Fight Over Peach Momoko at The Daily LITG 21st October, 2024

A fist fight breaking out at New York Comic Con over a Peach Momoko cover, again, was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

A fist fight breaking out at New York Comic Con over a Peach Momoko cover, again, was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

Fight Over Peach Momoko and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And comics stories you might prefer…

LITG one year ago, Ultimate Spider-Man

LITG two years ago, The Wolverines Of Krakoa

LITG three years ago, Saturday Night Lasso

LITG four years ago, filming under COVID-19 in Los Angeles and Greendale

LITG five years ago, Jonathan Hickman's plans played back

And Superman was going through the change.

LITG six years ago, Halloween was ending.

And Quicksilver didn't make it back for Endgame.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Lee Weeks , Batman artist.

, Batman artist. Comic book inker Rags Morales.

Paul Levitz, former president and publisher of DC Comics, Legion writer.

former president and publisher of DC Comics, Legion writer. Thundercats comics writer and Illuminati president Ford Lytle Gilmore.

Owner & Manager at Cosmic Monkey Comics, Adam Healy.

Comic book creator Jeff Morris.

Captain America and Punisher 2099 artist Tom Morgan.

Dexter's Lab, Justice League, Scooby Doo and Marvel Comics Presents inker Jeff Albrecht

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

