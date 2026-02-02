Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg
KPop Demon Hunters Taking Over The Daily LITG, 2nd Of February, 2026
KPop Demon Hunters taking over was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- KPop Demon Hunters dominates Bleeding Cool's most-read stories for another day running
- New Polly Pocket, MONOPOLY, and Mattel dolls showcase KPop Demon Hunters collectibles surge
- Highlights from previous years include pop culture headlines, comics news, and anniversaries
- Stay updated with Lying In The Gutters daily roundups and comic industry birthday shoutouts
KPop Demon Hunters Taking Over and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Save the Day with the New Polly Pocket x KPop Demon Hunters Collab
- MONOPOLY: KPop Demon Hunters Edition Coming Soon from Hasbro
- Mattel Unveils New Deluxe and Singing KPop Demon Hunters Dolls
- Absolute Superman #16 Preview: Hawkman's Mentorship Meltdown
- Mattel Announces New KPop Demon Hunters Hello Friend Minis
- Mattel Gives Collectors First Look at Upcoming DC Comics Figures
- The Devil Wears Prada 2: New Trailer Set To Debut Tonight
- Archie Game Galaxy Does Super Mario in Archie's April 2026 Solicits
- KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel Next Month, And Manhwa Next Year
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars in January 2026
And some other stories I wrote yesterday
- Eyrie And Vampiress Carmilla in Warrant & Hoffman April 2026 Solicits
- Space Minotaur Launches In Invader Comics' Full April 2026 Solicits
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for February 2026
- KPop Demon Hunters Dolls In The Daily LITG, 1st Of February, 2026
LITG one year ago, Terry Pratchett Estate removing Neil Gaiman
- Terry Pratchett Estate Removes Neil Gaiman From Good Omens Kickstarter
- Life-Size $22,000 Red Hulk Statue Up for Purchase from Beast Kingdom
- A First Look At Absolute Omega Men in Absolute Superman (Spoilers)
- Marvel Gives Storm Vibranium Armour, Leads Into Thunder Wars Event
- Reacher Season 3: Prime Video's Feb. 2025 Promo Previews Series Return
- Batman #157 Finally Sees Batman Vs Commander Star (Spoilers)
- Joe Shuster Sues Superman Movie in the Daily LITG, 1st February, 2025
- Superman Lawsuit: Shuster Estate Sues WBD, DC Over Foreign Rights
- Invincible Season 3: Prime Video Promo Previews Animated Series Return
- Absolute Batman #5 Sells Over 140K And How Darkseid Is A YouTube Troll
- X-Men #10 Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List 1st February 2025
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In February 2025
LITG two years ago… The Return Of Det. Renée Ballard
- Bosch: Det. Renée Ballard Returns in Michael Connelly's "The Waiting"
- Justice Society Of America Gets Later And Later And Later
- Peach Momoko's Maystorm To Join Ultimate X-Men
- Jim Valentino Speaks About Erik Larsen Getting All The Image Credit
- Katie Kubert Is The New Editor Of Batman At DC Comics
- Batman: Bruce Timm Shuts Down Kevin Conroy/"Caped Crusader" Report
- John Cassaday's X-Force Cover With The Beast & Wolverine Sells For $27
- Even Bloodier Pepe Larraz Artwork (And Lots Of Tigra) For Blood Hunt
- Is This The Most Horrifying Wolverine Ever? (Spoilers)
- Robert Kirkman Settles Lawsuit With Invincible Colorist Bill Crabtree
- The Latest On Rob Liefeld's Last Blood and ThunderCats from WhatNot
- When A Comics Store Clerk Becomes A Superhero Street Vigilante
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In February 2024
- David F. Walker & Marcus Kwame Anderson Retell Huckleberry Finn
- JM Lofficier, In Poor Health, Releases Tanka: Strangers Origin
- Boxing Helena Wolverine in the Daily LITG 1st of February 2024
LITG three years ago, Rick & Morty
- Rick and Morty Writer Clues Us In on Reason for Justin Roiland Silence
- The Nevers: Joss Whedon Series' Unaired 6 Episodes Set for Roku, Tubi
- Dark Web Finale Makes Major Change To Marvel New York City (Spoilers)
- Marvel Remove Masks Today In X-Force, Legion Of X, Avengers (Spoilers)
- Nightwing Gets The Shaft Yet Again With New DC Slate
- First Damian Wayne $500 Sale After James Gunn DC Studios Speculation
- Steven Moffat Sees Doctor Who Going on Forever, Still Not Coming Back
- Lunar Wants People To Report Comic Stores Selling DC Comics Early
- DC-Loving Congressman Robert Garcia Shows Off U.S. Comic Collection
- Jai West & Gold Beetle, A New Heterosexual Couple For DC Comics?
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for February 2023
- Coliseum Of Comics Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary With Frank Miller
- Authority #1 Sells For $550 After James Gunn & DC Studios Speculation
- Legion Of X To End After Sins Of Sinister & Before The Fall
- Speculation Over James Gunn's Creature Commandos And DC Studios
LITG four years ago, Armorer Vs Bo-Katan
- The Book of Boba Fett: Armorer & Bo-Katan Have Twitter Mini Face-Off
- South Park S25E01: They Gotta Fight for Their Right to "Pajama" Party
- Hasbro Reveals Yet Another Star Wars Boba Fett Deluxe Figure
- Kieron Gillen & Valerio Schiti's X-Men/Eternals/Avengers Marvel Event
- So Many Of Us Issues An Update Regarding Warren Ellis
- Comic Book Writer & Editor Brian Augustyn Died This Weekend, Aged 67
- Lex Luthor Gets A Brand New Look In Batman #120 (Spoilers)
- Frank Cho Outrage Sketch Covers For Star Wars And Power Girl
- Cucked And Killed? It's A Bad Day To Be Thomas Wayne (Spoilers)
- Comic Book Workers United Union File Labor Dispute Against Image
- My Buddy, Killer Croc by Sara Farizan, Nicoletta Baldari & DC Comics
- Marvel's Free Comic Book Day Introduces X-Men's Hellfire Gala 2
- Canadian Trucker Protest Impacts Comics Delivery To American Stores
- Daniel Cherry III Moves From DC Comics To SVP Of Adidas
- Another Replacement For Arkham Asylum And What Keeps Arkham Tower Up?
- Lex Luthor Gets A Brand New Look In Batman #120 (Spoilers)
- Justice League Incarnate Quotes Arrowverse Crisis On Infinite Earths
- Jo Rogan Wants To Do Something In The Daily LITG 1st February 2022
LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Sandman, Lucifer – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Pokémon GO Announces Quality Of Life Updates For February 2021
- Royal Rumble 2021 – WWE Hates Us So Of Course Roman Wins Over KO
- Jonathan Hickman Brings Ultimate Reed Richards' The City To The X-Men
- Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Larvitar Outside Of Pokémon GO
- MAJOR SPOILERS For Avengers #42, Changing Thor's History Forever
- Thor Is Now An Atheist In Heroes Reborn #1-4 For May 2021
- Marvel Legends Maestro Now Available To Order From Hasbro
- Future State: Superman Of Metropolis #2 Goes Back To The New 52
- Funko Fair Weekend Recap – Let the Television Binge Begin
- Tom King's Suspicions About Donald Trump Gaining Traction?
- In Teddy We Trust #1 – Free Comic, Just Leave Me A Review
- Valiant to Make Collectibles Even More Useless with Blockchain
- Are Reddit Short-Squeezing Red X? Future State: Teen Titans Expolodes
- Is Mephisto The Big Bad Of Avengers, Heroes Reborn And WandaVision?
- Is $222 For Invincible #1 9.8 A Steal Right Now?
- The Bleeding Cool First Review of Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Comic Book
- Something Is Killing The Children #15 Last One Until May 2020
- Mindless Speculation: Will Jane Foster Be The New Phoenix?
- Something Is Killing The Children TPB For $70, Order Form For $150
- Nikki Giovanni Creates Black Panther Story For Tales Of Wakanda
LITG six years ago – it was Frank Miller Vs DC Over Credits
- Frank Miller's CEO Silenn Thomas Vs DC Comics Over "Birds Of Prey" Movie?
- Real-Life Superhero of Seattle, Phoenix Jones, Arrested Again – This Time On Drugs Charges
- Exactly What Happened Between Bruce Wayne And Barbara Gordon That So Estranged Dick Grayson On Batman Beyond? (SPOILERS)
- "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" Release Date Announced
- "The Amazing Race": This "Race" As Thrilling, "Amazing" As Ever [Opinion]
- "The Gentlemen" Review: Quintessential Guy Ritchie Sprinkled With Casual Racism
- First Appearance of The Amazing Sphulker-Man in Immortal Hulk: Great Power #1 [Preview]
- Funko Avengers: Assemble Iron Man Pop Vinyl Has Finally Landed
- Eric M Esquivel and Eddie Berganza Launch New Comics Publisher. Yup.
- "Starship Troopers" Bugs Come to Life with Good Smile Company
LITG seven years ago – Overwatch dropped prices
- Blizzard Randomly Slashed Prices on Overwatch Permanently
- Scott Bakula Suggests an Awesome 'Quantum Leap', 'NCIS' Crossover
- Geraldine Viswanathan Responds to 'Ms. Marvel' Fan Casting
- 'Real Time with Bill Maher': Why the 'Iron Man 3' Actor's Comics "New Rules" is Old Hate
- Next Week's Punisher #7 Exposes the Size of Frank Castle's Penis (Spoilers)
Comic book industry birthdays.
- Ilias Kyriazis, comic book creator on Collapser, Dirk Gently, Blood Opera and Manifesto.
- Micah Ian Wright, writer of Stormwatch. For a bit.
- Bob Schreck, editor, publisher, founder of Oni Comics.
- Ramon Gil, founder/organiser of FIT Diversity Comic Con
- Sally Jane Hurst, artist and colourist on Judge Dredd.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
