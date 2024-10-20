Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, NYCC

Fist Fights at New York Comic Con in The Daily LITG 20th October, 2024

A fist fight breaking out at New York Comic Con over a Peach Momoko cover, again, was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary A brawl erupts at NYCC over a Peach Momoko cover, sparking heated debates among attendees.

Bleeding Cool shares the top 10 most-read stories, including DC Comics' new Vertigo imprint.

NYCC unveils major announcements: Star Wars: Jedi Knights and Five Nights At Freddy's 2.

Get insights into top comic book releases and reflections from the past six years at LITG.

The ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: DC Comics solicits for January 2025

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Ron Garney, writer/artist on JLA, Amazing Spider-Man, Silver Surfer, Hulk, Daredevil, Captain America.

writer/artist on JLA, Amazing Spider-Man, Silver Surfer, Hulk, Daredevil, Captain America. Len Kaminski , writer/editor at Marvel Comics, on War Machine, Avengers, Ghost Rider 2099, Dr. Strange.

, writer/editor at Marvel Comics, on War Machine, Avengers, Ghost Rider 2099, Dr. Strange. Paul Fricke , co-creator of Trollords and Terror Tots, artist on Grimjack, Impact, Jurassic Park and El Diablo.

, co-creator of Trollords and Terror Tots, artist on Grimjack, Impact, Jurassic Park and El Diablo. Elia Bonetti, cover artist on War Of The Realms, Darth Vader, Fear Itself.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

