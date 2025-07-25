Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Marvel October 2025 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 25th Of July, 2025

The Full Marvel Comics October 2025 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

The Full Marvel Comics October 2025 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The Full Marvel Comics October 2025 Solicits And Solicitations
Rogue Storm #1

The Full Marvel Comics October 2025 Solicits and the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. The Full Marvel Comics October 2025 Solicits And Solicitations
  2. John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen from Marvel Arts, Made Official at SDCC
  3. South Park Posts Trump PSA Online; White House Responds to Episode 
  4. Darkseid Comes To DC Comics' Absolute Universe This Week (Spoilers)
  5. Erik Larsen Returns To Spider-Man At Marvel Comics As Long As It's Noir
  6. SDCC: Pornsak Picketshote & Rafael Alburquerque's Absolute Green Arrow
  7. Paul Rabin And Mary Jane Return To Amazing Spider-Man, With Dylan…
  8. CrossGen's Mystic To Appear In Marvel's Secret Wars Battleworld
  9. SDCC: Superman's Mini Sun Brass Knuckles & Terrific Ten in DC's K.O.
  10. Comic Book Creator Special Thanks For The Fantastic Four: First Steps

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, A New Green Arrow

Auto Draft

  1. DC Comics Gets A New Green Arrow… Again (Spoilers)
  2. Deadpool & Wolverine Collectible Theater Popcorn Bucket Round-Up
  3. Confirmed: Taylor Swift Is In Deadpool And Wolverine (Spoilers)
  4. Absolute Power And Batman Gossip, The Night Before SDCC (Spoilers)
  5. Krakoa, In The Time Of From The Ashes With NYX And X-Men (XSpoilers)
  6. Geoff Johns & Gary Frank's Junkyard Joe Gets An Action Figure At SDCC
  7. The Acolyte Creator Leslye Headland Explains Yoda, Plagueis Cameos
  8. Okay, So We Are Not Getting An Absolute Aquaman Any Time Soon
  9. Which Blood Hunt Comics From Marvel Make A Difference This Week?
  10. Superman: Nicholas Hoult Wraps Filming; Gunn Shares Hoult's Wrap Gift
  11. The Flag Takes Star Spangled Flight in Our Flag Comics, Up for Auction
  12. Pick Of SDCC 2024: Erik Arreaga's San Diego-Set Comic, Chingona #1
  13. Gail Simone Licenced To Write James Bond, News At San Diego Comic-Con
  14. Captain Courageous in the Elusive Banner Comics, Up for Auction
  15. The NYX #1 Bonus X-Men From The Ashes QR Code Is Not Working… Yet
  16. Valiant Comics/Alien Books October 2024 Solicits… With Shadowman
  17. Black Mask Returns To SDCC To Teach You How To Steal An Election
  18. Not Getting Absolute Aquaman in The Daily LITG, 24th of July, 2024

LITG two years ago, Rob Liefeld's Missing Panel

Rob Liefeld Says Goodbye to the X-Men With Love Letter to Claremont/Byrne/Austin
Screencap
  1. San Diego Comic-Con Apologises To Rob Liefeld Over A Rogue Panel
  2. Three JSA Solo Comics #1 in DC Comics October 2023 Full Solicits
  3. Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow, Will Stay The New Venom Well Into 2024
  4. DC to Create Female Version of Hush Called Shush in Batman And Robin 
  5. What If: Dark Spider-Gwen #1 Preview: Die, Spider-Man, Die! 
  6. Image/Skybound Will Reprint Marvel & IDW Transformers & GI Joe Comics
  7. Amazing Spider-Man, Avengers, Wolverine, Star Wars Are All Now $4.99
  8. Superman: James Gunn on Justice League, Zaslav Pressure Rumblings
  9. Batman 1966 Gets His Robin with New Beast Kingdom Figure Release 
  10. Jimmy Palmiotti On the Direct Market Focusing On All The Wrong Things 
  11. Walking Through Tomorrow's Knight Terrors Of DC Comics (Spoilers)
  12. Harley Quinn Reads Grant Morrison's Multiversity (Spoilers)
  13. DC Reveals Superman Watched Movies Illegally When He Was A Kid
  14. Yuki Shiwasu's Tamon's B-Side in Viz Media October 2023 Solicits
  15. Zoe Thorogood To Write Titan Comics' Life Is Strange
  16. Gender Flip Reborn To Master The Blade in Yen October 2023 Solicits
  17. Mundus Tenabras in Blood Moon Comics October 2023 Solicits
  18. Syphon Volume 2 Confirmed To Be Published By Top Cow
  19. Wrong Earth Does We Could Be X-Men in Ahoy October 2023 Solicits
  20. Power Rangers Meets Galaxy Quest in Ryan Little's Super Scouts at CEX
  21. Yen Press Announced Two More Titles Back At Anime Expo 2023
  22. Greylock & Granite State Punk in Scout Comics October 2023 Solicits
  23. Black Widow as the New Venom in The Daily LITG 24th of July 2023

LITG three years ago, Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition Figures

  1. Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition Figures
  2. New Star Trek Series Launches In October, With Benjamin Sisko & Data
  3. Cosplay on Display at San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Jokers, Titans & More
  4. Magic: The Gathering – Dominaria United Might Be A Fake Expansion
  5. Star Trek: Alex Kurtzman Talks Sisko, More Female Leads, 2 New Shows
  6. The Biggest Big Bad in The Boys Is A Regular Human Being Named Todd
  7. Frank Cho Outrage Commissions & Sketch Covers For San Diego Comic-Con
  8. Seinfeld: One Cringeworthy Episode That Painfully Didn't Age Well
  9. New Fantastic Four Team, Ryan North and… Matthew Southworth?
  10. Armor Wars Head Writer Yassir Lester Calms Social Media Concerns
  11. The Supernatural Mysteries of Ken Shannon, Up for Auction
  12. The San Diego Comic-Con Gossip About Oni Press and Lion Forge
  13. The Crime Drama of Justice Traps the Guilty, Up for Auction
  14. Report: Jonathan Gresham Requests AEW Release After Losing ROH Title
  15. Scout Publishes New Mike W. Barr Maze Agency With Silvano Beltramo
  16. Comic Store In Your Future: Mr. Diamond Comics Just Cashed My Check
  17. DC Comics Confirm That Lex Luthor Is A Republican (Spoilers)
  18. Maurice Whitman's Underappreciated Jumbo Comics Covers, at Auction
  19. Secret Wars Sales Explode With MCU Phase 6 SDCC Announcement
  20. Daredevil: Born Again Sales Explode With MCU Phase 5 SDCC Announcement
  21. That Was The Bad Idea Comics SDCC Pin-Exclusive Party That Was
  22. Still All About Star Trek Sisko & Data in Daily LITG, 24th July 2022

LITG four years ago – Chevy Chase Community Challenges

Chevy Chase screencap – LITG
  1. Community: Joel McHale Talks Working with Chevy Chase; Chase Leaving
  2. Walker Season 1 E17 "Dig" a Supernatural Reunion for Jared Padalecki
  3. CM Punk Wrestling Return Confirmed: New Name, Look & Manager Set
  4. The Eisner Awards 2021 Results In Full From San Diego Comic-Con@Home
  5. Rick Remender and Lewis LaRosa, At Odds Over The Scumbag?
  6. Jonathan Kent, Superman, Has A New Look – This Cover Lied To You
  7. Buzz Lightyear Comes To McFarlane Toys New Mirrorverse Figure Line
  8. The Pokémon TCG Debuts Celebrations Products In Zoom Livestream
  9. The Sinner Season 4 Teaser: Harry Ambrose is Haunted by a New Mystery
  10. Better Call Saul Season 6 Prod Update & We Feel Thomas Schnauz's Pain
  11. The Vita-Ray Powered Green Mask from Fox Features, Up for Auction
  12. Damian Wayne Won't Be Going Anywhere In New Superman Comic
  13. The Rawhide Kid's Marvel Comics Debut, Up for Auction
  14. Jim Steranko Has Been "Preparing My Entire Life" For Liquid Avatar
  15. Britney Spears Thinks The Green Lantern Star Sapphire Corps Are Hot
  16. Jakub Rebulka To Adapt Dune: A Whisper Of Calandian Seas As A Comic
  17. Harbinger #1 Launches in Valiant Entertainment October 2021 Solicits
  18. Godkiller Spiderland Beats Black Mask Record In October 2021 Solicits
  19. Boulet Brothers Curate Heavy Metal Magazine in October 2021 Solicits
  20. Generational Monster Hunter Comic, Digger, From Action Lab in October
  21. Ahoy Launches Edgar Allan Poe: Snifter Of Death in October Solicits
  22. Behemoth Comics Launches Pop Star Assassin in October 2021 Solicits
  23. Do You Feel Lucky, CM Punk? Well, Do You? Daily LITG, 24th July 2021

LITG five years ago – SDCC, Tom King and Jae Lee

SDCC replacement San Diego Comic-Con@Home was well underway with a lot of merch and a lot of panels, while solicitations began to hit.

  1. Tom King Speaks Out About DC Comics Rorschach #1 Cover (UPDATE x2)
  2. Stranger Things Prequel, Halloween in Hawkins, Coming This October
  3. McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse – Flashpoint, Red Hood, Teen Titans
  4. Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover Revealed – With Mark Waid
  5. Revisit Tony Stark from Iron Man 1 With New Hot Toys Figure
  6. Marvel Comics Confirms The Return Of The Externals
  7. "It Does Not End Well." The Future of X-Men Teased at SDCC
  8. Funko at SDCC and DC Exits in The Daily LITG, 24th July 2020
  9. Jae Lee Cover For Rorschach #1 Suggests He Is Not Reggie Long
  10. Doctor Who: Impenetrable "Ghost Light" Gets Incomplete Supercut
  11. Full 2020 Eisner Award Winner List From SDCC Revealed
  12. Declan Shalvey Pulls Out Of Dynamite Zombie Crossover, DIE!Namite
  13. Dan Slott Reveals The Kids Will Majorly Affect Fantastic Four #SDCC
  14. Robert Kirkman Talks About Future Of Walking Dead: Negan Lives #SDCC
  15. "Something With Captain Britain" Coming From Marvel #SDCC

LITG, SDCC six years ago

Four years ago, the fiftieth SDCC was still being picked over…

  1. Flash #75 – We Need That DC Timeline, Stat… (Spoilers)
  2. Cyphers, Histories, Change and Translation – "House Of X" #1 is the Hickmaniest of Jonathan Hickman Comics (Spoilers)
  3. FULL Marvel Comics October 2019 Solicitations
  4. All The First Appearances – Including a New Power Ranger – and the Surprise Ending to MMPR #41 (Spoilers)
  5. Tony Stark Has Found a Cure for Alcoholism in Iron Man #14 [Preview]
  6. What Are Marvel Comics' Plans For Mephisto? Will We Know In December?
  7. "Batman Beyond": Kevin Conroy On Batman, Mark Hamill, More [Interview]
  8. Marvel Comics Solicitations For October 2019 – 27 Of Them Frankensteined
  9. The Magnificent Ms. Marvel #5 Gets Her a New Costume – But is it a Symbiote? (Spoilers)
  10. Yet More Offers Being Made by Apex Lex in DC's Year of The Villain, Today – Oracles, Origins and The Witching War, (Spoilers)

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Comics journalist Mike Sangregorio 
  • Alex Wald, comics colourist.
  • Chuck Melville, comics editor
  • George Roberts, Jr., comics letterer.
  • Galen Showman, comics letterer.
  • Ray Billingsley, creator of Curtis.
  • Chip Bok, editorial cartoonist.
  • Jonathan Gruber, creator of comic book thesis, Changes in the Structure of Employer-Provided Health Insurance.
  • Jay Maybruck, comic book investor.
  • Paul Rafferty, comic book letterer.
  • Dave Rothe comics letterer.
  • Edgar Arce, colourist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

