 2007's Batman
  4. NECA Comic Con Panel Reveals: TMNT, Gargoyles, Horror, And More
  5. Damian Wayne Would Have Been The Big Bad Of The 5G DC Universe
  6. Mewtwo Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: July 2021
  7. Marvel Teases Peter Parker Spider-Man's Death, Replaced By Ben Reilly
  8. Tonight Is Squirtle Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Bonus
  9. Superman No Longer In The Justice League? Shazam/Blue & Gold Spoilers
  10. What We Do in the Shadows Season 3: Nadja's Armadillo Saw Things
  11. Gail Simone On Red Sonja, Ahead Of Her Return With Walter Geovani
  12. Supergirl As Phoenix, Manchester Black As Professor X? (Spoilers)
  13. Valiant Names Rob Levin Executive Editor, Announces Brand New Era
  14. The Daughter That Dick Grayson's Dad Had Under His Mother's Nose
  15. Marvel Comics Publish Latinx Edition of Marvel's Voices: Comunidades
  16. Ray Fawkes and Alvaro Sarraseca Revive Purgatori From Dynamite
  17. Will House Of Slaughter #1 Be James Tynion IV's Biggest Launch Yet?
  18. Rodney Barnes Writes New James Bond Comic About Sex-Trafficking
  19. The DC Multiverse, Today – What Is Or Is Not A Crisis? (Spoilers)
  20. Superman No Longer In The Justice League? Shazam/Blue & Gold Spoilers
  21. CGC Running Private Signing Event For Your Comics, With Gal Gadot
  22. Supernatural Message For Jared Padalecki- Daily LITG, 20th July 2021

LITG four years ago, WWE to IDW

I have never watched any wrestling and don't intend to start now, but clearly you lot love your WWE Extreme…

  1. WWE Extreme Rules: One Man Loses an Eye, the Other Loses His Lunch
  2. Unpopular Opinion: The Dark Knight Is Not Very Good Anymore
  3. The Next Pokémon GO Community Day… Leaked?
  4. Comics & Complication: Depictions of Women in Western Comics
  5. Guardian Newspaper Drops Cartoonist Steve Bell After 40 Years
  6. Marvel Legends Venomized Captain America Becomes Walmart Exclusive
  7. Dynamite Pulls Comicsgate Cover From IndieGoGo Amid Creator Backlash
  8. DC's New Distributors Better Than Diamond? Comic Store In Your Future
  9. Dynamite Faces Creator Backlash Over Comicsgate Alliances
  10. IDW Publishes Transformers/Back To The Future in October

LITG five years ago, San Diego Comic-Con

  1. New Mutants by Jonathan Hickman, Ed Brisson, Rod Reis Brings Back Recently Dead X-Men
  2. [#SDCC] Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation Live-Blog
  3. Kevin Feige Didn't Have Time to Talk About X-Men, Fantastic Four
  4. Hickman Teases Excalibur, New Mutants, Fallen Angels, 3 More Titles for X-Men Relaunch
  5. Marvel Studios Exec Teases Female-Focused Guardians Of The Galaxy Movie at Women Of Marvel SDCC Panel
  6. Marvel's October and November 2019 Solicits For Jonathan Hickman's #DawnOfX
  7. Crisis Confirmed? DC Year of the Villain is Leading to an Even Bigger DC Event in 2020
  8. Marvel Legends Reveals Come Fast and Furious at Hasbro's SDCC Panel
  9. Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu Launch X-Men #1 on the Moon, Starring Every Single Mutant #DawnOfX
  10. Report: Dan Didio Mad People Are Buying the Facsimile Editions DC Publishes

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Bill Knapp, artist on The Furies, American Splendor, Green Hornet and Mythography

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

