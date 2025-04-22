Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Don Simpson's Megaton Man Kickstopped, The Daily LITG 22nd April 2025

Kickstarter suspending Don Simpson's Megaton Man over an Iranian creator was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

Kickstarter suspending Don Simpson's Megaton Man over an Iranian creator was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Don Simpson's Megaton Man Kickstopped, The Daily LITG 22nd April 2025
Don Simpson's Megaton Man

Kickstarter Suspends Don Simpson's Megaton Man in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Kickstarter Suspends Don Simpson's Megaton Man Over Iranian Artist
  2. Judge Dredd: Amazon Series with Urban, The Boys EPs Rumors Shut Down
  3. A New Role For Old Rogues in Batman #159 H2SH (Spoilers)
  4. Superman's Fortress of Solitude Arrives with New Super Powers Playset
  5. Todd McFarlane's Spawn Solicits For July 2025, From Image Comics
  6. McFarlane Toys Unveils Superman Deluxe Theatrical Edition Figure
  7. Jonathan Hickman's Imperial Spins Off New Cosmic Marvel Line For 2025 
  8. The Homework You Need To Read For Absolute Wonder Woman #7 (Spoilers)
  9. Adult Mag-Reading, Beer-Stealing Peter Parker in Amazing Spider-Man #2
  10. Transformers, Void Rivals And G.I. Joe Energon Solicits For July 2025

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… DC Comics & Artificial Intelligence

  1. DC Comics Pulls And Replaces Covers Accused Of Being Generated By AI
  2. Pixar Has Released A New Image From Inside Out 2
  3. What Is Ultimate Spider-Man's Past With Gwen Stacy? (Spoilers)
  4. Invincible: Skybound Responds to Animation Sketch/North Korea Rumor
  5. James Gunn Updates Peacemaker, Waller, Creature Commandos, Lanterns
  6. Spawn Kills Every Spawn in Todd McFarlane's July 2024 Solicits
  7. Original Beetlejuice Star Says She Doesn't Have a Cameo in the Sequel
  8. How Much of a Robin is Maps in Batman's Eyes? (Spoilers)
  9. Batman: The Animated Series Joker Embraces the Noir with Mondo
  10. Conan's Black Stone Event Crosses Over With All Of Robert E Howard
  11. Amanda Waller Comes To The Flash And Green Arrow This Week (Spoilers)
  12. Superman: James Gunn's OG "S" Shield Post Has Social Media Buzzing
  13. Darick Robertson's Greaser in Magma Comix's July 2024 Solicits
  14. Udon Studios to Launch Team Darkstalkers in October 2024
  15. Heretic by Robbie Morrison and Charlie Adlard From Image Comics
  16. Ultimate Black Panther Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  17. DC Comics & Artificial Intelligence in The Daily LITG, 21st April 2024

LITG two years ago, Marvel Announces New Magneto Series For August

  1. Marvel Announces New Magneto Series For August 
  2. Jeri Ryan On Not Coming Back To Trek- The Daily LITG, 19th April 2023 
  3. Image Comics July 2023 Full Solicits- Mark Millar Censors His Big Game 
  4. Neil Gaiman, Stephen King Won't Pay Elon Musk For Their Own Words
  5. Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan After Voyager Run: "I Was Done"
  6. Peter Parker, Spider-Cuck To Mary Jane Watson (Spoilers) 
  7. Mary Jane Watson Looks Very Much Alive In July's X-Men's Hellfire Gala 
  8. Star Trek: Picard Finale: Matalas Wanted Janeway & Others (SPOILERS) 
  9. Marvel Comics July 2023 Solicits In Full
  10. Barnstormers and Groo in Dark Horse Full July 2023 Solicits
  11. Chris Yost & Val Rodrigues' Unnatural Order- Vault July 2023 Solicits
  12. Garth Ennis & Jacen Burrows' Ribbon Queen in AWA July 2023 Solicits
  13. Paul Cornell & Marika Cresta's Con & On in Ahoy July 2023 Solicits
  14. Damian Connelly's Children Of The Comet in Sumerian July 2023 Solicits
  15. Ben Templesmith's Crashdown in WhatNot Comics' July 2023 Solicits
  16. Red Sonja #1 & Gargoyles: Dark Age #1 in Dynamite July 2023 Solicits
  17. Rocketeer In the Den Of Thieves in IDW July 2023 Solicits
  18. Gene Simmons' Dominatrix Launches in Opus Comics July 2023 Solicits
  19. Brzrkr, Alice Never After, Sirens Of The City- Boom July 2023 Solicits
  20. Doctor Who: Missy Returns for 60th Anniversary Event "Doom's Day"

LITG three years ago, Norman Osborn Creates Spider-Man's New Suit

Norman Osborn Creates Spider-Man's New Suit And Throws In A Glider

  1. Norman Osborn Creates Spider-Man's New Suit And Throws In A Glider
  2. The Umbrella Academy S03 Intros Klaus/Alphonso: UA/SA Number Fours
  3. Hasbro Changes Marvel Legends Packaging with Windowless Design
  4. Marvel Comics' Full July 2022 Solicits & Solicitations
  5. Reed Richards Finally Meets His Long Lost Sister In Fantastic Four
  6. The Walking Dead Fans Want Answers to Carol/Daryl Spinoff Concerns
  7. Star Trek: SNW: Does Kirk Arrival Mean Pike's S02 Exit? Mount Responds
  8. Marvel's Dark Web Teased For Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
  9. Numskull Designs Unveils Silent Hill 2 Bubble Head Nurse Statue
  10. Doctor Strange 1978 Film Coming To Blu-ray Next Week From Shout
  11. Young Hellboy In Dark Horse Comics July 2022 Solicits & Solicitations
  12. Tee Franklin Comes To Archie Comics July 2022 Solicitations
  13. Marvel Comics' Dark Web Is X-Men Inferno Meets Spider-Man Clone Saga
  14. Dark Horse to Publish Twelve Percent Dread OGN by Emily McGovern
  15. Woohoo! Dark Horse Plans Ducktales Art Book for September
  16. First Look: Tenth Doctor Returns for Doctor Who 2022 Special
  17. If Thor Was Iron Fist, Would He Be Thor Fist? In June from Marvel
  18. Reed Richards Finally Meets His Long Lost Sister In Fantastic Four
  19. Marvel's Predator #1 One Year Late, for July 2022
  20. Sholly Fisch & Jason Crosby's Garbage Pail Kids VS Madballs Comic
  21. PrintWatch: Green Lantern #12 & Moon Knight #10 Second Prints
  22. A Little Princess Graphic Novel, By Ivy Noelle Weir & Melanie Kim
  23. Shaina Lu Auctions Noodle & Bao, Her Debut Middle-Grade Graphic Novel
  24. Spider-Ganke In The Daily LITG, 21st Of April 2022

LITG four years ago, Harley Quinn Went Fortnite

Get A Harley Quinn Fortnite Skin From Batman/Fortnite Comic (VIDEO)

  1. Get A Harley Quinn Fortnite Skin From Batman/Fortnite Comic (VIDEO)
  2. When Graphic Novel Volumes Just Don't Stack Up On The Bookshelf
  3. DC Comics July 2021 Solicitations, Frankensteined
  4. Sony Has Announced the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 Directors
  5. Comic Shops Heavily Underestimated Demand For Batman/Fortnite Comic
  6. Today Is Shiny Grimer Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
  7. Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Preview: Moxley, Gage & A Pizza Cutter
  8. Batman/Fortnite #1 Comics Sell For $40 on eBay Over Harley Quinn Skin
  9. Will Rob Liefeld Save The Mighty Crusaders For Archie Comics?
  10. Wally West Has Five More Crisis To Go Through, At Least – Flash #769
  11. The Cimmerian: ABLAZE Announces New Uncensored Conan Series
  12. Aubrey Sitterson and Chris Moreno Launch Stoned Master on Kickstarter
  13. Mindless Speculation – Marvel, Mephisto, Avengers & Vampires
  14. The Amazing Spider-Man #64: Something Sinister This Way Cometh!
  15. Catwoman #30 Answers The Poison Ivy Riddle With A Question Mark
  16. Harrow County Returns With New Mini-Series at Dark Horse
  17. Naomi's Home Is Not In The DC Multiverse? Justice League #60 Spoilers
  18. Space Pirate Captain Harlock: Ablaze Reveals Variant Covers for Comic
  19. I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel Debuts Misfits: A Personal Manifesto
  20. Jace Fox's First Kill? The Next Batman: Second Son #8 Faces His Past
  21. Dick Grayson – The Butt Of Every Joke At DC Comics? Nightwing #79
  22. Skybound Launches J.L. Westover's Mr Lovenstein Kickstarter
  23. Separated At Birth: Josef Rubinstein And… Everyone Else
  24. The Way Of The Househusband in The Daily LITG, 20th April 2021

LITG five years ago, Batman Mash-Up, Jesse James, Bill Schanes

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics, watching the debris take shape with Jesse James and Bill Schanes.

  1. Batman Week Finale: Batman Mash-Up Figures from Square Enix
  2. Jesse James "Under Attack For Selling Comics"
  3. A Disaster Waiting To Take Place? Bill Schanes on DC's Distribution
  4. Rob Liefeld Launches Youngblood Replacement, #EKO92
  5. Comics Publishers Blindsided By DC Comics Distribution Punchline
  6. Batman McFarlane Toys Figure Gets a Special Classic Variant
  7. Exclusive: Secrets of the WWE Smackdown Hacker Revealed
  8. The Walmart Report: DC Released New Comics This Week Plus Jim Lee Art
  9. The Walking Dead: Bring Daryl, Carol and Michonne to Your Zoom Meeting
  10. Brian Hibbs Holds Jim Lee Responsible for DC Distribution Decision

LITG six years ago, when it was Free Comic Book Day

  1. First Image of New Selina Kyle from Gotham Finale is Uncanny
  2. Frank Cho's Ballpoint Beauties and Batman
  3. Two Weeks Till Free Comic Book Day 2019 and Here Are 30 Previews – What Are You Planning?
  4. DC Collectibles at it Again: DC Lucha Explosiva! Figures Have Been Canceled
  5. Camren Bicondova Will Not Play Selina Kyle in 'Gotham' Finale

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Luis Aramburu, comic artist agent from Barcelona representing Diego Galindo, Diego Yapur, Farid Karami, Sid Kotian, Madibek Musabekov and many others.
  • Santi Guillén, artist on Popscars, Banshees, Prom Of The Dead.
  • Steve Englehart, co-creator of Shang Chi, Star-Lord, Coyote, the Ultraverse, Night Man and was script doctor on the Tim Burton Batman movie.
  • Larry Mahlstedt, comic book artist, co-creator of The Great Darkness Saga.
  • Timothy Dzon, artist on West Coast Avengers.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

