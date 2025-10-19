Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, wolverine

The Wonderful Wolverine in The Daily LITG, 19th October 2025

The Wonderful Wolverine was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

The Wonderful Wolverine was the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

Last Wolverine and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, DC Comics solicits for January 2025

LITG two years ago, Miles Morales' New Costume

LITG three years ago, Misdreavus Under The Spotlight

LITG four years ago, The Abuse Of Bewitched

LITG five years ago, Transformers, Pokémon GO and Future State

LITG six years ago, Transformers crossed over with Ghostbusters

And Superman was losing his identity.

LITG seven years ago, Rob Liefeld was drawing Superman.

And Vikings was getting red on you.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comics artist Alison Sohn.

Creator of Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet, Jim Starlin.

Writer and artist Nadine Messner-Loebs.

Darkhawk co-creator and artist on KnightsEnd and Zero Hour: Crisis in Time, Michael Manley.

Writer and co-creator of Adolescent Radioactive Black Belt Hamsters, Don Chin.

Phil Boyle , President & CEO at Coliseum of Comics.

, President & CEO at Coliseum of Comics. Secret Warriors and Red Lanterns artist Alessandro Vitti.

Kyrra Alien Jungle Girl writer Rich Woodall.

