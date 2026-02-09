Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg
KPop Demon Hunters Still Tops The Daily LITG, 9th of February 2026
Some day people reading Bleeding Cool will want to read more than KPop Demon Hunters collectables stories… but that day was not yesterday, as it was once more the most-read story on Bleeding Cool.
KPop Demon Hunters and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Save the Day with the New Polly Pocket x KPop Demon Hunters Collab
- Mattel Unveils New Deluxe and Singing KPop Demon Hunters Dolls
- Marvel Comics Confirms Mark Ruffalo Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day
- Marvel Changes the Content of X-Men: The Messiah Trilogy Omnibus
- Dstlry Creators Express Concern To Bleeding Cool, Dstlry Responds
- Alex Ross Creates His New Take On Marvels With Marvel Dimensions
- Doctor Who: Disney Delaying "Land/Sea" Spinoff: Method to the Madness?
- New LEGO Batman: Bruce Wayne and the Batsuit Mini Kit Has Arrived
- Square Enix & KessCo Announce New Final Fantasy Board Game
- Gunslinger Spawn #50 Was Image Comics' Most Ordered Comic in January
And some other stories I wrote yesterday
- Comics-To-Animation Deals Will Be Done At MIFA In France This June
- KPop Demon Hunters in The Daily LITG, 8th of February 2026
LITG one year ago, Captain America's boring new logo for Brave New World
- Captain America: Brave New World Gets A [Boring] New Logo
- Comic Store In Your Future 2025 Starting Like A Dumpster Fire
- Buffy: David Boreanaz Comments on Sarah Michelle Gellar's Return Post
- Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game: Team Speed/Team Kai Viewing Guide
- Thirty Parties Currently Looking at Buying Diamond Comic Distributors
- McFarlane Debuts New Batman Dark Crisis #1 SDCC Exclusive Statue
- We Stand On Guard Sales Jump Ahead Of Incoming US/Canada Tariffs
- The USAID Peru "$32,000 Transgender Comic" That Isn't What They Say
- How Does A Black Mask Catch An Absolute Batman #5 (Spoilers)
- WWE Releases Multiple Stars Including Sonya Deville, Cedric Alexander
- Absolute Superman #4 Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Show Your Comic Shop Love on Valentine's Day- Image Retailer Awards
- Love Me to Death Webtoon by Tara Mueller & Julian Jauregui Gets Print
- David Boreanaz on Buffy in The Daily LITG, 8th February 2025
LITG two years ago… Ben Grimm, The Thing's Skeleton
- Finally We Get A Look At Ben Grimm, The Thing's Skeleton…
- Rebecca Ferguson Clears The Air About Departing Mission: Impossible
- Justice Society Of America Keeps Getting Later And Later And Later
- Smallville: Rosenbaum on "Last Straw" That Killed Lex Luthor Return
- Disney's Robin Hood Enters the Inklands for Disney Lorcana (Exclusive)
- Jae Lee Does Jim Lee's X-Men For ThunderCats, Out Today
- McFarlane Toys Unveils Autograph Spawn (Wings of Redemption) Statue
- Tom King & Daniel Sampere Bring Back Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman Spin
- Wil Wheaton Blasts Larry David for Elmo Abuse, Sparking Debate
- Penguin Loses Thousands Of Copies Of Ultimate Black Panther #1?
- Garth Ennis & Jacen Burrows Do Punisher Vs Nick Fury in Vietnam
- Whatever After #1 Fairest of All Adapts Popular Kids Book Series
- Rachel Brian's New Comic Wants You To (Be Smart About) Screen Time!
- Mela Rogers & Maddie Gallegos' ADHD Graphic Novel, Hamsters In My Head
- Ogden Whitney's Blues for a Songbird, Romantic Adventures at Auction
- Who Wants Some Statistics About French Comics?
- Dave Sim's Page For Tim McEwen's Return To Greener Pastures
- David Michelinie Returns To Venom With Gerardo Sandoval In May
- Missing Ultimate Black Panther #1 in The Daily LITG, 8th February 2024
LITG three years ago, "Season Six-And-A-Half" Of The Expanse
- Boom Studios To Kickstart "Season Six-And-A-Half" Of The Expanse
- Marvel Comics Realises H.R. Giger's Vision For Their New Alien Queen
- Justin Roiland MIA in Rick and Morty Writers' Room "Absolutely True"
- Marvel Goes Goblin Mode With Red Goblin & Gold Goblin (SpiderSpoilers)
- South Park Season 26 Ep. 1: Hell Hath No Fury Like a Jealous Cartman
- Marvel's New Team Line-Up For The Avengers For 2023
- Catwoman Has Two New Arse-Based Nicknames For Nightwing (Spoilers)
- Is That Alan Moore In Neil Gaiman & Mark Buckingham's Miracleman?
- The Flash Season 9 "The Final Run" Key Art Honors Arrowverse Series
- Welcome Jon Ironfire To The X-Men, And Sins Of Sinister (XSpoilers)
- Jack Kamen Covers the Controversial Claire Voyant, Up for Auction
- The Debut of Golden Age Dr. Strange, Thrilling Comics #1 at Auction
- Dave McKean To Dave Gibbons, Comica London Comics Festival In March
- Marvel's X-Men Have A Very Different Take On Black History Month
- Black Cat Can "See The Attraction" In Mary Jane Watson (Spoilers)
- Checklist For The Future Of Sins Of Sinister, Today (XSpoilers)
- Neil Gaiman & Mark Buckingham's Miracleman By Way Of Alan Bennett
- The Expanse Expands in The Daily LITG for the 8th of February, 2023
LITG four years ago, Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond
- Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond #1 Review: Enjoyable
- Mindless Speculation About DC Big Legacy Announcement Tomorrow
- The Black Panther Costume Designed To Fight Doctor Doom (Spoilers)
- The Very Nature Of Solomon Grundy Revealed (Again (Spoilers))
- WWE Had To Tell Ronda Rousey To Stop Being A Jerk To Fans Last Week
- The Book of Boba Fett Finale Poster Captures Spinoff Series' Scope
- The Truth Behind A-Day Revealed In The Joker #12
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Finds The Force Strong in Misha Collins
- Secret Wars #1 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today
- That '90s Show: Kurtwood Smith Marks That '70s Show Spinoff Start
- The Joker Reckons He Is The Only Man Who Can Satisfy Batman Sexually
- Shang-Chi Gets His Ten Rings In The Marvel Comics As Well As The Film
- Marvel Gives Away Free Spidey And His Amazing Friends Comic
- New Image/Skybound Comic Needs Asterisks In Its Title
- DC Comics' Naomi To Be A Queen? More Glimpses Of The Future
- The Capitalist Alternative To Superman In Son Of Kal-El #8 (Spoilers)
- I Am Batman #6 Has DC's New Batman In Bed With New York City's Police
- Balmain Dreams 10:OR Graphic Novel Launch At Sofitel St James London
- Comics Reveal Harley Quinn HBO Season 3 Set In Flash's Central City?
- That 90's Show in The Daily LITG 8th February 2022
LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO and Gunnsplaining
- The First-Ever Secret Rare Pokémon Card Hits Auction
- Gunnsplaining Marvel Movie Direction To James Gunn
- Cobra Kai Star Mary Mouser Surprised by Fans' Reactions to LaRussos
- Superman & Lois Promo Earns Stephen Amell's Arrowverse Approval
- Masters of the Universe: Kevin Smith Shares Bear McCreary "Power" Clip
- Whatever Happened To The Kalos Rollout In Pokémon GO?
- Wolverine Gets An Iron Man Suit Upgrade From Sentinel
- Riverdale: Archie Joining The Army Made Sense But The Reaction Didn't
- Drag Race Season 13 Episode 6: Disco-mentary Is Definitely Dead
- Latias and Latios Return To Raids In Pokémon GO Tomorrow
- David Tennant Pretended To Be His Own PA, Melissa Von Stressel
- Scott Snyder, Tony Daniels' Nocterra, Illuminating Our Own Dark Times
- Original Art for Frank Thorne's Weirdest Comic Up for AuctionKeanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 Yet Another Delay (UPDATE)
- Neil Gaiman Writes Doctor Strange Poem For Hero Initiative Charity
- Ultramega #1 is Skybound's Biggest Launch Since Fire Power #1
- Brian Bendis' Creator Owned Comics Pulled Off ComiXology/Kindle Again
- J Scott Campbell's Rogue/Psylocke Tops $15K For Hero Charity Auction
- The Ultimate Spider-Man Collection To Be Auctioned For Millions
- Scholastic To Publish Transgender Tabas Webcomic, Magical Boy
- Michele Assarasakorn & Nathan Fairburn Create New Graphic Novel, Paws
- Adult Graphic Novels Sales In Bookstores More Than Double In A Year
LITG six years ago – the Joker knew all
And Death Note was back.
- So, The Joker Knows Who All The Robins Really Are… Can Bruce Wayne Be Far Behind?
- "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
- Marvel to Unveil "Most Ambitious Series Ever" by Busiek, Ross, and Cinar Next Week… But We Already Know What It Is
- Brian Bendis Will Explain Why Harley Quinn Is In the Hall of Justice Celebrating Superman…
- Justice League #50 Explains How Wally West Gets Dr Manhattan's Power In Generation Zero
- Retconning HoXPoX Already in X-Men #6 [Preview]
- "Doctor Who" Series 12 "Can You Hear Me?: Doctor's Not Alone [Preview]
- DC Spills the Beans on New Batman Villain Punchline Ahead of Joker War
- "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" is Getting a New Exclusive Funko Pop
- Valiant Bans Mention Of Ban Idea On Facebook
LITG seven years ago – Brandon Sanderson was taking a trip
And it was the beginning of the end for DC at Burbank.
- Brandon Sanderson Stopped by 'Wheel of Time' Writer's Offices
- LATE: Uncanny X-Men Winter's End Moves Into the Spring, Along with Doctor Strange
- Gossip Fills the Void at DC Comics' Burbank Offices
- Not Sure if 'Avengers: End Game' Promo Art is Real or Fake?
- Aladdin/Hamilton's James Monroe Iglehart to Write Spider-Man For Marvel Comics
