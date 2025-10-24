Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mcm, newlitg

Marvel January 2026 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 24th of October, 2025

Currently heading to Putney Bridge tube station, then up to Paddington and across to the ExCel Centre for MCM London Comic Con 2026....

Article Summary Marvel Comics' January 2026 solicits lead the most-read stories with new titles and major reveals.

Roundup of top trending comic news, delays, and exclusives across Marvel, DC, and beyond.

Flashbacks to previous years track evolving Marvel highlights and pop culture milestones.

Spotlight on comic creator birthdays and how to join the LitG community for daily updates.

Currently on the 265 bus heading to Putney Bridge tube station, then up to Paddington and across to the ExCel Centre for MCM London Comic Con 2026… will I see you there? Marvel Comics' Full January 2026 Solicits was the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel January 2026 Solicits and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Marvel's Elon Musk

LITG two years ago, Bad Bunny Isn't Funny

LITG three years ago, Killing Off Batman

LITG four years ago, Hasbro is Knull And Void

LITG five years ago, Marvel Vs Aliens Vs Star Trek

LITG six years ago, Jim Lee was drawing Watchmen

And we were getting those original 5G plans

LITG seven years ago, Uncanny X-Men was getting spoiled

But we were getting an inkling of what was coming.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Mindy Newell , writer of Deathlok, Wonder Woman, Legion of the Super-Heroes

, writer of Deathlok, Wonder Woman, Legion of the Super-Heroes Heavy Metal Magazine artist Jeff Pittarelli

Marco Rizzo , editor at Panini Comics Italia

, editor at Panini Comics Italia Comic book colourist Tina Olah.

