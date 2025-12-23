Posted in: Comics | Tagged: batman and robin, damian wayne, newlitg

DC Cancels Heterosexual Robin in The Daily LITG, 23rd of December 2025

Article Summary DC cancels the Heterosexual Robin and his dad comic after just 30 issues, sparking fan debate

The story of Robin's cancellation tops Bleeding Cool's most-read comics headlines once again

Find out what comic industry news and gossip dominated this day, plus top stories from years past

Spotlight on comic industry birthdays and details for subscribing to the Daily LITG mailing list

DC Cancels Heterosexual Robin (Again) was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead.

DC Cancels Heterosexual Robin (Again) and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Alien: Earth's first three episodes

LITG two years ago, X-Men Of Future Yet To Come

LITG three years ago, Marvel Comics Full March 2023 Solicits – All Of Them

LITG four years ago, Jaws Vs Orca

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Zack Snyder, Superman Prime

LITG seven years ago…Outlander Book 9 was confirmed

And Playstation 5 wasn't coming in 2019

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Joshua Williamson, writer on The Flash

writer on The Flash Gareb Shamus, founder of Wizard World and Wizard Magazine

founder of Wizard World and Wizard Magazine Jeff Whiting , artist on The Ferret, Prototype, Ultraforce, The Solution.

, artist on The Ferret, Prototype, Ultraforce, The Solution. Phil Felix, comic book letterer on Nam, Iron Man, Nick Fury, Ravage 2099

comic book letterer on Nam, Iron Man, Nick Fury, Ravage 2099 Rick Magyar, artist on The Question, Vigilante, Crux, Fantastic Four, Exiles, Dungeons & Dragons

artist on The Question, Vigilante, Crux, Fantastic Four, Exiles, Dungeons & Dragons Antonio Dee, creator of The Changeling

of The Changeling Tony Caputo , publisher of NOW Comics

, publisher of NOW Comics Noel John Tominack, comic writer on Furrlough

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

