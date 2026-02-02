Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters Taking Over The Daily LITG, 2nd Of February, 2026

KPop Demon Hunters taking over was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters dominates Bleeding Cool's most-read stories for another day running

New Polly Pocket, MONOPOLY, and Mattel dolls showcase KPop Demon Hunters collectibles surge

Highlights from previous years include pop culture headlines, comics news, and anniversaries

Stay updated with Lying In The Gutters daily roundups and comic industry birthday shoutouts

KPop Demon Hunters taking over was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Taking Over and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday

LITG one year ago, Terry Pratchett Estate removing Neil Gaiman

LITG two years ago… The Return Of Det. Renée Ballard

LITG three years ago, Rick & Morty

LITG four years ago, Armorer Vs Bo-Katan

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Sandman, Lucifer – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG six years ago – it was Frank Miller Vs DC Over Credits

And it was Phoenix Jones under the cosh.

LITG seven years ago – Overwatch dropped prices

And Dr Samuel Beckett hoped his next leap would be the leap home.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ilias Kyriazis , comic book creator on Collapser, Dirk Gently, Blood Opera and Manifesto.

, comic book creator on Collapser, Dirk Gently, Blood Opera and Manifesto. Micah Ian Wright , writer of Stormwatch. For a bit.

, writer of Stormwatch. For a bit. Bob Schreck, editor, publisher, founder of Oni Comics.

editor, publisher, founder of Oni Comics. Ramon Gil, founder/organiser of FIT Diversity Comic Con

founder/organiser of FIT Diversity Comic Con Sally Jane Hurst, artist and colourist on Judge Dredd.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!