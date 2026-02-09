Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters Still Tops The Daily LITG, 9th of February 2026

Some day people reading Bleeding Cool will want to read more than KPop Demon Hunters collectables stories… but that day was not yesterday, as it was once more the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

LITG one year ago, Captain America's boring new logo for Brave New World

LITG two years ago… Ben Grimm, The Thing's Skeleton

LITG three years ago, "Season Six-And-A-Half" Of The Expanse

LITG four years ago, Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO and Gunnsplaining

LITG six years ago – the Joker knew all

And Death Note was back.

LITG seven years ago – Brandon Sanderson was taking a trip

And it was the beginning of the end for DC at Burbank.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mega Robo Bros creator Neill Cameron

Jo Duffy, writer on Conan the Barbarian, Fallen Angels, Power Man and Iron Fist, Star Wars, Wolverine, Catwoman and Glory.

writer on Conan the Barbarian, Fallen Angels, Power Man and Iron Fist, Star Wars, Wolverine, Catwoman and Glory. Tim Truman of Grimjack, Scout and Jonah Hex.

of Grimjack, Scout and Jonah Hex. Sarah Byam, writer of Billi 99.

writer of Billi 99. Games/film/comics journalist Patrick Dane

TC Ford of Obsidian Matador Studios

of Obsidian Matador Studios Pitrock Pitt Hanson of Madd Pencilz Productions

of Madd Pencilz Productions Benjamin J. Kreger, writer of The Black Suit of Death

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

