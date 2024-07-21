Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: neil gaiman, newlitg, sandman, william shakespeare

Neil Gaiman's William Shakespeare in The Daily LITG, 21st of July 2024

Neil Gaiman's William Shakespeare in Sandman topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.

Neil Gaiman's William Shakespeare in Sandman topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: DC Comics October 2024 solicits and solicitations

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

LITG two yeara ago, The Death Of A Mutant

LITG three years ago – Bad Boy Damian

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

