DC Cancels Heterosexual Robin in The Daily LITG, 23rd of December 2025
DC Cancels Heterosexual Robin (Again) was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again.
DC Cancels Heterosexual Robin (Again) and the top ten stories from yesterday
- DC Cancels Heterosexual Robin (And His Dad) Comic After Only 30 Issues
- 60 Minutes: Pulled Trump/CECOT Segment Airs on Global TV in Canada
- Who Is Inside The Red And Blue Venom Suit In 2026? Not Mary Jane…
- Bleeding Cool Presents: IDW's March 2026 Full Solicits & Solicitations
- They're Doing It Again With Absolute Martian Manhunter This Week
- Jim Lee Trolls The Internet Over Superman And Spider-Man Crossover
- Paul Jenkins & Lucas Werneck Launch Captain Marvel Dark Pasts in April
- Big Time Spoilers For DC's K.O. Tournament This Week…
- Dan Slott Writes The Fantastic Four Movie Prequel From Marvel For 2026
- DC Cancels Heterosexual Robin Comic After 17 Issues as Sales Fall Flat
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Webtoon, Kodansha And IDW "Comics Giveaway Day" Details
- Did YouTube Algorithm Show You Absolute Wonder Woman #15 In Full Yet?
- Absolute & DC's K.O. In The Top Twenty Anticipated Titles For The Week
- Mark Spears' Monsters: Midknight Man in Keenspot March 2026 Solicits
- Jim Lee Trolls The Internet in The Daily LITG, 22nd December 2025
In LITG one year ago, Alien: Earth's first three episodes
- Alien: Earth "Feels Huge;" Hawley Series' First 3 Episodes "Excellent"
- Doctor Who: Fourth Doctor Tom Baker Posts Christmas Message for Fans
- Marvel In 2025 We're Getting An Ultimate Incursion
- Yellowstone Finale Proved John Dutton was "The Big Bad" All Along
- The Handmaid's Tale Final Season in The Daily LITG, 21st December 2024
- The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 1 "The Shot" Preview Images, Overview Released
- Marvel In 2025 Asks Who Waits Within The Last Egg?
- Alien: Earth's First 3 Episodes in The Daily LITG, 22nd December 2024
- The Handmaid's Tale Final Season "Pretty Chilling But Also Exciting"
- Marvel In 2025: XVX- X-Men Vs X-Men And The 3K Gene Bomb
- Marvel In 2025: Utgard Rises but Who Is The Man With The Hammer?
- Marvel In 2025: The Ghost Fist Walks
- Marvel In 2025…. Ms Marvel To Get A Second Genesis
- Marvel In 2025 Asks What Became Of Emily Bright?
- Marvel In 2025 – The Dormammu Invasion Of Earth
LITG two years ago, X-Men Of Future Yet To Come
- More Marvel Timeless Teases For The X-Men In 2024 (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics' Full March 2024 Solicits Begins With Ultimate X-Men
- Another Marvel Timeless Tease: Punisher Vs Punisher In 2024?
- Marvel's Timeless Teases The Future Of Doctor Strange For 2024
- ARK: Survival Ascended Releases Winter Wonderland Event
- Doctor Who: Here's Why Disney Lists Christmas Special as "Special 4"
- Bleeding Cool Scoop: Marvel Will Relaunch X-Men In July 2024
- Joe Rogan Fact-Checked During Show Over Biden/Trump Misinformation
- Timeless Teases The Return Of Terror Inc To Marvel For 2024
- I Heart Skull-Crusher #1 in Boom Studios' Full March 2024 Solicits0
- Comic Creators Who Got Special Thanks in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom
- Dave Sim to Publish "Facsimile Cerebus The Aardvark" #1 in March 2024
- Thistlebone Returns in Rebellion/2000AD March 2024 Solicits
- Rebel Moon: House Of Blood Axe Continues In Titan March 2024 Solicits
- Fred Perry's Gold Digger Returns in Antarctic's March 2024 Solicits
- Dudley Datson And Minor Threats In Dark Horse March 2024 Full Solicits
- Britannia, Livewire & Secret Weapons in Valiant March 2024 Solicits
- One Piece & ThunderCats On The Cover of Next Week's Previews Catalog
- Once In A Blue Moon, The Daily LITG, 22nd of December 2023
LITG three years ago, Marvel Comics Full March 2023 Solicits – All Of Them
- Marvel Comics Full March 2023 Solicits – All Of Them
- Mark Millar To Spin-Off 3 Series From Big Game & Superman in 2024
- In March, Marvel Will Reveal What Spider-Man Did That Was So Bad
- Station Eleven: Patrick Somerville's DVD Story Has Happy Ending
- The Orville: After Nearly 5 Months, Did Disney Forget About Season 4?
- It's Avengers Vs Black Panther As John Ridley Finishes His Run
- The Sandman Releases Dream/Death Deleted Scene for The Holidays
- Futurama Star John DiMaggio Says Hulu Revival "Still Funny As S**t"
- Stranger Things Invited to James Cameron's Passive-Aggressive Party
- Indiana Jones 5: Director James Mangold on Mutt, Prologue & More
- ABLAZE Manga Announces Three New Titles for Spring 2023
- Jamie Lee Curtis & Conan Come To Titan Comics March 2023 Solicits
- PrintWatch: Spawn/Batman Gets Seconds
- A Christmas Miracle For Comic Creator Gustavo Vargas
- Trans Mutants Escapade & Red Morgan In New Mutants Lethal Legion
- Sandman #1 Was The Most-Read Comic On DC Universe Infinite In 2022
- James Gunn & Young Justice in The Daily LITG, 22nd December 2022
LITG four years ago, Jaws Vs Orca
- Jaws Takes on the Orca Ship with Iron Studios Newest $3000 Statue
- The Sopranos Creator David Chase Ties Up Some Series Loose Ends
- Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?
- Full Marvel Comics March 2022 Solicits And Solicitations
- Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: Battlefront II Umbra Operative ARC Trooper
- Krakoa Secrets, Lies & Resurrections In Today's X-Men Comics Spoilers
- Destiny Of X And Scarlet Witch Teasers In Today's X-Men Comics
- How I Met Your Father Profile Posters Introduce HIMYM Spinoff's Cast
- Robert Atkins On The Downside Of Licensed Comics Like GI Joe
- Hawkeye Finale Poster Shows One Figure Overshadowing Them All
- Donny Cates & Martin Coccolo Crosses Over Hulk & Thor In April 2022
- Former DC Superman Editor Mike Cotton Joins AWA As Executive Editor
- Emma Kubert Launches New Comic, Brush Stroke, From Tapas
- Valiant Launches New ArmorClads Comic – But Who is JJ O'Connor?
- Marvel Changes Digital Code Rules, 2 Week Delay, Photo Of Each Comic
- Magdalene Visaggio On The Comics Editorial Process From Hell
- Robert Atkins On The Downside Of Licensed Comics Like GI Joe
- Jim Rugg To Show Puny Readers Hulk is the Grandest Design There Is!
- Thor's Struggle with Impotence Will Have a Casualty in Thor #23
- Chris Claremont's X-Treme X-Men Finally Gets an Omnibus
- John Werner Replaces Travis McIntire As EIC Of Source Point Press
- Today's Avengers Explore The Madness Of The Multiverse (Spoilers)
- Kang Gets The Wrong Date For Marvel's Timeless #1
- Cock Robin To Jenny Wren In The Daily LITG, 22nd Of December 2021
LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Zack Snyder, Superman Prime
- Shiny Legendary Pokémon That Have Yet To Be Released In Pokémon GO
- Zack Snyder Wants To Write A Jim Lee Comic In Which Joker Kills Robin
- Superboy-Prime, Still Making Changes In Death Metal (Spoilers)
- WWE TLC Results: Randy Orton Murders Bray Wyatt Live on PPV
- The Mandalorian: Mark Hamill Chimes in on Season Two Finale
- Pokémon GO's Best & Worst of 2020: Worst Shiny Releases
- Cobra Kai, The Karate Kid Cast Reunion Looks to Sweep Hunger's Leg
- Let's Take A Look At Some New Hasbro Marvel Legends & Retro Figures
- Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan Confirms Pregnancy Written Into Season 5
- Tonight Is Shiny Snorunt Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- Richard Meyer Has Voluntarily Dismissed Lawsuit against Mark Waid
- Ablaze Publish Maria Llovet's Eros/Psyche in March 2021
- TMNT The Last Ronin Gets A Director's Cut As #2 Delayed Yet Again
- Marvel Launches Black Knight Comic Ahead Of Kit Harington Playing Him
- Batman/Superman Has The Poison Ivy Fans Want, Locked Up In The Past
- DC Future State Gossip: Who Is That New Flash And What's Their Name?
- Legion Of Super-Heroes #12 Delayed Into The Future – Until 2021
- First Look: Witchblade 1/2 Reveals First Cavewoman Witchblade Bearer
- Brits Can't Post Anything Abroad Right Now?
- Looking For Clues In Brian Bendis' Final Action Comics #1028
- When You Are A Comic Shop In Tier 4 Lockdown, London & the South East
LITG seven years ago…Outlander Book 9 was confirmed
And Playstation 5 wasn't coming in 2019
- Diana Gabaldon Confirms Outlander Book 9 2019 Release Date
- Did Sony Just Tease the PlayStation 5 for a 2019 Release?
- Doctor Who: Rose Tyler – The Woman Who Saved the Doctor (VIDEO)
- Doctor Who 'Resolution': Deconstructing the New Year Special's Trailer
- Brian Bendis Confirms Lois Lane Comic by Greg Rucka?
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Joshua Williamson, writer on The Flash
- Gareb Shamus, founder of Wizard World and Wizard Magazine
- Jeff Whiting, artist on The Ferret, Prototype, Ultraforce, The Solution.
- Phil Felix, comic book letterer on Nam, Iron Man, Nick Fury, Ravage 2099
- Rick Magyar, artist on The Question, Vigilante, Crux, Fantastic Four, Exiles, Dungeons & Dragons
- Antonio Dee, creator of The Changeling
- Tony Caputo, publisher of NOW Comics
- Noel John Tominack, comic writer on Furrlough
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
