Posted in: Comics | Tagged: don simpson, newlitg

Don Simpson's Megaton Man Kickstopped, The Daily LITG 22nd April 2025

Kickstarter suspending Don Simpson's Megaton Man over an Iranian creator was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

Kickstarter suspending Don Simpson's Megaton Man over an Iranian creator was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Kickstarter Suspends Don Simpson's Megaton Man in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… DC Comics & Artificial Intelligence

LITG two years ago, Marvel Announces New Magneto Series For August

LITG three years ago, Norman Osborn Creates Spider-Man's New Suit

LITG four years ago, Harley Quinn Went Fortnite

LITG five years ago, Batman Mash-Up, Jesse James, Bill Schanes

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics, watching the debris take shape with Jesse James and Bill Schanes.

LITG six years ago, when it was Free Comic Book Day

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Luis Aramburu, comic artist agent from Barcelona representing Diego Galindo, Diego Yapur, Farid Karami, Sid Kotian, Madibek Musabekov and many others.

Santi Guillén, artist on Popscars, Banshees, Prom Of The Dead.

Steve Englehart , co-creator of Shang Chi, Star-Lord, Coyote, the Ultraverse, Night Man and was script doctor on the Tim Burton Batman movie.

Larry Mahlstedt, comic book artist, co-creator of The Great Darkness Saga.

Timothy Dzon, artist on West Coast Avengers.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Don Simpson's Megaton Man, Don Simpson's Megaton Man, Don Simpson's Megaton Man, Don Simpson's Megaton Man, Don Simpson's Megaton Man, Don Simpson's Megaton Man,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!