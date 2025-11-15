Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

X-Men And Thought Bubble For The Daily LITG, 15th November, 2025

I am waking up in Harrogate for the Thought Bubble Festival 2025. But Marvel's X-Men February 2026 Solicits was the most-read story...

I am waking up in Harrogate for the Thought Bubble Festival 2025. You'll see plenty of coverage on Bleeding Cool this weekend. But it was Marvel's X-Men February 2026 Solicits that was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

Marvel's X-Men February 2026 Solicits and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Red Hulk

LITG two years ago, Fixing Hank McCoy

LITG three years ago, Live, From Thought Bubble

LITG four years ago, More Diamond Delays

LITG five years ago, all Pokémon GO, All The Time

LITG six years ago, Wolverine's Truths Were Revealed

And we lost Tom Spurgeon.

LITG seven years ago, Snyder Got Cut

And the future was upon us.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Heidi MacDonald , comic book editor, publisher, blogger as Comics Beat.

, comic book editor, publisher, blogger as Comics Beat. James Lucas Jones, former publisher of Oni Press

former publisher of Oni Press Comics creator at Tugg: A Hero Among Us, Blake Ovard.

Dr David Sweeney , comics lecturer at Glasgow School of Art

, comics lecturer at Glasgow School of Art Jordan Crane, cartoonist of The Last Lonely Saturday, We Are All Me and The Clouds Above

cartoonist of The Last Lonely Saturday, We Are All Me and The Clouds Above Comics and Friends store owner Joe Lovece.

Kate Rice, comics journalist, formerly of this parish.

comics journalist, formerly of this parish. Atomic Basement store owner, Mike Wellman.

Stu Schwartzberg , comics writer on Crazy.

, comics writer on Crazy. Comics writer on MAD, ALF, Sonic and Guardians Of The Galaxy, Michael Gallagher .

. Mike Gustovich , creator of Justice Machine and artist at Milestone, now retired and teaching at Virginia Marti College of Art and Design.

, creator of Justice Machine and artist at Milestone, now retired and teaching at Virginia Marti College of Art and Design. Writer and artist on Lost In Space, Quantum Leap, Holy Cow, The Simpsons, George Broderick Jr.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

