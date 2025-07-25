Posted in: Comics | Tagged:
Marvel October 2025 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 25th Of July, 2025
The Full Marvel Comics October 2025 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
The Full Marvel Comics October 2025 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.
The Full Marvel Comics October 2025 Solicits and the ten most popular stories yesterday
- The Full Marvel Comics October 2025 Solicits And Solicitations
- John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen from Marvel Arts, Made Official at SDCC
- South Park Posts Trump PSA Online; White House Responds to Episode
- Darkseid Comes To DC Comics' Absolute Universe This Week (Spoilers)
- Erik Larsen Returns To Spider-Man At Marvel Comics As Long As It's Noir
- SDCC: Pornsak Picketshote & Rafael Alburquerque's Absolute Green Arrow
- Paul Rabin And Mary Jane Return To Amazing Spider-Man, With Dylan…
- CrossGen's Mystic To Appear In Marvel's Secret Wars Battleworld
- SDCC: Superman's Mini Sun Brass Knuckles & Terrific Ten in DC's K.O.
- Comic Book Creator Special Thanks For The Fantastic Four: First Steps
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- SDCC: Nathan Fillion, Heath Corson & Captain Kris' Witness Point Comic
- SDCC: A Look Inside The Pac-Man Cafe Of San Diego Comic-Con
- Marvel Comics' November 2025 Solicits For X-Men: Age Of Revelation
- SDCC: Absolute Batman Crosses Over With Absolute Wonder Woman #15
- The Doors Open For Day One Of San Diego Comic-Con After One Long Line
- After The Party… Free Speech At San Diego Comic-Con With The CBLDF
- Diamond Comics Sells Diamond UK For Over $2 Million To… Diamond UK
- Peter Murrieta Signs New Comic Book Deal With Ignition Press For SDCC
- The Marvel And DC Booths At SDCC: Superman And Fantastic Four Costumes
- A Run Through San Diego Comic-Con, Outside, Inside, Into The Night
- Paul Rabin And The Amazing Spider-Man… Daily LITG, 24th Of July, 2025
LITG one year ago, A New Green Arrow
- DC Comics Gets A New Green Arrow… Again (Spoilers)
- Deadpool & Wolverine Collectible Theater Popcorn Bucket Round-Up
- Confirmed: Taylor Swift Is In Deadpool And Wolverine (Spoilers)
- Absolute Power And Batman Gossip, The Night Before SDCC (Spoilers)
- Krakoa, In The Time Of From The Ashes With NYX And X-Men (XSpoilers)
- Geoff Johns & Gary Frank's Junkyard Joe Gets An Action Figure At SDCC
- The Acolyte Creator Leslye Headland Explains Yoda, Plagueis Cameos
- Okay, So We Are Not Getting An Absolute Aquaman Any Time Soon
- Which Blood Hunt Comics From Marvel Make A Difference This Week?
- Superman: Nicholas Hoult Wraps Filming; Gunn Shares Hoult's Wrap Gift
- The Flag Takes Star Spangled Flight in Our Flag Comics, Up for Auction
- Pick Of SDCC 2024: Erik Arreaga's San Diego-Set Comic, Chingona #1
- Gail Simone Licenced To Write James Bond, News At San Diego Comic-Con
- Captain Courageous in the Elusive Banner Comics, Up for Auction
- The NYX #1 Bonus X-Men From The Ashes QR Code Is Not Working… Yet
- Valiant Comics/Alien Books October 2024 Solicits… With Shadowman
- Black Mask Returns To SDCC To Teach You How To Steal An Election
- Not Getting Absolute Aquaman in The Daily LITG, 24th of July, 2024
LITG two years ago, Rob Liefeld's Missing Panel
- San Diego Comic-Con Apologises To Rob Liefeld Over A Rogue Panel
- Three JSA Solo Comics #1 in DC Comics October 2023 Full Solicits
- Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow, Will Stay The New Venom Well Into 2024
- DC to Create Female Version of Hush Called Shush in Batman And Robin
- What If: Dark Spider-Gwen #1 Preview: Die, Spider-Man, Die!
- Image/Skybound Will Reprint Marvel & IDW Transformers & GI Joe Comics
- Amazing Spider-Man, Avengers, Wolverine, Star Wars Are All Now $4.99
- Superman: James Gunn on Justice League, Zaslav Pressure Rumblings
- Batman 1966 Gets His Robin with New Beast Kingdom Figure Release
- Jimmy Palmiotti On the Direct Market Focusing On All The Wrong Things
- Walking Through Tomorrow's Knight Terrors Of DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Harley Quinn Reads Grant Morrison's Multiversity (Spoilers)
- DC Reveals Superman Watched Movies Illegally When He Was A Kid
- Yuki Shiwasu's Tamon's B-Side in Viz Media October 2023 Solicits
- Zoe Thorogood To Write Titan Comics' Life Is Strange
- Gender Flip Reborn To Master The Blade in Yen October 2023 Solicits
- Mundus Tenabras in Blood Moon Comics October 2023 Solicits
- Syphon Volume 2 Confirmed To Be Published By Top Cow
- Wrong Earth Does We Could Be X-Men in Ahoy October 2023 Solicits
- Power Rangers Meets Galaxy Quest in Ryan Little's Super Scouts at CEX
- Yen Press Announced Two More Titles Back At Anime Expo 2023
- Greylock & Granite State Punk in Scout Comics October 2023 Solicits
- Black Widow as the New Venom in The Daily LITG 24th of July 2023
LITG three years ago, Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition Figures
- Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition Figures
- New Star Trek Series Launches In October, With Benjamin Sisko & Data
- Cosplay on Display at San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Jokers, Titans & More
- Magic: The Gathering – Dominaria United Might Be A Fake Expansion
- Star Trek: Alex Kurtzman Talks Sisko, More Female Leads, 2 New Shows
- The Biggest Big Bad in The Boys Is A Regular Human Being Named Todd
- Frank Cho Outrage Commissions & Sketch Covers For San Diego Comic-Con
- Seinfeld: One Cringeworthy Episode That Painfully Didn't Age Well
- New Fantastic Four Team, Ryan North and… Matthew Southworth?
- Armor Wars Head Writer Yassir Lester Calms Social Media Concerns
- The Supernatural Mysteries of Ken Shannon, Up for Auction
- The San Diego Comic-Con Gossip About Oni Press and Lion Forge
- The Crime Drama of Justice Traps the Guilty, Up for Auction
- Report: Jonathan Gresham Requests AEW Release After Losing ROH Title
- Scout Publishes New Mike W. Barr Maze Agency With Silvano Beltramo
- Comic Store In Your Future: Mr. Diamond Comics Just Cashed My Check
- DC Comics Confirm That Lex Luthor Is A Republican (Spoilers)
- Maurice Whitman's Underappreciated Jumbo Comics Covers, at Auction
- Secret Wars Sales Explode With MCU Phase 6 SDCC Announcement
- Daredevil: Born Again Sales Explode With MCU Phase 5 SDCC Announcement
- That Was The Bad Idea Comics SDCC Pin-Exclusive Party That Was
- Still All About Star Trek Sisko & Data in Daily LITG, 24th July 2022
LITG four years ago – Chevy Chase Community Challenges
- Community: Joel McHale Talks Working with Chevy Chase; Chase Leaving
- Walker Season 1 E17 "Dig" a Supernatural Reunion for Jared Padalecki
- CM Punk Wrestling Return Confirmed: New Name, Look & Manager Set
- The Eisner Awards 2021 Results In Full From San Diego Comic-Con@Home
- Rick Remender and Lewis LaRosa, At Odds Over The Scumbag?
- Jonathan Kent, Superman, Has A New Look – This Cover Lied To You
- Buzz Lightyear Comes To McFarlane Toys New Mirrorverse Figure Line
- The Pokémon TCG Debuts Celebrations Products In Zoom Livestream
- The Sinner Season 4 Teaser: Harry Ambrose is Haunted by a New Mystery
- Better Call Saul Season 6 Prod Update & We Feel Thomas Schnauz's Pain
- The Vita-Ray Powered Green Mask from Fox Features, Up for Auction
- Damian Wayne Won't Be Going Anywhere In New Superman Comic
- The Rawhide Kid's Marvel Comics Debut, Up for Auction
- Jim Steranko Has Been "Preparing My Entire Life" For Liquid Avatar
- Britney Spears Thinks The Green Lantern Star Sapphire Corps Are Hot
- Jakub Rebulka To Adapt Dune: A Whisper Of Calandian Seas As A Comic
- Harbinger #1 Launches in Valiant Entertainment October 2021 Solicits
- Godkiller Spiderland Beats Black Mask Record In October 2021 Solicits
- Boulet Brothers Curate Heavy Metal Magazine in October 2021 Solicits
- Generational Monster Hunter Comic, Digger, From Action Lab in October
- Ahoy Launches Edgar Allan Poe: Snifter Of Death in October Solicits
- Behemoth Comics Launches Pop Star Assassin in October 2021 Solicits
- Do You Feel Lucky, CM Punk? Well, Do You? Daily LITG, 24th July 2021
LITG five years ago – SDCC, Tom King and Jae Lee
SDCC replacement San Diego Comic-Con@Home was well underway with a lot of merch and a lot of panels, while solicitations began to hit.
- Tom King Speaks Out About DC Comics Rorschach #1 Cover (UPDATE x2)
- Stranger Things Prequel, Halloween in Hawkins, Coming This October
- McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse – Flashpoint, Red Hood, Teen Titans
- Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover Revealed – With Mark Waid
- Revisit Tony Stark from Iron Man 1 With New Hot Toys Figure
- Marvel Comics Confirms The Return Of The Externals
- "It Does Not End Well." The Future of X-Men Teased at SDCC
- Funko at SDCC and DC Exits in The Daily LITG, 24th July 2020
- Jae Lee Cover For Rorschach #1 Suggests He Is Not Reggie Long
- Doctor Who: Impenetrable "Ghost Light" Gets Incomplete Supercut
- Full 2020 Eisner Award Winner List From SDCC Revealed
- Declan Shalvey Pulls Out Of Dynamite Zombie Crossover, DIE!Namite
- Dan Slott Reveals The Kids Will Majorly Affect Fantastic Four #SDCC
- Robert Kirkman Talks About Future Of Walking Dead: Negan Lives #SDCC
- "Something With Captain Britain" Coming From Marvel #SDCC
LITG, SDCC six years ago
Four years ago, the fiftieth SDCC was still being picked over…
- Flash #75 – We Need That DC Timeline, Stat… (Spoilers)
- Cyphers, Histories, Change and Translation – "House Of X" #1 is the Hickmaniest of Jonathan Hickman Comics (Spoilers)
- FULL Marvel Comics October 2019 Solicitations
- All The First Appearances – Including a New Power Ranger – and the Surprise Ending to MMPR #41 (Spoilers)
- Tony Stark Has Found a Cure for Alcoholism in Iron Man #14 [Preview]
- What Are Marvel Comics' Plans For Mephisto? Will We Know In December?
- "Batman Beyond": Kevin Conroy On Batman, Mark Hamill, More [Interview]
- Marvel Comics Solicitations For October 2019 – 27 Of Them Frankensteined
- The Magnificent Ms. Marvel #5 Gets Her a New Costume – But is it a Symbiote? (Spoilers)
- Yet More Offers Being Made by Apex Lex in DC's Year of The Villain, Today – Oracles, Origins and The Witching War, (Spoilers)
Comic Book birthdays today
Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comics journalist Mike Sangregorio
- Alex Wald, comics colourist.
- Chuck Melville, comics editor
- George Roberts, Jr., comics letterer.
- Galen Showman, comics letterer.
- Ray Billingsley, creator of Curtis.
- Chip Bok, editorial cartoonist.
- Jonathan Gruber, creator of comic book thesis, Changes in the Structure of Employer-Provided Health Insurance.
- Jay Maybruck, comic book investor.
- Paul Rafferty, comic book letterer.
- Dave Rothe comics letterer.
- Edgar Arce, colourist.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
