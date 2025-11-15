Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

X-Men And Thought Bubble For The Daily LITG, 15th November, 2025

I am waking up in Harrogate for the Thought Bubble Festival 2025. But Marvel's X-Men February 2026 Solicits was the most-read story...

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Thought Bubble Festival 2025 kicks off in Harrogate with live coverage of comics industry news and events
  • Marvel's X-Men February 2026 solicitations top the comics news headlines alongside DC and indie highlights
  • Daily LITG runs down yesterday's hottest stories, plus a nostalgic look back at key moments from past years
  • Spotlights on new comic debuts, creator birthdays, and a roundup of major publishing and collectible updates

I am waking up in Harrogate for the Thought Bubble Festival 2025. You'll see plenty of coverage on Bleeding Cool this weekend. But it was Marvel's X-Men February 2026 Solicits that was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Thought Bubble
Rich Johnston

Marvel's X-Men February 2026 Solicits and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. Marvel's X-Men February 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
  2. Scott Snyder Talks More Absolute Batman… And Absolute Joker's Mouth
  3. Andy Diggle Finally Gets His Way With Superman In DC's K.O? (Spoilers)
  4. Marvel Ultimate Universe February 2026 Solicits As Ultimate X-Men Ends
  5. Stephanie Phillips & Lee Garbett Launch Daredevil #1 With Blind Bags
  6. Tom King Posts Unauthorised Artwork From Wonder Woman #27 And #28 
  7. Captain America Receives An Exclusive Kith x Marvel Legends Figure 
  8. WWE SmackDown Preview: Who is The Mystery Entrant?
  9. Geoff Johns And Bryan Hitch's Redcoat In Movie Development
  10. Penguin Random House On Marvel/IDW/Dark Horse/Boom West Coast Delays

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Red Hulk

  1. Marvel Launch A Red Hulk Ongoing Series In February 2025
  2. Superman & Lois S04E08 Reveals Major Man of Steel Villain? (SPOILERS)
  3. Avatar: The Last Airbender: Netflix Series Welcomes 8 to Season 2 Cast
  4. Our First Look At Absolute Catwoman (Spoilers)
  5. Ghosts Season 4 Ep. 5: "A Star Is Dead" Clips: The Play's The Thing!
  6. Superman & Lois Gets Huge Praise From Marv Wolfman; New S04E08 Image
  7. Nineteen Artists Draw Nineteen Stories for Immortal Thor #19
  8. Two More Weeks Of Marvel Comics' February 2025 Solicits
  9. Hasbro Announces Reissue of X-Men 97' Marvel Legends Gambit Figure
  10. PrintWatch: Psylocke #1, Amazing Spider-Man #61, Aliens Vs Avengers #2
  11. Bob Layton & Ron Wilson's Captain America Cover As Movie Poster
  12. Raina Telgemeier And Scott McCloud Now Get An 800,000 Print Run
  13. Abigail Jill Harding's Parliament Of Rooks Debut At Thought Bubble
  14. Protean Masks, a Five Issue Comic Book Series in Search of a Publisher
  15. Betty And The Yeti, Moves From The Beano to Graphic Novels in 2025
  16. A Cartoonist At The Guido Fawkes Twentieth Anniversary Party
  17. Absolute Catwoman in The Daily LITG, 14th of November 2024

LITG two years ago, Fixing Hank McCoy

Marvel Comics Fixing Hank McCoy in The Daily LITG, 15th November 2023

  1. X-Men February 2024 Solicits Will Finally Fix Hank McCoy, The Beast
  2. The Nightmare Before Christmas Gets a 3,700 Piece Doll Set from Disney
  3. WildCATS Changes The DC Universe On Its Way Out The Door (Spoilers)
  4. Frasier vs. Lilith? (Sorry, Freddy): Season 1 Ep. 7 Preview Images
  5. DC's Sinister Sons #1 by Peter J Tomasi & David Lafuente in February
  6. A Greater Loss In Superman Lost #8 (Spoilers)
  7. Denzel Washington Starring As Hannibal In New Netflix Film
  8. Marvel Announces A Brand New Ghost Rider For 2024
  9. Fantagraphics Sued Emil Ferris Over My Favorite Thing Is Monsters
  10. Peter Parker & Miles Morales Star In Spectacular Spider-Men Ongoin
  11. Amazon to Close Comixology App in December
  12. Tomorrow's Geiger: Ground Zero #1 is Ghost Machine's Inaugural Comic
  13. 12 Free Comic Book Day Gold Titles Lead Up to Amazing Spider-Man #50
  14. Batman, Transformers & Spider-Man Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  15. Z2 To Publish Type O Negative Graphic Novel, Bloody Kisses
  16. Shawn Martinbrough & Sanford Greene's Red Hood, Finally, for February
  17. Disney Parks Reveals Star Wars: The High Republic Lightsaber Replica
  18. Origin of Sinister Son Sinson, or Is He Korg? (Green Lantern Spoilers)
  19. 7 Creators From 7 Judges For First Graphic Novel Award Shortlist
  20. Still Nightmare Before Christmas- The Daily LITG, 14th November 2023

LITG three years ago, Live, From Thought Bubble

"Michael
Image: Amazon
  1. Michael Connelly Updates Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer & More
  2. Babylon 5: J. Michael Straczynski Puts to Rest Current Reboot Rumors 
  3. DickFire or DickBabs? Nightwing Fans Get To Choose Tomorrow (Spoilers)
  4. Tim Drake's Relationship With Conner Kent Explored Further at DC Comics
  5. Saturday Night Live: Chappelle Wants It Both Ways; Sarah Sherman Rules
  6. More New Golden Age Characters Revived in Stargirl's Lost Children
  7. Revenge of the Brood: Another X-Men Crossover Coming in February
  8. The Boys: Jack Quaid Nearly Unleashes "Crisis on Infinite Franchises"
  9. The Orville Writer Launches Own Comic Set On The SS George H.W. Bush
  10. James Tynion IV Takes Three Substack Comics To Dark Horse, Not Image
  11. Revenge of the Brood: Another X-Men Crossover Coming in February
  12. The Return of Mystery Boxes to Comics Vault Live With 5 Gold Tickets
  13. Greg Weisman To Sign 1 In Every 250 Copies of Disney's Gargoyles #1
  14. Juggernaut Debuts In X-Men #12, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  15. Namor's Origin Retold And On Auction At Heritage Right Now
  16. DC-Loving Long Beach Mayor to Become DC-Loving Congressman
  17. Critics, Creators, Comic Shops Push Behold Behemoth #2 Ahead Of FOC
  18. Spider-Gwen Returns For Shadow Clones Saga….
  19. Sean Phillips & Ed Brubaker Take A Reckless Break For Night Fever
  20. Leaving Harrogate On The Daily LITG 14th of November 2022

LITG four years ago, More Diamond Delays

Diamond Calls Round Comic Shops To See If They're Switching To Penguin

  1. Yes, Adventure Time Fan Hugh Jackman Singing Bacon Pancakes Is Cool
  2. Diamond Comics Issues Shipping Warning To Comic Shops For This Week
  3. The Wheel of Time: Amazon Announces Animated Prequel Shorts Series
  4. Major Harry Potter Character Revealed As Evil In Wizards Unite Twist
  5. When Jim Lee Drew Like Frank Miller's Daredevil, At Auction
  6. 38 Shots Of Cosplay At Thought Bubble Comic Con 2021
  7. Home Sweet Home Alone Is One Of The Worst Films Ever Made
  8. Comic Store In Your Future: The Collectible Cards Greed Factor
  9. Yellowstone S04 Premiere Hits 14.7 Million Viewers; No Stream Boost
  10. Fantastic Four Anniversary Tribute #1 Preview: Now With Less Kirby
  11. Jack Hawksmoor To Meet Swamp Thing In 2022?
  12. Comic Store In Your Future: The Collectible Cards Greed Factor
  13. Jeff Lemire & Andrea Sorrentino's FCBD 2021 The Bone Orchard: Mythos
  14. Winter Guard #3 Review: Delicious Tension
  15. When Charlie Adlard Had The Shortest Line At Walking Dead Conventions
  16. Newburn #1 Review: A Tightrope
  17. Dick Giordano's Original Art Cover To The Joker #1, Up for Auction
  18. Mister Miracle #6: The Source of Freedom Review: Ambitious
  19. Death of Doctor Strange: Avengers #1 Review: Well Done
  20. The Rising Importance of Avengers #1, Up for Auction
  21. Three Issues' Complete Original Artwork Of Jae Lee Hellshock For Sale
  22. The Me You Love In The Dark #4 Review: Turns Ugly
  23. Icon & Rocket #4: Season One Review: A Thrill Ride
  24. Diamond Comics Issues Shipping Warning To Comic Shops For This Week
  25. Hugh Jackman's Adventure Time in the Daily LITG, 14th November 2021

LITG five years ago, all Pokémon GO, All The Time

  1. Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Meltan
  2. Ryback Calls for WWE Boycott Over Zelina Vega Release, More Details
  3. Konami and Open Bionics Release Official Metal Gear Solid Bionic Arm
  4. Is The "Electric for Electabuzz" Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
  5. The Full (Brief) November 2020 Lugia Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO
  6. Top Choices For GO Battle League Season 5's Little Cup In Pokémon GO
  7. Marvel Legends: Spider-Verse, Thanos, House of X, and More Announced
  8. Bronzor is Essential for the Little Cup in Pokémon GO
  9. Star Trek: Why Picard, Sisko and Archer Deserve Their Own Monuments
  10. Electabuzz Community Day Guide For Pokémon GO Trainers
  11. Jeff Lemire's Next Comic, Maze, Leaked by Matt Kindt at Thought Bubble
  12. Walking Around A Half-Decade Of Thought Bubble Comic Art Festivals
  13. Thought Bubble UK – All The Debuts And Exclusives, Right Now
  14. Thought Bubble Happening Now On YouTube – Have You Subscribed?
  15. Man-Bat, Vixen and Old Superman in DC Comics February 2021 Solicits
  16. Oxfam Can't Put Comics On Display Without Them Being Stolen

LITG six years ago, Wolverine's Truths Were Revealed

And we lost Tom Spurgeon.

  1. Did Marvel Censor the New Wolverine Logo Because We Were Too Close to the Truth?
  2. The Truth About Wolverine, Cyclops, and Marvel Girl Finally Revealed [Spoilers]
  3. Tom Spurgeon, Comics Journalist and Historian, Passes Away at Age 50
  4. Classic DC Comics Character Gets a New Legacy Successor in Today's Justice League Odyssey #15 (Spoilers)
  5. So How On Earth Did the Black Cat Hide That Costume Under Her Wedding Dress (Annual Spoilers)
  6. "Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" Final Quest Has Taken Flight
  7. Predator Returns to the Jungle for Predator Hunters III at Dark Horse in February
  8. They Seem to Be Sticking With *That* Death in Fallen Angels #1 – But Does X-Men #2 Offer A Way Out, While Watching Love Island? (Spoilers)
  9. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Takes Credit for Spider-Man and Superman Being British, Forgets About Batman
  10. 5 Pages From Marvel's Next Event Comic, Incoming!
  11. GameStop Getting Exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series Figures
  12. British General Election Gets a Batman/Joker Video Asking if Batman Is The Bad Guy?
  13. "Rick and Morty" Season 4 BTS: "Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat"
  14. Star Wars: The Strange Meaning Behind Greedo's "Maclunkey" Explained
  15. Terrific Production LLC to Challenge Marvel, Donny Cates With Rival Thor Comic

LITG seven years ago, Snyder Got Cut

And the future was upon us.

  1. Does Brian Bendis Throw Shade at Zack Snyder's Man Of Steel in Superman #5? (Spoilers)
  2. DC Comics are Really Crucifying Red Hood These Days
  3. Speculators, Meet Erika The Red in Thor #7 (Spoilers)
  4. Venom #8 And Captain America #5 Have Very Similar Final Page Twists… (SPOILERS)
  5. When Was Iceman In the Fantastic Four? (Spoilers)

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Heidi MacDonald, comic book editor, publisher, blogger as Comics Beat.
  • James Lucas Jones, former publisher of Oni Press
  • Comics creator at Tugg: A Hero Among UsBlake Ovard.
  • Dr David Sweeney, comics lecturer at Glasgow School of Art
  • Jordan Crane, cartoonist of  The Last Lonely Saturday, We Are All Me and The Clouds Above
  • Comics and Friends store owner Joe Lovece.
  • Kate Rice, comics journalist, formerly of this parish.
  • Atomic Basement store owner, Mike Wellman.
  • Stu Schwartzberg, comics writer on Crazy.
  • Comics writer on MAD, ALF, Sonic and Guardians Of The Galaxy, Michael Gallagher.
  • Mike Gustovich, creator of Justice Machine and artist at Milestone, now retired and teaching at Virginia Marti College of Art and Design.
  • Writer and artist on Lost In Space, Quantum Leap, Holy Cow, The Simpsons, George Broderick Jr.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.