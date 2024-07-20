DC Comics October 2024 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 20th of July 2024

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

DC Comics October 2024 solicits and solicitations topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Sandman

 

The ten most popular stories yesterday: DC Comics October 2024 solicits and solicitations

  1. DC Comics October 2024 Solicits In Full, All In, Absolute And More
  2. Bleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics' Full October 2024 Solicits
  3. That DC All-In Double Splash Page Without Being Scanned In
  4. Absolute Power #4 Finale Goes Beyond Multiverse, Brings Back Justice
  5. Marvel Tells What Happened Between Return Of The Jedi & Force Awakens
  6. The New Superwoman IS Lois Lane… And It's All Amanda Waller's Fault
  7. A New Look At The Big, Big, Absolute Batman
  8. Wally West Evolves Into a New Form for DC All-In With The Flash #14
  9. DC Comics To Publish Sandman's Shakespeare
  10. Batman: Caped Crusader Poster Spotlights Dark Knight's Rogues Gallery

LITG one year ago, It's Always Sunny on Hold

always sunny
It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Image: FX Networks Screencap
  1. The Always Sunny Podcast "Has Been Put On Hold For Now": Details
  2. Steve Foxe's Trigger Warning For Dark X-Men, Hellfire Gala & Fall Of X
  3. Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift Drops In November 2023
  4. Rob Liefeld Genderflips More X-Characters in Deadpool 
  5. New Neil Gaiman Sandman Story Launches at San Diego Comic-Con for $750
  6. DC to Announce Amazons Attack at San Diego Comic-Con as Well
  7. DC Announces Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong at San Diego Comic-Con
  8. X-Men Red Prepares For The Coming Of Orchis To Krakoa
  9. An Actual Final Party List For SDCC San Diego Comic-Con 2023
  10. Marvel Confirms New She-Hulk Series To Launch In October
  11. Rich Douek and Alex Cormack Drive Like Hell to Dark Horse Comics
  12. Once More Into The Crypt Of Shadows From Marvel for Halloween
  13. Spine-Tingling Spider-Man & Superior Spider-Man For October
  14. Dan Panosian, Alessio Petillo & Francesco Segala's Savage Red Sonja
  15. San Diego Comic-Con To Launch A Comic-Con Cruise From $990 Each
  16. Rom Omnibus (Or Romnibus) Volume 2 Comes To Town In 2024
  17. Oni Press Asks "Who is Shaky Kane?" For San Diego Comic-Con
  18. Garbage Pail Kids Teach You Everything About Time Travel
  19. Torunn Grønbekk To Write Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
  20. The Star Trek: Day Of Blood Crews, Complete With Pronouns
  21. Rodney Barnes and Edu Menna Create a New Alice Cooper #1 Comic
  22. Michelangelo & Chun-Li, The New Couple From TMNT Vs Street Fighter?
  23. The Comic Creators "Special Thanks" List for Secret Invasion S01E05
  24. San Diego Comic-Con Begins Today in The Daily LITG, 19th July 2023

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

  1. Terrors of the Jungle #17
  2. Startling Terror Tales #10
  3. Shocking Mystery Cases #50
  4. Suspense Comics #7
  5. Suspense Comics #4

LITG two years ago, July In July

The Daily LITG July 20th 2022
Youtube screencap
  1. Eric D July Gets 30,000 Orders Worth $2.5 Million For 'Non-Woke' Comic
  2. Tonight Is Staryu Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: July 2022
  3. Bi-Erasure Danger Of Nostalgia In DC Comics' Dark Crisis (Spoilers)
  4. Marc Silvestri Designed Many Characters For Dynamite Including Cherish
  5. Crypt Of Shadows With Moon Knight, Wolverine, Bloodstone & Bloodline
  6. Frank Frazetta Had No Input On Fire And Ice, Says Gerry Conway
  7. GI Joe, Thundercats, Jem, And More COming To SDCC From Super7
  8. Why Batman Hasn't Learnt Magic…. And Why He Must (Bat Spoilers)
  9. On Why Malik White Will Not Be Called White Adam (Black Adam Spoilers)
  10. The Bleeding Cool Final San Diego Comic-Con SDCC Party List For 2022.
  11. David & Maria Lapham, Steve Foxe, Erica Henderson Join Creepshow #2
  12. HS Tak and Isabella Mazzanti Visit Feudal Japan for Hitomi in October
  13. Posehn, Duggan, Koblish Ruin Trick or Treating with Halloween Party
  14. Alice Cooper Vs Prince Of Darkness, Rodney Barnes' New Graphic Novel
  15. Steve Niles, David Dastmalchian Pen Horror Crossover at Dark Horse
  16. Marc Silvestri Designed Many Characters For Dynamite Including Cherish
  17. Will Jeremy Haun Beat His Boom Studios Record With The Approach?
  18. Jeff Parker & Joseph Cooper Bring Back Cat-Man & Kitten
  19. Speculator Corner: Irredeemable Kickstarter Covers Are Very Redeemable
  20. Hairology Is Paying For Comic Book Stories About Hair
  21. Why Bill Schanes Won't Be At San Diego Comic-Con This Year
  22. Fred Van Lente & Jonathan Lau Tell Origin of Peter Cannon Thunderbolt
  23. Adam F. Goldberg, Not Art Spiegelman, on a Garbage Pail Kids Origin Comic
  24. Maggie Sawyer, The New Police Commissioner Of Blüdhaven (Spoilers)
  25. Karen Darboe Draws Marvel Crypt Of Shadows- Daily LITG July 19th 2022

LITG three years ago – Supernatural Message For Jared Padalecki

supernatural
LITG Robert Falconer/The CW
  1. Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Shared BDay Message for Jared Padalecki
  2. Pam & Tommy: Line Between Sebastian Stan, Tommy Lee Keeps Blurring
  3. Marvel Teases Peter Parker Spider-Man's Death, Replaced By Ben Reilly
  4. For the First Time, The Full DC Comics Timeline Planned By Dan DiDio
  5. NECA Comic Con Panel Reveals: TMNT, Gargoyles, Horror, And More
  6. The Flash Season 7 Finale Preview: Can They Survive This Heart Attack?
  7. Chris Claremont Teases New Gambit Comic Book Series From Marvel?
  8. Is Carol Danvers an Anti-Vaxxer? Captain Marvel #30 [Preview]
  9. Archer: The Band's Back Together in FXX's Official Season 12 Poster
  10. Carano/Mando Saga Ends with Emmy No-Nom; Nation Shrugs
  11. The DC Timeline That Was: Dick Grayson 42 To Damian Wayne's 15?
  12. Green Arrow's First Star Turn in More Fun Comics #77, Up for Auction
  13. Eat The Rich #1 To Debut In Boom's 50K Club, No Longer Returnable
  14. Diamond Comic Distributors Joins The Stupid Culture Wars
  15. Eduardo Risso, Damian Connelly, And More Have A New Zombie Anthology
  16. Batman: Long Halloween Sequel To Reveal Truth Behind Holiday Killer?
  17. Fred Van Lente and Vincenzo Federici Launch New Jennifer Blood Series
  18. Krakoa, Brexit… And Northern Ireland In Marvel's X-Men Comics
  19. Star Wars Fans: Get The First Jaxxon Appearance At Heritage Auctions
  20. Dav Pilkey's Dog-Man Sells Ten Times The Top Manga In US Bookstores
  21. Christopher Priest Ends Vampirella Run By Marrying Dracula
  22. Now Is The Time To Buy Savage She-Hulk #1, On Auction At Heritage
  23. No Emmy Nomination For Gina Carano- The Daily LITG 19th July 2021

LITG four years ago, Venom to Dynamite

As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, a new Pokemon Go story and an old Punisher story topped the charts.

  1. Marvel Legends Venomized Captain America Becomes Walmart Exclusive
  2. Unpopular Opinion: The Dark Knight Is Not Very Good Anymore
  3. Avengers #34 Review: #DefundTheAvengers
  4. Comics & Complication: Depictions of Women in Western Comics
  5. Dynamite Pulls Comicsgate Cover From IndieGoGo Amid Creator Backlash
  6. Dynamite Faces Creator Backlash Over Comicsgate Alliances
  7. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Glams of Upcoming McFarlane Toys Wave 2
  8. Hasbro Announces Transformers Walmart Exclusive Specialty Packs
  9. Empyre #1 Review: Isn't Tony Stark Supposed to Be a Genius?
  10. Jurassic Park Chaos Effect: The Omega T-Rex and the Big Box Dinos

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Ted Sikora, President of Hero Entertainment Comics
  • Caley Tibbittz Collopy creator of SwordCat Knights

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

